Do your favorite brands offer a lifetime warranty? Editors weigh in on their favorite products that have protection

We all have our tried-and-true brands that we return to for a variety of products, whether it's athleisure, water bottles or something in between. These brands have earned our trust in a range of factors, from quality to satisfaction, value and more.

But what happens when these well-loved products start to wear? Warranties come in to save the day, but what brands have a more lenient policy compared to others with more stringent rules?

From Patagonia's "ironclad guarantee" to limited lifetime warranties, numerous companies offer replacements or refunds for their products. Click on the links below to see which brands offer lenient (or more stringent) warranties on your items.

Why do some brands offer generous warranties? | What to keep in mind when shopping | Brands with a lifetime warranty | Other brands with warranties | Editor-loved products with warranties | How we chose | Meet the experts

Why do some brands offer generous warranties?

Julia Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, notes that brands will offer a more generous and lenient warranty when they have utmost faith in their product.

"They may be pricey up front, but they typically last quite a while, depending on what they are and will outperform cheaper competitors," she says.

"These companies are able to offer generous warranties because their products are typically well-made from the beginning and they will often cover very specific instances of defects or breakdowns in their warranties, but not necessarily things like everyday wear-and-tear."

Ramhold continues, "But because the items last longer than cheaper alternatives anyway, it’s easy for these brands to gain loyal users and the warranties just make the value even better."

Kristin McGrath, a retail expert from RetailMeNot, notes that a warranty helps with any hesitancy one might have towards making a splurge purchase.

"Big-ticket items are something a shopper is likely to be more hesitant about or do extra research on," she says. "And a generous warranty makes the shopper feel secure about making the purchase, knowing they’re covered for certain defects."

What should shoppers keep in mind when shopping for products with longevity?

Ramhold suggests doing a bit of browsing on the Buy It For Life subreddit before splurging on a product. This thread highlights many products that have lasted consumers years, even decades.

"It’s a good way to find items that are high quality but don’t necessarily come with a high price tag to match, too," she says. "And if there are any issues, users aren’t shy about noting that a brand used to be good but isn’t anymore."

In addition, Ramhold notes that brand-name items aren't always synonymous with high-quality.

"Sometimes you’re unfortunately paying for a brand name and not necessarily anything with real longevity," she tells us. "Before you buy into the hype behind a name, do your research and look for honest reviews from people to decide if a higher price tag is what you’re looking for."

Brands with lifetime warranties

Away Luggage: Has a limited lifetime guarantee that applies to luggage that have experienced the following problems: cracks and breaks in the shell, zipper malfunctions, fabric tears that make it non-functional, or if the wheels or handles have fallen off.

Has a limited lifetime guarantee that applies to luggage that have experienced the following problems: cracks and breaks in the shell, zipper malfunctions, fabric tears that make it non-functional, or if the wheels or handles have fallen off. Beis: Has a limited lifetime warranty that covers certain polycarbonate luggage bought directly from the brand or authorized retailers.

Has a limited lifetime warranty that covers certain polycarbonate luggage bought directly from the brand or authorized retailers. Columbia Sportswear: While you can submit a warranty claim on any product, Columbia offers a limited lifetime warranty on their outerwear that covers defects in the product not brought on by normal wear and tear.

While you can submit a warranty claim on any product, Columbia offers a limited lifetime warranty on their outerwear that covers defects in the product not brought on by normal wear and tear. Darn Tough Socks: Will issue you a new pair of socks, no questions asked, after you mail in your old, defective, damaged pair.

Will issue you a new pair of socks, no questions asked, after you mail in your old, defective, damaged pair. Le Creuset: Products are under specific cookware lifetime limited warranties, and the brand notes that any defective cookware will be replaced free of charge, if it qualifies under the specific warranty.

Products are under specific cookware lifetime limited warranties, and the brand notes that any defective cookware will be replaced free of charge, if it qualifies under the specific warranty. Lego: If your set is missing parts, or they are defective, LEGO will send you replacement bricks, free of charge. "Faulty or broken" sets may be returned for a replacement, otherwise the brand notes that you should call their Customer Service with any other issues to find the best solution.

If your set is missing parts, or they are defective, LEGO will send you replacement bricks, free of charge. "Faulty or broken" sets may be returned for a replacement, otherwise the brand notes that you should call their Customer Service with any other issues to find the best solution. OXO: The kitchen brand has a "better guarantee," promising to replace or refund products that experience defects under "normal household use." It does not apply to knife sets, cookware or certain OXO collections.

The kitchen brand has a "better guarantee," promising to replace or refund products that experience defects under "normal household use." It does not apply to knife sets, cookware or certain OXO collections. Patagonia: Has an "ironclad guarantee." The outdoors brand will either repair, replace or refund you if a product is not satisfactory. The brand also has a product repair program, where you can ship items in to be repaired (and you are charged a "reasonable" price).

Has an "ironclad guarantee." The outdoors brand will either repair, replace or refund you if a product is not satisfactory. The brand also has a product repair program, where you can ship items in to be repaired (and you are charged a "reasonable" price). Rainbow Sandals: Has the Rainbow Guarantee, which spans the "lifetime of the sole." If your flip flops are unable to be repaired, the brand will issue you a new pair. Otherwise, they will repair your sandals if they've experienced manufacturing defects.

