On Mother's Day we look for the perfect gift ideas to make Mom feel special and appreciated. Luckily, you don't have to break the bank to find a stylish Mother's Day gift for the moms in your life.

From classic gifts like jewelry and candles to trendy items like spring bags and fashionable jeans, we've rounded up 24 gift ideas for moms that fit any budget.

Telling Mom you're grateful for her influence in your life doesn't have to be expensive, but it can be meaningful with these suggestions.

Gifts under $25

While she takes coffee on the go or enjoys her favorite cocktail, Mom will feel like she's on a tropical getaway with this beautiful hibiscus tumbler from Brumate. In addition to keeping drinks cold or hot for hours, Brumate offers a shaker attachment that turns this floral cup into a cocktail shaker.

Able to be personalized with Mom's name and favorite colors, this stunning floral notepad from planner designer Erin Condren is the perfect place for jotting to-do lists or messages.

Face masks, but make them fashion! We love these soft silky face masks from Rungolee, which come in a variety of fabrics like daisy print and purple spots.

Blown glass ornaments from Old World Christmas make the perfect addition to any Christmas tree, so why not gift Mom with this beautiful gardening ornament for Mother's Day? Mom can display the ornament both for Mother's Day and on her Christmas tree each year, giving it a dual purpose that says "I love you" year round.

Summery and simple, this cross-body bag from MadeTerra has vegan leather accents and is made of beautiful woven rattan.

These white and gold parrot studs from Betsey Johnson are small enough to fit any mom's style but glitzy enough to bring her lots of compliments.

Made with water, essential oils and glycerin, this great-smelling room spray has the perfect fragrance for relaxing the body while waking up Mom's senses. And, it's perfect for use anywhere, from the car to the closet.

These new wines are super-affordable and, as an added bonus, taste great! Gift Mom a crisp Chardonnay and share a toast to what a great mother she is.

Gifts under $50

This one-size-fits-most floppy sun hat comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for protecting Mom from the sun, whether in the backyard pool or on a beach vacation.

Is Mom your bestie? Tell her how much you appreciate her with this relaxing bath set from Lush. It's the perfect set for a relaxing bubble bath, filled with a bubble-making bar, bath bomb, shower gel and lotion.

Moms always keep their eye on their kids. Thank her for her extra care and attention with these sparkly golden eye earrings, sure to bring her plenty of compliments for their stylish design.

Whether Mom's into hydrangeas or roses, these stunning canteens, part of a collaboration between Rifle Paper Co. and Corkcicle, are perfect for making sure she stays hydrated. They also hold a full bottle of wine, so if Mom's into taking some wine along to a picnic or a party, this container will be right up her alley!

Transport Mom back to the styles of the '90s with these popular straight-leg jeans from Free Assembly. In addition to two denim washes, they're available in pink and white, making them a great option for any summer wardrobe.

This app-controlled smart fragrance diffuser stores two scents at once, which can be toggled back and forth depending on what Mom is in the mood for. It can also be customized to run only when Mom's at home to enjoy its smells.

We love the variety of colors and patterns this Scout travel bag comes in. And, it's the perfect size for everything from carry-on luggage to an overnight bag.

Not only does this lemon-scented reed diffuser smell heavenly, it's also beautiful to display with its patterned label and vibrant reeds.

Gifts under $75

Beautiful and unique, the webbed straps on this jute tote are colorful enough to match anything Mom wears. And, it's big enough to hold everything from her day-to-day necessities to items she purchases at the farmer's market.

Cheers! No matter how Mom likes her martini, she'll love these glamorous and sparkly statement earrings from Bauble Bar.

Classic Toms sneakers get a major upgrade with these beautiful lace shoes, which come in both rose gold and natural shades.

Forget a bouquet, Mom can wear spring flowers wherever she goes with these lovely lily earrings from Betsey Johnson.

We've all done our share of things to raise Mom's stress level, so give her the gift of hydration (And a laugh at the same time!) with these Hydroflask water and wine containers, designed just for Mother's Day.

Made from one solid slab of wood, these gorgeous cutting boards are also naturally antibacterial and are perfect for any kitchen task, from serving a charcuterie plate to chopping veggies for dinner.

Is Mom a whiskey-drinker? This beautiful and unique bottle of Colorado whiskey has an aroma of citrus, black pepper and ginger and is cut to proof with pure water from the Rocky Mountains. An added bonus is the silver tin cup on the lid, perfect for tasting.

This gorgeous antique blue notecard and notebook set can be personalized with Mom's name and sent directly to her door with a printed and personalized note.

