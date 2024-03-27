Transform your kitchen into a café with these expert-approved espresso machines

If your afternoon coffee runs are adding up, a great way to save money — and to treat yourself — is to master the art of making espresso at home. While the initial investment in an at-home machine can feel intimidating, there’s nothing quite like the joy of preparing your own café-worthy lattes and cappuccinos — all from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Thankfully, there are a number of excellent, user-friendly espresso machines on the market, and Shop TODAY tapped some of the best coffee experts around the country to share their favorite models — most of which are under $500. (The price of a machine is a small fraction of my yearly spend at coffee shops.) Some of these expert-recommended machines are even below $100.

Whether you’re looking for a portable manual espresso machine or something a little more advanced, these expert-approved machines get the job done.

Manual espresso machines vs. automatic espresso machines

Before you begin your search for the best home espresso machines, it's important to decide on which type you'd prefer: a manual espresso machine, a semi-automatic espresso machine or an automatic espresso machine.

To make espresso with a manual machine, which is lever-driven, you have to use your hands. Because these models usually don’t require electricity (depending on the design), they’re typically portable and often very lightweight.

A semi-automatic machine is mostly automated, but requires your involvement to customize the espresso to your liking. (With automatic machines, all you have to do is press a button — there's no customization involved.)

Best home espresso machines, according to experts

One of the more budget-friendly espresso machines of the bunch, this straightforward model lets you make perfect lattes, cappuccinos, and single or double espressos without much fuss.

“This is one of those machines that proves the theory that with a good grinder and a bit of knowhow and practice, good quality espresso is possible — even despite the machine,” says Josey Markiewicz, senior director of coffee quality and training at La Colombe.

Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil, a senior editor of partnerships at Shop TODAY, also recommends this espresso machine. She says, “I wanted a quality manual machine so I could make authentic, homemade lattes and flat whites on the weekend, but I didn’t want to shell out $800. During my research, I learned that this machine has many of the same features (for example, a stainless steel boiler) as higher end machines, but at an affordable price point.”

For barista-quality espresso from a machine that can fit easily on your countertop, the Breville Bambino is a favorite of Atlanta-based coffee director Kayla Scott. “It has everything a home barista needs to pull great shots of espresso and create silky micro-foam,” Scott tells Shop TODAY.

“It may not be the most aesthetic, but it will get the job done and last a few years.” Since it doesn’t come with a built-in grinder, Scott recommends investing in one — her favorite is the Baratza Encore ESP — and she advises “swapping in a higher quality stock portafilter and tamper down the road.”

A manual espresso machine is usually a good option for people who’d rather not use electricity, and this minimalist model produces impressive results. “This espresso machine doesn’t look like a normal one, and it doesn’t function like one either,” Lancaster tells Shop TODAY.

“What I love about this machine is its travelability, and simple use that yields excellent espresso.” Since it doesn’t come with a milk steamer, you’ll need to pick up a separate one to make lattes and cappuccinos. Lancaster recommends pairing it with the Bellman stovetop steamer.

Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine

This sleek and simple espresso machine “with a ridiculously small footprint” makes excellent espresso, according to Markiewicz, because of its “reputable, high-quality coffee grinder that can grind anywhere from fine (for espresso) to coarse (for cold brew).”

Daniel Lancaster of Short Sleeves Coffee Co. adds that the machine is exceptionally high quality considering its reasonable price point. “With a milk steamer, rather than a frother, and a classic espresso setup that doesn’t sacrifice results for cost, this really is the best entry level automatic espresso machine on the market,” he says.

9Barista Espresso Machine

The first jet-engineered stovetop espresso machine, the 9Barista requires no electronics and is wonderfully straightforward to use. “I love that this device is not only portable but it’s also fully analog,” says Jerad Morrison, co-founder of Sightglass Coffee Roasters. “Designed by a jet engine thermodynamics engineer, using the same principles found in jet engines, this thing is precision fabricated to produce perfectly extracted shots of espresso.”

We had to include one major splurge espresso machine — in part because coffee experts can’t recommend it highly enough. The stainless steel model, which comes in a number of chic colors, is the gold standard in espresso-making with an easy-to-use interface, 30 grind settings, and steam wands that produce silky, smooth foam for latte art.

“While the Barista Pro is a bit pricier, it rivals any machine at your favorite coffee shop,” Partners coffee director Cary Wong tells Shop TODAY. “This espresso maker has an integrated grinder, auto-volumetric functionality for seamless espresso shots, and PID temperature control for maximum extraction.”

Best home espresso machines, according to editors

Jannely Espinal, an SEO writer at Shop TODAY, highly recommends this sleek espresso system by L'OR. She tells us, "I love this coffee machine for how easy, compact and fast it brews. I have this in my office and it has saved me so much money when it comes to my coffee addiction."

Espinal continues, "What I love the most about this espresso machine is that you get that silky crema and high-quality. The machine has three cup settings and brews super quick. The only thing is that you can’t use regular pods, and need to stock up on capsules frequently. But the flavors are so rich and smooth!"

Illy X7.1 iperEspresso Machine - Deep Pink

Amanda Fama, an editor at Shop TODAY, has this pink-colored espresso maker by Illy and highly recommends it for anyone who's new to brewing espresso. "Before owning this machine, I had never made espresso or lattes at home. This has made the process so simple, and the lattes I've been making taste similar to the ones I'd buy at a coffee shop!"

There are three main buttons: one that powers the machine, one that signals the espresso maker and another that turns the milk frother on. Fama continues, “I am impressed at how easy it is to use... even the milk frother.”

Rebecca Delman, a senior photo editor at Shop TODAY, "really recommends" this Nespresso machine "if you are looking to save money and just have a good cup of coffee." She says, "It honestly tastes better then purchased coffee."

The sleek machine, which has a convenient built-in milk frother, is built to accommodate different mug sizes (thanks to the removable drip tray). Plus, its auto-off feature should turn the machine off in just nine minutes of non-use.

Frequently Asked Questions What kind of coffee grinder do I need for espresso? Markiewicz of La Colombe tells Shop TODAY that there is no more valuable tool in your coffee kitchen than your coffee grinder. For espresso, it’s ideal to “use a burr grinder that has been calibrated to grind coffee fine enough to brew espresso with,” he says. “We will need to be able to measure our dose and achieve uniformity of grind particle size. Some espresso machines are equipped with grinders. Some are not.” Can you use regular coffee to make espresso? You technically can, but ideally you’re using finely-ground beans. Espresso is a brew method, not a different type of bean. “A thoughtfully blended medium roast should do the trick,” says Markiewicz. Is tap water okay to make espresso? Your espresso will only taste as good as the water you use. Markiewicz tells Shop TODAY, “It is the minerals in water that pull the solubles from ground coffee. If your tap water smells like chlorine, metals, or mildew those flavors will affect the taste of your coffee.” For this reason, filtered or spring water is recommended.

How we chose

We spoke with coffee educators, head baristas and espresso experts around the country who specialize in preparing espresso beverages. We also included editor-favorite espresso machines.

Meet the experts