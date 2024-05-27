Live updates: Editor-vetted Memorial Day sales on Apple, Dyson, more up to 75% off

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Memorial Day is here! While some have been looking forward to barbecues or getaways over the three-day weekend, we're excited for the sales!

The holiday marks the unofficial start of summer for many people, and if you're a savvy shopper, you probably know that now is the perfect time to grab swimsuits, sandals and more essentials before the season officially starts on June 20. If you're already set for summer though, our editors also found savings on big ticket items like mattresses and Apple AirPods.

To make your search easier, we've rounded up all of the best Memorial Day deals we've seen so far. Keep reading to shop the best sales our editors think are worth shopping right now from Amazon, Target, Walmart and more.

What to shop during Memorial Day | TODAY-exclusive deals | How we chose

Best Memorial Day deals to shop

If you’re looking to replace your earbuds, these bestselling Apple AirPods are just under $90 right now (that's over 30% off!). They’ve racked up over 600,000 Amazon ratings with reviewers raving about the sound quality and ease of use. You can also shop them at Walmart for the same price right now.

AirTags are a travel essential. Stock up on these mini trackers for the summer while they're still 20% off for Memorial Day.

A summer staple, this linen dress is both comfortable and flattering. Even better? It's currently 50% off.

Nothing feels more like summer than a linen dress. And this one from J.Crew is 50% off for a limited time. Plus, you can find other styles for men and kids, too, for a similar discount.

The warmer weather means it is the season for Crocs! You can grab a new pair of the fan-favorite Baya Clogs in multiple colors for under $35.

You can never go wrong with the classics. Shop the viral Crocs Classic Clogs for 25% off for a limited time (it also happens to be the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Clothing, Shoes and Jewelry category). If that doesn't convince you enough, the 476,000 five-star reviews might.

Constantly flipping your pillow over to lay on the refreshing, cold side? Switch to a cooling pillow, where both sides will provide a temperature drop, especially as the weather outside starts to skyrocket.

This gel-infused memory foam pillow has a bamboo exterior, thoughtfully designed to ventilate heat rather than trap it inside.

This sheet set is an Amazon favorite — it currently has over 300,000 reviews! Not only are the bedsheets cooling, they're extra soft, too.

If you're looking to upgrade your luggage for the upcoming season, this three-piece hardshell set is on sale for 70% off. The set includes one large, one medium and one carry-on size suitcase — in 10 colors to choose from.

Traveling this summer? Leave more space in your luggage for souvenirs with these packing cubes. They're on deal for 32% off and you can save an extra 10% when you apply the coupon before adding to cart.

Access all of the best streaming services from your screens at home with a Fire TV Stick. All you have to do is plug it into your TV, and you're all set to go. Score almost 40% off with Amazon's Memorial Day deals.

Watch your favorite film, listen to tunes, read a new book and more with Amazon's Fire HD 10 Tablet. This one claims to be 25% faster than previous generations for seamless browsing and streaming.

This iconic mascara is one of the brand's top favorites from fans because the name is true — your lashes should look great with more volume and definition after a few coats.

While it is a splurge, the Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener proves its worth the money. Standard styling tools can lead to hair damage, but according to the brand, the Airstrait doesn't. Instead of hot plates, the tool uses air (yes, really!) to dry and straighten your strands.

Despite summer nearing, it is still spring cleaning season, so you'll want to stock up on cleaning essentials while the Memorial Day sales are still up. We've had our eyes on this cordless Dyson vacuum, for instance, which offers deep cleaning for tough spots and stains on carpets and hard floors. It's also on sale for 26% off!

This Shark robot vacuum suctions dirt and debris across every type of floor and promises to leave no mess behind with its precision matrix. Essentially, it does all of the cleaning for you — and it even empties itself!

It seems as though everyone knows about Levi's 501 shorts. And according to Kohl's, their recent deal on the iconic pair is making them sell quick. Grab these shorts while they're 33% off before they're gone.

Curvier bodies understand the annoyance of waist gap. But Old Navy's Curve line promises to eliminate that with a no-gap waist that leaves more room in the hip and thigh for the perfect fit.

Madewell is having a major sale for Memorial Day — and this pair of jeans is just an example of how good these deals are. They're already discounted at 61% off, but with code LONGWEEKEND, you can receive an additional 25% off.

Make walks around the neighborhood a more comfortable experience with these lightweight kicks. They're on deal for more than 20% off right now.

There's nothing like sipping on a cold smoothie in the summertime. You can whip up plenty with this powerful blender, which the brand says extracts even more nutrients thanks to its extractor blade, which can cut through seeds and stems.

Perfect your morning cup of brew with Keurig's K-Slim Iced Coffee Maker. It seamlessly transitions from temperature to temperature, depending on your pour preference, and whips you a cup in a few minutes. And did we mention it is on sale?

