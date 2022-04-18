59 of our best cookie recipes for when the craving strikes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dec. 8, 202105:03
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Cookies could just be the best dessert ever — right?

Of course, moist cakes, delicate puddings and fresh-out-of-the-oven pies all have a special place in our hearts, but cookies are essential. They are timeless. They are most likely one of the first recipes a child gets to help prepare in the kitchen. The smell of freshly baked cookies wafting through the air is etched for eternity in our minds, associated with home and comfort. Cookies are a simple pleasure: They're so easy to throw together quickly, transport and share with loved ones. Plus, with so many ingredient combinations, the cookie possibilities are truly endless.

If you're looking for a cookie with a chewy, soft center and a crunchy outside, take a bit of advice from former TODAY food stylist Alli Hawes, who shared her Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Ever recipe with us: "My secret is to scoop the cookie dough and freeze the scoops before baking."

Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, also shared her cookie-baking tips with us: "Line your cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat so that the bottom of your cookies don't burn," she advised. "Rotate your baking sheet halfway through baking to make sure the whole batch is evenly cooked."

And if you want a perfectly round cookie, check out this trick from TikTok — all you need is a mug or glass.

To help home bakers embrace their adoration for the classic confection, we rounded up our favorite cookie recipes — from fun and easy to elegant and impressive. This way, your cookie jar will never go empty.

Easy cookie recipes for any occasion

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
TODAY
Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Checka Ciammaichelli

Don't have much too much to bake with on hand? No problem! These sweet and nutty cookies only require three ingredients. They're easy to make with the kids and will easily satisfy a craving for something sweet.

Crumbly Cookies
© Jim Henkens
Crumbly Cookies

Mark Bittman

The surprising ingredient in these cookies is actually leftover bread! After baking, they freeze well for a month or two (though they won't last that long). Just put them in an airtight container and microwave them on high until warm and chewy.

Duff Goldman's Perfect Sugar Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Duff Goldman's Perfect Sugar Cookies

Duff Goldman

When there's a need to bake a few big batches of cookies, this easy recipe by Duff Goldman will come in handy. The dough is buttery and topped with homemade frosting. These are perfect to use for any event, as you can shape and decorate them to suit the theme.

No-Bake Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Balls
TODAY
No-Bake Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Balls

Alejandra Ramos

All you need for these easy no-bake (and no-cook!) cookie balls is a few simple pantry ingredients and a food processor.

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever
TODAY
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever

Alli Hawes

These classic chocolate chip cookies do not disappoint. They're perfectly browned and crispy on the outside and oh-so gooey on the inside. There's a reason TODAY staffers are obsessed with them.

2-Ingredient Palmiers Cookies
Rogério Voltan / Rogério Voltan
2-Ingredient Palmiers Cookies

François Payard

Palmiers are a classic French cookie made with caramelized puff pastry. They might look difficult but they are actually incredibly simple to make, and they look incredibly elegant. Their crispy, flaky texture makes them absolutely irresistible. Use store-bought puff pastry to prepare a batch in just minutes.

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars
Carrie Parente
No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Carrie Parente

These bars are rich, creamy, satisfying and taste better than any store-bought peanut butter cup we've ever had. You can use crushed pretzels instead of graham crackers, if you like. Serve 'em straight from the fridge so they don't get too soft.

Ina Garten's Shortbread Hearts
Image Source / Getty Images stock
Ina Garten's Shortbread Hearts

Ina Garten

"These shortbread cookies come from the brilliant Eli Zabar," says Ina Garten. "They are the quintessence of shortbread and have been my all-time favorite cookie since the first time I tried one, over 15 years ago."

Sour Cream Rhubarb Cookies
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Sour Cream Rhubarb Cookies

Maggie Shi

Looking for a color-filled creation? Bright pink bits of rhubarb peek out from these pretty cookies, which are tangy, tart and lightly sweet, all at once. The sour cream adds a tangy lightness, too. With their soft, light-as-air texture, they practically melt in your mouth.

Christina Tosi's 4-Ingredient Cutout Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Christina Tosi's 4-Ingredient Cutout Cookies

Christina Tosi

These timeless sugar cookies by Christina Tosi are adopted from her grandmother, Nonna Trudy. The best part about them? You only need four ingredients!

Graffiti Sprinkle Cookies
Man About Cake
Graffiti Sprinkle Cookies

Joshua John Russell

Sprinkles make everything better! The touch of sea salt brings out all the sweet flavors of the cookie and sprinkles.

Instant Gratification Freeze-and-Bake Cookies
Casey Barber
Instant Gratification Freeze-and-Bake Cookies

Casey Barber

Keep a batch of these in the freezer at all times in case of a cookie emergency. There's no need to defrost before baking. Just pop the frozen dough balls on a baking sheet, place in a preheated oven and in 15 minutes the freshly baked cookies are ready to eat.

