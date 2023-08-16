No matter how many mascaras I try, I always go back to these

If there's one makeup item I can't leave the house without wearing, it's mascara. It helps me feel my best and allows me to look more awake, especially since I like to keep my everyday makeup routine effortless and to the bare minimum.

And while a bad hair day is frequently talked about, a bad mascara day is often overlooked. There's nothing more frustrating in a beauty routine than applying mascara hoping to have long and lush lashes, only for it to clump, flake and end up streaking on your eyelids throughout the day. I have come across plenty of those woes in my search for the best mascara.

From the day I was allowed to wear makeup as a teen to then having to wear loads of it while working as a performer, you can say I tried so many mascara options, I lost count. Plus mascara is a makeup item that needs replacing more often; I go through one every three months. And all I really am looking for is a product that doesn't flake, clump, transfer onto skin and is easy to take off. Of course, I want it to look like I just walked out of a lash extension appointment, too.

That's why, no matter how many new mascaras I give a chance, I always come back to one drugstore find, which is under $10. And below, you'll find a couple more splurge-worthy options that I would definitely purchase again.

In my opinion, this is the best mascara the beauty industry has to offer. No matter how many mascaras I try or test, I always go back to Maybelline Falsies — and not just for its affordable price. When I lived abroad, I'd make sure to pack at least five of these and stock up on more during my visits home.

I normally buy the color "Blackest Black." According to the brand, the formula has keratine fibers to build and lengthen your lashes. I find it to be super pigmented and long-lasting, you just need a few swipes in the morning and you're set for the rest of the day. It doesn't flake, cause your lashes to clump and I don't find myself rubbing off residue from my brow bone at the end of the day. The brush is different from most mascaras, it has a slight half-moon shape so you can really control the application and it gives your lashes that cat-eye and lengthening effect. I get tons of compliments on my lashes when wearing this!

Another noteworthy and affordable Maybelline option is "The Colossal." This is my go-to if my Falsies color is out of stock or only sold in waterproof. The brush is a bit different, but I find it has a similar formula and results to Falsies.

According to the brand, the mascara is infused with collagen, which they say will help plump your lashes and give them extreme volume, which I definitely notice while wearing this all day long.

I received this Tarte mascara in a PR package and was a little skeptical because I've used mascara from similar brands and was immediately disappointed — but this one proved me wrong! It's number one on my splurge-worthy list that I'd buy again and again. The formula applies extremely pigmented (which is great for those with lighter lashes), doesn't smudge and didn't budge one bit. The spoolie looks like a traditional mascara brush that tapers towards the end; it's easy to control and helps curl and lift my lashes.

The brand says the ingredients are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested, which I love the most about it. And it doesn't irritate my contact-wearing eyes one bit. Plus the packaging is really cute and fancy!

If you bought anything from Clinique during one of their in-store bonus weeks, you might have received the mini version of this in a free gift set. This mascara was one of the first ones I ever tried and it really set the bar for what I wanted in the product (maybe that's why I'm so picky!).

There's a reason why the brand says it's their bestselling mascara, it promises to build dramatic and bold lashes, and it really delivers. The buildable formula applies effortlessly without any clumping. And for sensitive eyes, the first ingredient in it is water, so I found it to be super gentle when taking off at the end of the day.