Right now, you can save $60 on this all-in-one wireless printer. The best part? It comes with a set of ink cartidges, so you won't have to worry about ordering just yet!

For those days when you work from home, easily transition from sitting to standing with this adjustable electric standing desk. It comes in multiple frames and finishes for various sizes so you can select the best fit.

Deals in home

Home Depot : Through May 27, you can save up to $500 off appliances, up to 25% off storage and organization essentials and even score 20% off a four-burner Nexgrill grill for summer.

Through May 27, you can save up to $500 off appliances, up to 25% off storage and organization essentials and even score 20% off a four-burner Nexgrill grill for summer. Le Creuset : You can save up to 30% off on select stoneware. Shop casserole dishes, serving platters and more.

: You can save up to 30% off on select stoneware. Shop casserole dishes, serving platters and more. JCPenney : Upgrade your home decor during JCPenney’s Memorial Day Home Sale, where you can receive up to 50% off select styles. And if you use code SHEETs , some items can earn an extra 35% off.

Upgrade your home decor during JCPenney’s Memorial Day Home Sale, where you can receive up to 50% off select styles. And if you use code , some items can earn an extra 35% off. Samsung: Receive up to $1,900 off Bespoke Refrigerators, plus a complimentary set of secondary panels, free installation and a $1 Samsung Care+ membership.

Receive up to $1,900 off Bespoke Refrigerators, plus a complimentary set of secondary panels, free installation and a $1 Samsung Care+ membership. Target : The retailer is offering up plenty of discounts on Apple products, home goods and beauty must-haves so you don't have to wait to stock up.

The retailer is offering up plenty of discounts on Apple products, home goods and beauty must-haves so you don't have to wait to stock up. Ashley Furniture : Until June 3, the furniture retailer has deals on furniture and mattresses, with some being discounted as low as $69.99.

Until June 3, the furniture retailer has deals on furniture and mattresses, with some being discounted as low as $69.99. iRobot: You can receive up to $185 off select iRobot products and bundles as a part of their special offers.

You can receive up to $185 off select iRobot products and bundles as a part of their special offers. CB2: Ready for summer? Shop up to 40% all outdoor items, from furniture to decor. Additionally, you can even score up to 50% off their new items.

Ready for summer? Shop up to 40% all outdoor items, from furniture to decor. Additionally, you can even score up to 50% off their new items. Williams Sonoma : From cookware to cutlery, Williams Sonoma is offering up to 75% off across many kitchen goods. And with code EXTRA , you can earn another 20% off.

From cookware to cutlery, Williams Sonoma is offering up to 75% off across many kitchen goods. And with code , you can earn another 20% off. Pottery Barn: Take advantage of Pottery Barn's Spring Sale with up to 60% off home decor and furniture.

Deals in sleep

Mattress Firm : Score over 60% off mattresses and frames during this Mattress Firm clearance sale. Plus, select mattresses are an extra $100 off if you use the code SCORE100 .

: Score over 60% off mattresses and frames during this Mattress Firm clearance sale. Plus, select mattresses are an extra $100 off if you use the code . Nolah : During Nolah’s Early Access Sale, you can save 35% off plus two free pillows with purchase on select mattresses.

: During Nolah’s Early Access Sale, you can save 35% off plus two free pillows with purchase on select mattresses. Casper : It was just Casper’s 10th birthday, and the celebrations are continuing for Memorial Day! Save 30% off mattresses for a limited time.

: It was just Casper’s 10th birthday, and the celebrations are continuing for Memorial Day! Save 30% off mattresses for a limited time. Brooklinen: Need a bedding refresh? Bedding, bath and loungewear are some items you'll find discounted up to 65% off on Brooklinen's site.

Need a bedding refresh? Bedding, bath and loungewear are some items you'll find discounted up to 65% off on Brooklinen's site. Puffy: Save $1,350 on mattresses and 15% off accessories when using the code MEMORIALDAYSALE.

Deals in fashion

American Eagle: Receive up to 70% off select items and 30% off all jeans for a limited time.

Receive up to 70% off select items and 30% off all jeans for a limited time. Macy's : Macy's Memorial Day section has deals on home, fashion, beauty and more.

: Macy's Memorial Day section has deals on home, fashion, beauty and more. Carter’s : Shop up to 50% off everything, ranging from swim, jumpers and other summer apparel.

Shop up to 50% off everything, ranging from swim, jumpers and other summer apparel. Universal Standard : Select styles have only a final few sizes left, with some discounted at 80% off.

Select styles have only a final few sizes left, with some discounted at 80% off. Cotopaxi : The traveling brand is offering big discounts on past season clothing and gear for their Summer Kick-Off Sale.