Dylan Dreyer's Aunt Tillie's Christmas Cookies
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Dylan Dreyer's Aunt Tillie's Christmas Cookies

Dylan Dreyer

A soft, not-too-sweet anise cookie has been a staple in Dylan's family since she was a young child. While her family made them a holiday tradition, the fun rainbow sprinkles make them perfect for birthdays, too.

Brown Sugar Butterscotch Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Brown Sugar Butterscotch Cookies

Allison Carlock

Baker Allison Carlock of The Crumbling Cookie in Fort Irwin, California, adds brown sugar to her amazing butterscotch cookies for an extra layer of flavor.

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

Denon Moore

Colorado knows how to do winter well, and these giant cookies from Cake Crumbs Bakery in Denver, Colorado, are the perfect treat to make you feel cozy inside all year long. They're packed with nutty oats and dried cranberries.

Salted Butter and Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Salted Butter and Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies

Alison Roman

Made with lots of salted butter, the dough has just enough flour to hold it together and just the right amount of light brown sugar. The chocolate is cut into chunks to prevent chip congregation, and once the dough is formed into a cylindrical log, the whole thing gets rolled in Demerara sugar for the crispiest-ever edges. Less chocolate chip cookie, more brown sugar shortbread with chocolate chunks — these just might be exactly the cookie you've been looking for.

Ritz Cracker Turtle Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Ritz Cracker Turtle Cookies

Elizabeth Heiskell

Sweet chocolate, creamy caramel and nutty pecans make these easy cookies a surefire crowd-pleaser. Plus, the buttery crackers hidden inside provide a salty surprise with each bite. This kid-friendly recipe is a fun way to get all family members together in the kitchen.

Toasted Fluffernutter Cookies
Jennifer Carroll
Toasted Fluffernutter Cookies

Jennifer Carroll

This cookie recipe takes the sandwich to a whole new level and will quickly become one of your favorites!

Exceedingly Chocolaty Crinkles
Matt Lewis
Exceedingly Chocolaty Crinkles

Matt Lewis

Aside from simply serving up a giant slab of Hershey's, this is the best a chef can do in terms of a full chocolate profile. This cookie is slightly firm on the outside, but melts in your mouth on the inside.

German Chocolate Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
German Chocolate Cookies

Sherry Petras

These chewy treats are topped with a decadent coconut and pecan-studded frosting. They're a delightful change of pace from a crunchy cookie.

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
TODAY
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Daphne Oz

The best part about this recipe is you can do it all by hand (no mixer needed!), so you get a little workout in before enjoying these decadent treats. Whether you freeze into individual cookie balls to bake at a later date, or bake in a skillet for one giant, sensational, ooey-gooey golden-brown cookie, this is ultimate comfort food. Top it with good-quality vanilla ice cream for an extra sumptuous treat.

Milk Bar's Gooey Sugar Cookie Bars
Milk Bar
Milk Bar's Gooey Sugar Cookie Bars

Christina Tosi

These ooey-gooey bars bring all the crisp sweetness of cookies with the tender texture of cake. They are wonderfully comforting and can be customized for any occasion.

Polvorones
TODAY
Polvorones

Alejandra Ramos

The name of these nutty shortbread cookies comes from the word "polvo," which means dust in Spanish. It references the powdery sugar that covers the cookie, as well as the trademark crumbly texture of the cookie itself.

Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Dylan Dreyer
Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dylan Dreyer

"I am very particular with chocolate chip cookies and I've been adjusting this recipe for years," says Dylan. "I finally figured out the perfect combination of ingredients for a chewy and fluffy cookie with just the right flavor that my family loves."

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Amber St. Peter / Homestyle Vegan
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Amber St. Peter

These bars are freaky good. Packed with protein from the peanut butter, they’re basically a workout food … that’s how that works, right? They’re sweet, chewy, ooey-gooey and very worthy of your next girls’ night Netflix marathon.

Double Cruncher Cookies
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Double Cruncher Cookies

Jaki Soper

Jaki Soper, one of the TODAY holiday cookie contest winners in 2016, remembers her Aunt Gerry first bringing her oatmeal and chocolate cream "Double Crunchers" to a family gathering in 1961. From that time, the cookies have become a family tradition, and now Jaki bakes them for her own children and grandchildren.

Siri's Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Siri's Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies

Siri Daly

These perfectly buttery cookies have a crisp cookie shell and a soft and chewy finish. They're great for holiday cookie swaps and gifting, as well as lovely additions to any year-round celebration.

Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies
Evan Sung
Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies

Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

This is the the most popular base they have at DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections — it is perfect for so many mix-ins, toppings and swirls. It brings you back to your childhood.

