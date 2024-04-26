Hurry! AirPods are currently marked down to under $90 — plus, more Apple deals

When it comes to the hottest tech buys, Apple’s products are almost always at the top of the list.

While we'd love to be able to boast a tech collection full of its latest earbuds or smartwatches, Apple's products are typically pretty pricey. It's not every day that they go on sale, so we couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw that so many of its bestsellers were included in Best Buy's big three-day sales event. Not only that, but other retailers like Amazon and Target also have deals on plenty of Apple's most popular products.

From savings on the internet-favorite Apple AirPods Max to iPad deals, here are some of the top Apple deals that you can shop right now.

Apple AirPod and headphone deals

If wireless headphones aren't your thing, take advantage of this deal and grab a pair of good, old fashioned wired headphones. You can expect the same high-quality sound at a fraction of the price. Plus, this version has the USB-C plug for new Apple devices.

If you are looking to score a pair of AirPods Pro, you'll save up to $50 at multiple retailers. According to the brand, the AirPods offer noise-cancellation and customizable silicone tips for a comfortable fit.

You can grab the classic Apple AirPods on sale for under $100 across retailers. The No.1 bestselling earbuds are said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life and can easily toggle between devices.

Over-ear headphones are super on-trend, and the brand says the AirPod Max offers superior noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life. Don't miss your chance to grab them for up to $50 off right now.

Apple MacBook deals

Score this deal on the latest version of the MacBook Air, which has a 15.3-inch screen and a "fanless design," meaning you won't get distracted by your computer's "hiss" every time you have multiple tabs open.

Apple iPad deals

Save nearly 25% on an Apple iPad. The brand says it's equipped with a wide back camera, all-day battery life and a 10.2-inch retina display.

Right now, you can save $100 on the iPad Air at multiple retailers! According to the brand, it has 64GB of memory and boasts fast connectivity for streaming, FaceTime calls, surfing the web and more.

Apple Watch deals

From receiving messages to health metrics to fitness tracking, what can't the Apple Watch do? You can grab select colors on sale at both Amazon and Walmart, but you'll want to grab one fast before more colors sell out!

Apple accessory deals

Apple AirTags are great at keeping tabs on your keys, luggage and more — they even sell AirTag-compatible pet collars! Don't miss out on this hot deal.

According to the brand, the Magic Mouse can be paired with a Mac computer or iPad for easy scrolling and gaming. You'll save nearly 15% right now on Amazon.

Can you ever have enough chargers? They always seem to go missing or left behind. That's why you'll want to take advantage of this deal — you'll get two for under $10.

Have you ever been out and your Apple Watch died? Problem solved with this portable watch charger. You can easily keep it on your keyring and the brand says it offers the watch up to a charge and a half.

Speaking of portable chargers, this mini, cord-free powerbank can be easily stowed in bags and purses, and the brand says it offers a fast charge.

Keep your nightstand or workstation clutter- and wire-free with this 3-in-1 charging station. There's a space for your phone, watch and AirPods — and on sale for 46% off!

These wireless charges offer an easy solution to fussing with wires. According to the brand, this version is compatible with iPhones 12 or later. Plus it's currently discounted at $29 on Amazon.

Stock up on Apple USB-C Power adapters while they're on sale. According to the brand, they're compatible with any USB-C device and can charge phones by 50% within 30 minutes.

The MagSafe Duo offers simultaneous fast and wireless charging for your Apple devices. You'll want to score it while it's on sale on Amazon.

