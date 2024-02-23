Makeup artists and editors share their go-to drugstore mascaras — plus shopping tips from the experts

After working for 10 years as a beauty reporter, I’ve tried my hand at a number of drugstore mascaras. What I love so much about this beauty product is that it’s accessible, affordable and (makeup artists agree!) made with high-quality ingredients that actually take your lashes from flat to fabulous.

When I don’t have any mascara on my eyes, my lashes tend to stick out straight instead of curling upwards. That’s why I’m super particular about which mascara brushes and formulas help achieve the results of sky-high lashes that I’m after.

To help you narrow down your options at the drugstore the next time you’re in need of a mascara restock, we asked makeup artists to list out their favorite affordable finds at the local store.

What to look for while shopping

While shopping for the best drugstore mascara, you'll want to take two things into consideration: your budget and your unique beauty goals.

Makeup artist Azesha Ramcharan tells Shop TODAY, "To get the best value, it pays to price check at different drugstores when mascara shopping." Ramcharan continues, "Sometimes there are great deals depending on the store."

When it comes to your specific makeup needs, celebrity makeup artist Elaina Badro says you should "begin by thinking about what you want your lashes to appear like." She continues, "Lengthened? Volumized? Curled? Then go from there."

Badro also notes the importance of determining whether or not the mascara you're buying is "smudge-proof and/or water-resistant."

Best drugstore mascaras, according to experts

Colors available: 2 | Waterproof option available? Yes

“My holy grail waterproof mascara is the Essence Beauty — Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara,” says Nydia Figueroa, a celebrity makeup artist based in New York and New Jersey. “This formula is beautiful and lasts all day with no smudging and gives your eyes a false lash effect!”

Plus, the conical-shaped fiber wand helps lift and separate each lash so they reach the sky each time you blink.

Colors available: 8 | Waterproof option available? Yes

“Maybelline’s Great Lash mascara is an absolute classic,” says Badro. “This mascara was one of the first to be water-based. This allows for easy removal of the mascara. It’s also great because you can build with it: coat after coat lengthening and colonizing clump-free.”

Jess Bender, a senior editor at Shop TODAY, also uses Great Lash mascara. She says, "When I think of timeless beauty products, my mind goes straight to this classic Maybelline mascara with its vibrant pink tube and green top."

Bender continues, "I learned how to apply mascara for the first time using this option, and my mom always packed me some in various care packages from college onward. It’s a no-frills formula, but it does exactly as advertised: make my lashes long and luscious."

Colors available: 7 | Waterproof option? Yes

Makeup artist and expert Deanna Paley says this mascara is a must-have in her daily makeup kit. “It’s jet black which I love and builds bold beautiful lashes full of volume,” says Paley. Plus, it “doesn’t clump up or flake and stays put.”

There are so many different versions of this mascara, including the L’Oreal Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara, which Paley also loves. “This is a new one I’ve been loving,” she says. “It separates lashes beautifully and gives a fanned out doll-like effect. The applicator allows you to reach every lash including inner corners. Doesn’t feel heavy and won’t smudge or clump up.”

Colors available: 6 | Waterproof option? Yes

Covergirl has decided not to test its products on animals since 2018, ever since then, their clean beauty line has been expanding. This clean version of the Lash Blast mascara became an instant hit.

“I always have Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara in my kit,” says Ramcharan. “I love this formula because it’s lightweight, applies smoothly and leaves lashes full of natural volume. Since the ingredients don’t include mineral oil, talc or sulfates it’s suitable for even the most sensitive eyes.”

Extreme Length 2-in-1 Mascara $ 19.98 Target What we like Doesn't clump or smudge

Creates a "fuller" lash look Something to note May dry out quickly

Colors available: 1 | Waterproof option? N/A

Since this mascara loads up primer and mascara in one formula, you can say sayonara to falsies once and for all. Makeup artist Stephanie G-M loves this formula for its ingredients list, which she says “doesn’t have anything questionable in it.” She also loves that it provides a natural look without having to load up on primer, “so it’s versatile for day and night looks.” On top of all that, it holds up well overtime for being a clean mascara.

Best drugstore mascaras, according to editors

Colors available: 4 | Waterproof option? Yes

Kara Quill, a social media editor at Shop TODAY, says she "absolutely love[s] this mascara and have for many years!" Quill continues, "The applicator fans out at the bottom to really flare out the eyelashes furthest from your tear duct, giving it a fanned out look. I am constantly buying this mascara. I have tried many other brands/type and while I’ve found some I think, I always come back to this one."

Colors available: 4 | Waterproof option? Yes

Allie Wise, an associate editor at Shop TODAY, says she "love, love, love[s] this mascara!" Wise continues, "It goes on smooth, is long lasting and makes my lashes look extra long. I use the blackest black shade and it does wonders for my lashes! Highly recommend."

Colors available: 5 | Waterproof option? Yes

Amanda Fama, a commerce editor at Shop TODAY, saw this Maybelline mascara on Instagram one day and has been using it ever since. She says, "I'm always shocked at how much volume this mascara gives my lashes. I've gone through multiple tubes of Sky High and don't plan on changing that anytime soon."

Colors available: 5 | Waterproof option? Yes

Alexandra Deabler, the deputy editorial director at Shop TODAY, recommends this popular mascara from L'Oreal Paris. She says, "This went viral on TikTok a while ago, and for good reason. It really is lengthening and volumizing. I’ve written about it in the past, but I get compliments seriously every single time I wear it."

Frequently Asked Questions What color mascara should I choose? While mascara color is ultimately your preference, Badro has some advice. She says, "Color theory uses both art and science to interpret how color is perceived and communicated. When it comes to cosmetics, color theory plays a huge part on complimentary and opposing tones." Badro says that purple-colored mascara "looks great with green eyes as it truly makes the green tone in the eyes pop!" She continues, "Even a deep burgundy can create the illusion of brighter eyes!" As for blue eyes, Badro recommends a "deep and warm brown mascara." She says, "Since blue and orange are complimentary tones, you’ll find that a warm coppery mascara will make blue eyes really stand out!" According to Badro, those with brown eyes, which "tend be the most versatile," can rock any mascara color, as they all coincide nicely. How do I avoid mascara clumps? Many mascara wands are designed to help prevent clumps from forming upon application. However, Badro has an additional tip. She says that "the flexibility of the brush tends to allow for more precision of application," and goes on to say that "it can also help to separate lashes for a clump-free result." In other words, shopping for mascaras with flexible wands may help prevent clumping.

How we chose

These picks for top drugstore mascaras come directly from the experience of makeup artists who keep these as their go-to mascaras in their makeup kits. We also included editor-approved drugstore mascara from editors on the Shop TODAY team.

Meet the experts