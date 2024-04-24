Weird but true: I’m obsessed with my new $13 power strip that keeps all my devices powered up

What is the Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip?

Picture this: My laptop cord, space heater, air conditioner, lamp, USB chargers for my phone and iPad, and secondary charging pad — all haphazardly scattered around and looking messy. All these cords were plugged into a smaller power strip as well as various random outlets in the room. The wires were coiled around each other, lying on the floor and just generally not looking great in terms of organization and necessity — until I used this power strip.

For a long time, I’ve searched for a surge protector that actually has enough outlets and USB ports to plug in every device, and this pick delivered just that. This Hanycony surge protector has so many to choose from, I actually have room to spare! It has eight outlets total — four on the top and two each on two sides. It also has four USB ports lining one side. This means it can charge a total of 12 devices simultaneously. Finally, a surge protector that actually did what I needed!

What I like about this product

It’s compact

While other power strips and surge protectors I’ve come across are long, large and unsightly, this one is sleek and compact. The small square packs so much protection and power into an unobtrusive little space.

While it looks rather simple-yet-sleek, the product is still sizeable. I love a weighty, substantial nylon cord. This surge protector has that in spades. The woven herringbone nylon is not only practical, but stylish — it looks so lovely against my dark hardwood floors. The one I have is five feet long, so it’s long enough to sit near my desk and keep my cords from trailing unattractively across my floor and chair. You can also choose from even longer cords, including lengths of six, 10, 15 or even a whopping 20 feet. Not only that, but the flat, low-profile plug fits easily into an outlet (just make sure it’s three-pronged).

Courtesy of Jamie Sanders

It’s powerful

You would hope that a power strip would actually be powerful, right? I've tried other options before and they haven't all delivered in that aspect. This pick, though, has a voltage of 125 volts and a minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 900 joules. It also features overload protection with a lit on/off switch, which I’m happy about as I’m always conscious of making sure my surge protectors don’t short out. Additionally, this surge protector has, well, more protection against over-voltage, over current and short-circuit. Even better? It cuts power to protect connected devices when there’s a voltage surge. The PC shell is fire resistant, too, with flame resistance up to a staggering 1382˚ Fahrenheit.

What to consider

It has rave reviews

I’m completely sold on this power strip, and I’m not the only one. It’s in the top 30 on Amazon’s best-selling electronics list, and it’s fourth in the bestselling power strips list. It’s racked up over 30,000 five-star ratings, too. Shoppers say it’s a “convenient space saver,” it “helped get rid of cord clutter,” and has a “sleek and functional design.” I absolutely agree.

My only note is that it comes in only two colors: black or white. I have the white, which is sleek and chic, but the black one is pretty gorgeous, too.

My obsession with power strips and surge protectors is still going strong. And now, thanks to this Hanycony surge protector, my cords for work devices are so much more organized. Plus, at under $15, it’s a steal! So, if you’ve been looking to declutter your cords and pick up a new surge protector, this one is absolutely worth a try.