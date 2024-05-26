Is Walmart open on Memorial Day 2024? What to know on holiday hours

Memorial Day is here and with it comes the unofficial start to the summer season.

Sure, the summer solstice doesn't actually occur until June 20, but everyone knows that when Memorial Day rolls around, it's time to break out the shorts and listen to summer songs with the windows all the way down.

Whether you're in need of last-minute groceries for your backyard barbecue or forgot to stock up on sunscreen for a Memorial Day Weekend at the beach, you may be wondering if Walmart is open for business in 2024. And, if so, what the retailer's holiday store hours are this year.

To save you the time and trouble of looking online or calling your local Walmart store, we've gathered all the details on Walmart's Memorial Day hours and what you need to know to ensure that when you head on over to grab whatever essentials are on your list, you won't be met with disappointment.

Because while many retailers, grocers and restaurants are open on Memorial Day, government agencies like the U.S. Postal Service, as well as financial institutions, including banks and credit unions, are closed in observance of the holiday.

But if you're curious if a Walmart near you is welcoming customers on May 27, you'll find all the details below.

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day 2024?

If going to Walmart is on your long weekend to-do list, you are in luck. Walmart will be open on Memorial Day. Better yet, stores are open during regular hours, so no need to worry that you’ll find doors closed any earlier than usual.

Of course, it’s never a bad idea to check local hours before leaving the house and the best place to look is right here.

Other stores open on Memorial Day 2024

Got other errands to accomplish before the workweek begins? Here's a list of other retailers, convenience stores and pharmacies that will be open on the holiday, as well as which ones won't.

As always, it’s never a bad idea to check local store hours before heading out the door, just to confirm your local store will be open on Memorial Day.

Ace Hardware : Many stores will be open, however stores are independently owned and operated, so hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Many stores will be open, however stores are independently owned and operated, so hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours before going. Find local hours here. American Eagle : Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Apple : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Athleta: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Banana Republic : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Barnes & Noble : Stores will be open, some with amended holiday hours. Barnes & Noble recommends that customers check local hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, some with amended holiday hours. Barnes & Noble recommends that customers check local hours before going. Find local hours here. Bath & Body Works : Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here. Belk : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Best Buy : Stores are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Big Lots : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. DICK’s Sporting Goods : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Dillard’s : Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Family Dollar : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Gap : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Hobby Lobby : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here. Home Depot : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. HomeGoods : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Homesense : Store are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Store are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Ikea : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. JCPenney : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Joann : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Kirkland’s Home : Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Lowe’s : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Macy’s : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Marshalls : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Menards: Stores open at their regular time and close at 8:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their regular time and close at 8:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Michaels : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Old Navy : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom Rack : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Petco : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Petsmart : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. REI : Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Sephora : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sierra : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. TJ Maxx : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tractor Supply : Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. True Value : Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here. Ulta: A majority of stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Select stores may have different hours. Check local stores to confirm before going. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores open on Memorial Day

ACME : Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Albertsons : Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Aldi : Stores will be open, but hours will be limited. Find local store hours here.

: Stores will be open, but hours will be limited. Find local store hours here. Big Y : Stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Clubs are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Central Market : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Food Lion : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Hannaford : Stores will be open, hours may vary by location. Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, hours may vary by location. Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours before going. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Harveys Supermarket : Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here. H-E-B : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco : Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Kroger: A majority of stores will be open during regular business hours. Confirm hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of stores will be open during regular business hours. Confirm hours before going. Find local hours here. Market District : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Safeway: Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Shaws: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here. ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated and holiday hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated and holiday hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop : Stores and gas stations will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores and gas stations will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Target : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Trader Joe’s : Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Walmart : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies open on Memorial Day

CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Rite Aid: A majority of Rite Aid stores will be open on Memorial Day with varying hours. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of Rite Aid stores will be open on Memorial Day with varying hours. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours before going. Find local hours here. Walgreens: Walgreens stores will be open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. However, a majority of pharmacies will be closed except for 24-hour locations and other select pharmacies. Walgreens recommends that customers check the store locator to find specific hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Memorial Day

Casey’s: Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms : Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fastrac: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kwik Shop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Loaf N’ Jug : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Quik Stop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Sprint Food Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find more about the store here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find more about the store here. Tom Thumb Convenience Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

