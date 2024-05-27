The 43 best Amazon Memorial Day deals on tech, beauty and more right now, starting at $4

Memorial Day is finally here, and the holiday weekend is still in full swing, which means the deals are still, too! Before the holiday, you might've heard Amazon's exciting news of Prime Day’s return in July. But fortunately enough, you don't have to wait until then to take advantage of sales on the site — throughout the weekend and today, Amazon is offering big sales to hold us over.

The retailer has been dropping tons of Memorial Day deals on items loved by editors and shoppers like you. While it might seem tedious to skim through the thousands of deals on the site, we wanted to make your shopping experience easier by browsing the deals for you — and we found some good ones you don't want to miss.

Some of the discounts you'll find in this list are 53% off summer fashion, Apple AirPods that are $40 off their original price, along with deals as low as $4. Plus, many more in beauty, tech and home.

So whether you're looking to upgrade your beauty routine, switch up your summer attire or add some flare to your home decor, our team discover some of the best deals on the site that you can still shop. But you'll want to hurt fast, because for most deals, you have until today to shop!

Amazon Memorial Day electronic deals

Ever wonder how to clean all that gunk out of your earbuds? Ditch the cotton swaps for this cleaning toolkit. It has a 3-in-1 brush design that will get into the crevices of your speakers and earpieces. You'll want to grab them while they're on sale for $4.

According to the brand, this energy-saving lightbulb can be controlled straight from your smartphone. It has the the option for scheduling, dimming, and it even can be synced with Alexa and more smart devices. The best part? It's currently 56% off!

This power strip has a spot for 12 different plugs, helping you clean up your wires in any room. One Shop TODAY writer says she liked it for how many cord-length options it comes with, too. Score it now for 38% off.

This Memorial Day, you can save on select Amazon devices, including 38% off this Fire Stick. The No.1 bestseller gives you access to all of your favorite streaming platforms, and the brand says this version is 50% faster than previous generations.

More Amazon device deals:

You can save 32% off on this Roku streaming device. The sleek stick is compact and can easily hide behind your TV, says the brand, and allows you to watch all of your favorite streaming apps on one device.

This indoor cam will help give you an ease of mind and allow you to watch over your home and pets while you're away. According to the brand, the camera can give you real-time alerts, has night vision and more.

Don't miss out on your chance to grab a pair of Apple AirPods for under $90 — that's $40 off its original cost! According to the brand, they offer easy connection between devices and over 24 hours of listening time.

More Apple deals:

At nearly 30% off, these headphones are a great find that comes in four different color options if black is not your style. These Beats headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time and have noise cancelling and transparency modes so you can listen safely on the go.

More Beats deals:

Amazon Memorial Day beauty deals

You'll want to stock up on beauty favorites while they're marked down. And right now, you can grab this volumizing mascara for $6. "This mascara is the only one I will use. I’ve tried other brands, even expensive high end mascaras, and still none can compare to this mascara in my opinion. It goes on clump-free, layers well, and lifts flawlessly," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

This hair wax stick will come in handy for the upcoming summer weather, from battling frizz to flyaways. "It’s so easy to apply and doesn’t create a mess," wrote one Shop TODAY editor. "You just gently push the bottom to raise the wax, then gently smooth out flyways and strays."

These bestselling makeup wipes promise to gently remove stubborn makeup, waterproof mascara and even dirt and bacteria from your face. You can score a double back for under $10 during the Memorial Day sales.

These cream-to-powder eye shadow sticks are highly pigmented, easy to apply and blendable, according to one Shop TODAY writer. The brand offers over 40 colors in both matte and shimmer shades and they’re currently only $10.

If there was ever a time to stock up on sunscreen, the time is now. And this Neutrogena option is on sale for 31% off! According to the brand, the formula is oil-free, making it ideal for acne-prone skin.

Sunscreen is one of the most important steps of your skin care, and especially shouldn't be skipped over this summer. And the bigger the SPF number, the better for your sun protection, and this sunscreen pack has an SPF of 50. Plus, it comes with two sprays so you never run out as you're out underneath the sun.

Your feet will be sandal-ready after you use this top-selling foot peel mask. According to the brand, you wear the sock mask for one hour and within a few days, you’re feet will start to peel, revealing smooth and soft skin.

This satin curling set allows you to achieve beach waves without the heat damage. The brand says it is soft and plush enough to sleep in, which means it'll save you time on styling in the morning.