Siri's Fudge Candy Cane Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Siri's Fudge Candy Cane Cookies

Siri Daly

The secret to Siri's easy and festive holiday cookies is using store-bought brownie mix to for a perfect fudge texture every time.

German Butter Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
German Butter Cookies

Gesine Bullock-Prado

This recipe is so simple. It has so few ingredients, but the cookies are insanely delicious and they keep their shape beautifully when baked. And it's a large batch recipe, so you can get a ton of cookies from it.

Martha Stewart's Maple-Cream Sandwich Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Martha Stewart's Maple-Cream Sandwich Cookies

Martha Stewart

A double dose of maple sets these leaf-shaped sandwich cookies apart. Maple sugar goes into the buttery shortbread dough and maple syrup sweetens the rich cream filling.

Martha Stewart's Farro Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Martha Stewart's Farro Chocolate-Chunk Cookies

Martha Stewart

The whole-wheat chocolate chip cookie from the book "Good to the Grain," by pastry chef Kim Boyce, inspired this recipe, which relies on farro flour. (You can use spelt or regular whole-wheat, if you prefer.) With fruit, nuts, and chocolate chunks in every bite, these cookies are perfect for the countertop jar.

Cookies that are dressed to impress

Matcha Shortbread Cookies
TODAY
Matcha Shortbread Cookies

Angel Wong

Angel Wong created these cookies to honor precious memories from her childhood spent with her late grandfather who used to brew afternoon tea. The two would sip tea with cookies while talking about the events of the day.

Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies
Twins That Cook
Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

Maya and Aria Christian

Welcome spring with the floral flavors of lavender and vanilla combined with nutty brown butter and fragrant Earl Grey tea.

Hidden Surprise Valentine's Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hidden Surprise Valentine's Cookies

Gesine Bullock-Prado

These cookies are not only incredibly tasty, they also provide such a sweet surprise inside. Win-win.

Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps
Milk Bar
Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

Christina Tosi

With one delicious formula — crunchy cookie base, layered with a flavor center, a crunchy/sandy layer, chocolate coating and a textural topping (like crushed nuts, candies, etc.) — you can get super creative and dream up a snap that tells whatever flavor story you’d like.

Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Heart Cookies
DO, Cookie Dough Confections
Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Heart Cookies

Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

Not only is the cookie dough beautifully bake-able but also safe to eat uncooked. This really elevates the classic peanut butter cookie you know and love.

Chewy Chocolate and Mint Marbled Shortbread Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chewy Chocolate and Mint Marbled Shortbread Cookies

Ryan Scott

The dough for these cookies can be made ahead and kept indefinitely in the freezer, which is perfect for when your kids say at 7 p.m., "I need cookies for tomorrow!" They'll also remind you of the little Andes after-dinner chocolate mints.

Martha Stewart's Chai Snowballs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Martha Stewart's Chai Snowballs

Martha Stewart Living

While these powdery treats may resemble Mexican wedding cookies or Russian tea cakes, they have a decidedly different flavor, thanks to the chai-inspired combination of Darjeeling tea and warming spices in the batter.

Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies
Bryan Ford
Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bryan Ford

"I absolutely love the flavor that sourdough discard imparts into the cookies: funky, smooth, and delicious," says Bryan Ford.

Gingersnaps with Lemon Sugar
Brian Kennedy
Gingersnaps with Lemon Sugar

Matt Lewis

For anyone who wept when the Girl Scouts stopped selling Ginger Snaps, this cookie will be a saving grace. These glorious and simple cookies are chewy on the inside, crunchy on the outside and covered in a splendid lemon-scented sugar. And all you need is your hands, a bowl or two and a few minutes to make them.

Italian Rainbow Cookies
TODAY
Italian Rainbow Cookies

Anthony Contrino

These cookies are a bit of a project, but they are so worth it. There’s something really special when you combine the delicate almond sponge cake with raspberry jam, apricot jam and chocolate glaze.

Spicy Ginger-Chocolate Cookies
TODAY
Spicy Ginger-Chocolate Cookies

Nik Sharma

In the early 18th century, a marriage took place in Turin, Italy, and the world has never been quite the same. That sacred union was, of course, between chocolate and hazelnuts, ground together into what is called "gianduja." Nik Sharma's cookie recipe pairs chocolate and hazelnut with black pepper and ginger for a sweet, fragrant and slightly spicy flavor profile that's truly unforgettable.

Martha Stewart's Linzer Flower Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Martha Stewart's Linzer Flower Cookies

Martha Stewart

Think of these beautiful cookies as mini blooming versions of the classic linzer tart. They boast the same mouthwatering combination of buttery hazelnuts and fruity jam, just in a smaller package.

Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés
Samantha Seneviratne
Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés

Samantha Seneviratne

These cookies are dead simple to make but they taste special. And you can make the dough well in advance and freeze it. Even the baked cookies freeze well. Nothing better than a prep-ahead recipe.