The traveling brand is offering big discounts on past season clothing and gear for their Summer Kick-Off Sale. JCrew : JCrew is offering up to 40% off sitewide, but for a limited time, the brand is also offering 50% off summer styles.

: JCrew is offering up to 40% off sitewide, but for a limited time, the brand is also offering 50% off summer styles. Athleta : Looking for new activewear? Stock up on leggings, tanks and other fitness apparel essentials for up to 60% off.

Looking for new activewear? Stock up on leggings, tanks and other fitness apparel essentials for up to 60% off. Abercrombie & Fitch: For their Summer Kickoff Event, receive 20% off almost everything on the site, and 15% off select styles, until 5/27.

For their Summer Kickoff Event, receive 20% off almost everything on the site, and 15% off select styles, until 5/27. Saks Off Fifth: Save up to 75% off clothing, beauty and more on Saks Off Fifth. But you can earn an extra 25% off everything (excluding clearance) when you spend $150+.

Deals in beauty

NuFace: Shop the Last Chance Collection for 20% off with code SAVE20 , with a few skin care picks on sale for 35% off.

Shop the Last Chance Collection for 20% off with code , with a few skin care picks on sale for 35% off. Nordstrom : For a limited time, Nordstrom is offering up to 20% to 25% off beauty selects from Dyson Beauty, PerriconeMD and more.

For a limited time, Nordstrom is offering up to 20% to 25% off beauty selects from Dyson Beauty, PerriconeMD and more. Violet Grey : Shop the best in beauty, including fragrance, makeup and more, for up to 50% off.

Shop the best in beauty, including fragrance, makeup and more, for up to 50% off. Lancôme : Until 5/30, Lancôme is offering up to 30% off all products as a part of their Family & Friends Sale. Shop everything from their best-selling foundations to sweet-smelling fragrances.

: Until 5/30, Lancôme is offering up to 30% off all products as a part of their Family & Friends Sale. Shop everything from their best-selling foundations to sweet-smelling fragrances. Dermstore : Because sunscreen is one of the most important steps in your routine, stock up on your next round of SPF with 20% off all EltaMD products on Dermstore. Use code SUN to receive the discount; applicable until 5/27.

Because sunscreen is one of the most important steps in your routine, stock up on your next round of SPF with 20% off all EltaMD products on Dermstore. Use code to receive the discount; applicable until 5/27. T3 : Receive 25% off sitewide when using code FF25 , and earn discounts on hair dryers, curlers and other styling tools.

Receive 25% off sitewide when using code , and earn discounts on hair dryers, curlers and other styling tools. Fresh : The more you spend, the more you save! Earn up to 30% off when you spend $200+. You can also receive 20% off when spending $80+ and 25% off on $125+ orders.

The more you spend, the more you save! Earn up to 30% off when you spend $200+. You can also receive 20% off when spending $80+ and 25% off on $125+ orders. Milk Makeup : Earn 25% off sitewide + an extra discount on their Kush line with a purchase of $50+. Apply code MILKFAM at checkout.

Earn 25% off sitewide + an extra discount on their Kush line with a purchase of $50+. Apply code at checkout. Bluemercury : All suncare is 20% off until 5/27 when using code SUNSHINE .

All suncare is 20% off until 5/27 when using code . It Cosmetics : You can earn 25% off your order, but if you're a Reward It Member, the brand is offering 30% off until 5/27.

You can earn 25% off your order, but if you're a Reward It Member, the brand is offering 30% off until 5/27. Laura Geller Beauty : This deal is quite impressive. In honor of Memorial Day, Laura Geller everything is almost 55% off, but with code MDWS10 , an additional 10% off will be applied.

This deal is quite impressive. In honor of Memorial Day, Laura Geller everything is almost 55% off, but with code , an additional 10% off will be applied. OleHenriksen : The beauty brand is offering 25% off select products and a free gift with a purchase of $85+.

The beauty brand is offering 25% off select products and a free gift with a purchase of $85+. Pattern Beauty: Upgrade your hair routine by shopping Pattern's Memorial Day sale. Receive 20% off sitewide on shampoos, styling products and more.

What to shop during Memorial Day weekend?

In the past, we saw steep Memorial Day discounts across categories and even on high-priced items from major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart and bedding companies. In fact, experts previously told Shop TODAY that Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times to score the biggest deals on mattresses from big box retailers and brands such as Casper and Mattress Firm.

And that’s not all, experts also say this month is even a great time to score savings on summer clothing, outdoor essentials and appliances. And we’ll be keeping our eye out!

Below we’re sharing some Memorial Day deals that you’ll want to grab right now, from Apple AirPods for $90 to 70% off on luggage.

Exclusive deals to shop now

You don't have to wait for major sales to shop these deals! You can download our exclusive coupon finder to take advantage of savings at any time.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products and sales out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.