According to the brand, this SPF 50 sport sunscreen can be applied to wet or dry skin and has a waterproof formula. "This is great. I needed something that would not run into my eyes and sting when playing sports. THIS IS IT!" wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Crest says their 3D whitestrips should whiten teeth 20 levels more, so you should expect a 50% improvement in just three days of use. The application just takes an hour, and claims to remove 15 years of stains. While that seems like a big statement, it current ranks #1 in Amazon's Teeth Whitening Strips category, so the results must be impressive.

Amazon Memorial Day fashion deals

If you’re looking to stock up on shades for the summer season, you can score these trendy, oversized sunglasses for 44% off. They come in nine different colors are made with UV-protecting lenses, says the brand.

Select colors of this bestselling bodysuit are on sale for 44% off — and it comes in over 25 shades. It features a thong design so you don't have to worry about panty lines.

This cute maxi dress comes in over 40 colors and patterns that will have you ready for the summer season. It features a classic sleeveless design that you can dress up with heeled sandals or down with white sneakers and flip-flops.

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of summer sandals, you can grab these fashionable slides for 25% off. They come in over 20 colorways to go with all of your summer outfits, including different styles such as pearls and rhinestones.

Right now, you can grab this timeless sandal for 40% off. The No.1 bestselling shoe is made with 100% genuine suede to contour the foot for maximum comfort, says the brand. "These are so comfortable! No breaking in needed. Better arch support than other brands, a slightly padded heel support, and adjustable straps," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Because we all are making sure our summer plans are booked and busy, we won't always have time to rummage through our closest for the perfect outfit. And a comfortable one, too. This two-piece doesn't compromise on cozy and stylist, and makes your outfit planning much similar since it is a quick one-and-done pick.

You can stock up on swim attire this Memorial Day because this bikini set comes in 30 colorways and patterns for only $35. According to the brand, it features a flattering high waist and bottom, and removable padding in the top.

One Shop TODAY writer says this dress helped her elevate her everyday look this season. "I am obsessed with ditsy print dresses; they are always so fun, make me feel youthful, and pair nicely with sandals and white sneakers," she wrote.

It comes in over 20 colors and different prints, including solid shades — grab it while it's on sale for nearly 40% off.

Right now, you can score these trendy "dad" shoes for $56. And you can expect them to be very comfortable! According to New Balance, the sneakers feature a molded insole for all-day comfort. "These shoes are comfortable, give excellent arch support and the fact that they are affordable (and look good) is wonderful. I highly recommend these," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Amazon Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

If you're looking to upgrade your bedding, we have a deal for you. This bestselling pillowcase comes in a set of two and it's under $6! According to the brand, the satin fabric will help tame frizzy hair and help reduce acne — plus it comes in tons of colorways.

This multifunctional kitchen tool makes meal prepping faster than ever. It can dice, grate and even has an attachment to separate eggs. You can score it now for 51% off.

This meat No.1 bestselling meat thermometer will come in handy for all the upcoming summer barbecues and cookouts. The brand says you can get a temperature read in under five seconds. Grab it now while it's 32% off.

It seems that everyone owns an insulated water bottle nowadays. And we suggest jumping on the trend now that a few are on sale during Memorial Day. One of the most popular brands to shop is Hydro Flask, who is currently offering their incredibly ergonomic and sturdy All Around Travel tumbler for 25% off.

Select colors of this highly-rated bed sheet set are on sale for 42% off! It has over 255,000 five-star Amazon ratings with people raving about how soft they are. They're made of microfiber fabric and designed with deep pockets, says the brand.

According to the brand, this portable cleaning machine will tackle tough stains from carpets, furniture and cars. Many reviewers say it works wonders for pet accident stains, too.

Summer vacation coming up? Besides planning your itinerary, start thinking of your packing, too, and consider upgrading your carry-on bag before the day arrives. This one from Samsonsite is sturdy, room-y, lightweight and happens to be 35% off today!

Now’s a good time to spruce up your backyard because you can grab this six-piece patio set for 46% off. It comes with four chairs, a table and an umbrella, and the brand offers multiple to colors suit different decors.

Looking to get more steps in this summer? You can grab this walking pad for 40% off. According to the brand, the treadmill comes with a remote control so you can easily and safely control the speed. And it has a compact design so you can stow it under a bed or couch when it's not in use.

This lightweight vacuum offers powerful suction and converts multiple ways, allowing you to maneuver under couches and other hard-to-reach spaces, says the brand. It's currently on sale for 26% off.

During Memorial Day sales, you can expect a lot of discounts on mattresses, and right now, this memory foam option from Nectar is 28% off. According to the brand, it has a medium firmness and is ideal for most sleep types.

You can check out more Memorial Day mattress deals here.