Giada's Chocolate Chip-Quinoa Cookies
Courtesy Giada De Laurentiis
Giada's Chocolate Chip-Quinoa Cookies

Giada De Laurentiis

"These have become such a staple in my house that I make them weekly," says Giada. "The toasted quinoa is irresistibly crunchy and, well, chocolate! Need I say more?"

Saffron-Chocolate Biscotti
TODAY
Saffron-Chocolate Biscotti

Samantha Seneviratne

Anyone who loves biscotti will obsess over this recipe for crunchy Italian biscuits. Laced with fragrant saffron and rich with bittersweet chocolate, the flavor profile of this sweet treat is truly elegant. And it's even better dipped into a cup of coffee.

Christina Tosi's Cornflake-Chocolate-Chip-Peppermint Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Christina Tosi's Cornflake-Chocolate-Chip-Peppermint Cookies

Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi's family is awfully fond of celebrating the holidays with annoying decorative knick-knacks, making it look like a holiday just threw up in our kitchen. They like their cookies to celebrate the holidays, too — that's how they came up with their winter "holiday" cookie, a cornflake-marshmallow cookie with crushed candy canes in it.

Bolinhas Coconut Cookies
TODAY
Bolinhas Coconut Cookies

Nik Sharma

Coconut fans, this cookie is for you. Sharma loves these tasty treats with a cup of hot, sweetened, milky black tea. Goan bolinhas are crunchy and crisp, sweet and full of that coconut aroma so many people love.

Walnut Linzer Cookies with Cookie Butter
TODAY
Walnut Linzer Cookies with Cookie Butter

Samantha Seneviratne

Nut lovers, prepare to push peanut butter cookies aside. Made with Biscoff cookie butter spread, warm vanilla, crunchy walnuts and chocolate, these Linzer cookies are a wonderful treat for the holiday season. Proceed with caution: These buttery cookies are so delicious, you may just keep baking them all year round.

Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies

Martha Stewart

Crunchy, chewy, buttery, salty and sweet, these addictive treats satisfy every last corner of your palate.

Sweet and Salty Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ken Goodman
Sweet and Salty Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ali Tila

These golden, rich, buttery cookies have the sweet contrast of chocolate chips. The Tilas change up the original recipe here by browning the butter to give it an added level of rich, nutty flavor, then topping it with a little garnish of salt.

Pineapple Cake Cookies
TODAY
Pineapple Cake Cookies

Angel Wong

These cookies are a holiday twist on traditional Taiwanese pineapple cakes (one of Taiwan's most famous and beloved pastries). Pineapple cakes are actually a popular souvenir in Taiwan. They've got a crumbly shortbread-like crust on the outside and pineapple filling on the inside. Wong used a Christmas tree cookie cutter for the holiday season, but any sturdy shape will do as these cookies are enjoyed year-round.

Vegan and/or gluten-free cookie recipes

Pretzel Tahini Cookies
Courtesy Julia Gartland
Pretzel Tahini Cookies

Samah Dada

These cookies fall closer to the cake side of the spectrum than the cookie side, which we adore — especially when contrasted by salty, crunchy pretzels. The sweetness from the coconut sugar and maple, earthiness from the tahini and salty pretzels create the most magical combination that will keep you coming back for more.

Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies
Chris Andre
Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies

Ryan Scott

If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. They're rich, cakey, gooey and oozing with chocolate. Topped with flecks of sea salt, you'll be drooling by the time they're out of the oven.

Flourless Peanut Butter and Banana Cookies
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
Flourless Peanut Butter and Banana Cookies

Kevin Curry

On a gluten-free diet and craving something sweet? These are the treats you've been waiting for! Fruity banana, creamy peanut butter and rich dark chocolate will satisfy your sweet tooth without any flour.

Gluten-Free Chocolate-Cherry Peanut Butter Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Gluten-Free Chocolate-Cherry Peanut Butter Cookies

Justin Chapple

If you ask Justin Chapple, the best peanut butter cookies are a little chewy and almost raw in the middle. When he set out to create his own recipe, that's what he had in mind — and he succeeded. But after making these half a dozen times, he realized he wanted something more. So he poked around the pantry and found some dried cherries. Just like that, chocolate peanut butter cups met peanut butter and jelly.

Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Crunch Cookies
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Crunch Cookies

Ryan Scott

These insanely delicious salty-sweet crunchy nuggets of chocolate chip heaven will satisfy any inner-cookie monster, vegan or not.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
TODAY
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Samah Dada

Sure, oatmeal raisin cookies are more well-known, but we'll take chocolate over dried fruit any day! This recipe can easily be made vegan and is a great way to use up any oats sitting in the pantry when you've already filled the grocery list with cookie season baking ingredients.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.