Has the Rainbow Guarantee, which spans the "lifetime of the sole." If your flip flops are unable to be repaired, the brand will issue you a new pair. Otherwise, they will repair your sandals if they've experienced manufacturing defects. Shark: Has one through five year warranties, each offering a different type of guarantee, yet all state that they cover defects and damages not caused by normal wear and tear. The brand also offers 60- and 90-day money-back guarantees for certain products.

Has one through five year warranties, each offering a different type of guarantee, yet all state that they cover defects and damages not caused by normal wear and tear. The brand also offers 60- and 90-day money-back guarantees for certain products. Stanley: Will replace or repair your product if the material has experienced damage or is defective.

Will replace or repair your product if the material has experienced damage or is defective. The North Face: Has a limited lifetime warranty, that covers products that experience malfunctions caused by manufacturing defects.

More brands with warranties

Dyson: Has a two- or five-year "hassle-free" warranty system that ensures the repair, replacement or "ongoing support" of any of your devices. The two-year warranty applies to products such as cordless vacuums, heaters and fans, purifiers and humidifiers, hair dryers, stylers and straighteners. The five-year warranty applies to products such as their corded vacuums, hand dryers and lights.

Has a two- or five-year "hassle-free" warranty system that ensures the repair, replacement or "ongoing support" of any of your devices. The two-year warranty applies to products such as cordless vacuums, heaters and fans, purifiers and humidifiers, hair dryers, stylers and straighteners. The five-year warranty applies to products such as their corded vacuums, hand dryers and lights. Ugg: Has a limited one-year warranty on shoes that are defective. They will not honor warranties for these issues: normal wear and tear, water damage, items purchased over one year ago and accidental damage.

Has a limited one-year warranty on shoes that are defective. They will not honor warranties for these issues: normal wear and tear, water damage, items purchased over one year ago and accidental damage. YETI: Has a three- and five-year warranty on a limited amount of products, where the brand will replace damaged and defective products. The warranty does not cover products that have experienced the following damages: normal wear and tear, scratches, punctures and faded colors or designs.

Editor-loved products with warranties

Sizes: N/A | Colors: N/A | Materials: Stainless steel blade, ergonomic handle | Warranty: Has a "better guarantee" that replaces products that have experienced defects after normal wear and tear

Former intern Bella Druckman utilized this corn peeler when missing one of her favorite meals from back home. This easy-to-use utensil also quickly became a staple at backyard barbecues, thanks to its easy grip handle and stainless steel blades, resulting in no kernel left behind.

Sizes: S-L | Colors: 9 | Fabric: Merino wool, Lycra spandex and nylon blend | Warranty: Will issue a new pair of socks, no question asked

Darn Tough Socks has one of the more impressive warranties Ramhold has come across, thanks to their replacement claims.

"The sock company offers a lifetime warranty on their socks and states that if they’re not the longest lasting socks you’ve ever owned, you can return them for another pair, no receipt needed," she says.

"The process is online so that makes it even easier, though they do recommend that if you’ve purchased within the last 90 days you’ll want to start a return or exchange instead of pursuing a warranty claim. Ultimately though, they have such confidence in their product that if you wear a hole in them, they’ll replace them for free. They don’t cover things like losing a sock or acts of dogs if they happen to eat them, but if you have a claim made in good faith, it will be considered."

Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 2 | Fabric: Recycled polyester and spandex | Warranty: Lifetime

If the product isn't satisfactory, or it needs some simple repairs, Patagonia will either replace or repair it depending on its needs. Their warranty policies strive to honor their mission statements as a company, with an overall goal of saving our home planet.

"I would wear this sports bra every day if I could — it’s so comfy!" says associate editor Lauren Witonsky. "I always reach for it for yoga, and it has lasted me the last five years without showing any signs of wear."

Size: 10, 20 and 30 oz. options available | Colors: 11 | Material: Stainless steel | Warranty: Three- and five-year warranty

I received this stainless steel tumbler for the holidays, and it's quickly become my go-to in the office for hot and iced drinks. It keeps drinks warm hours after you pour them, and the tumbler can even be customized to incorporate your favorite sports team!

Although I haven't had to use the warranty on it yet, this travel tumbler couldn't be more durable, as it withstands commuting to the office and back.

Sizes: 14, 20, 30, 40 and 64 oz. options | Colors: 21 | Material: Stainless steel | Warranty: Lifetime

It's no secret that Stanley's famous water bottle has made this list; the brand gained even more popularity November 2023, when their Quencher apparently survived a freak car fire.

Accidents happen, and Stanley understands that. They promise to repair or replace your product if there's damage to it or it's defective.

Size: 771 pieces | Colors: N/A | Material: ABS plastic material | Warranty: Has a "Bricks and Pieces" replacement program; can contact Customer Service with other issues

Well-loved for its easy-to-follow instructions and the fact that it comes with a sheet of tidbits on the plants that you're building, this LEGO set was recently a rainy day activity for SEO senior editor Jess Bender and her boyfriend.

"Despite the 770+ pieces it came with, it felt pretty easy to tackle over the span of a few hours thanks to the clear directions and separate brick baggies that it came with," she says. "The final product? Breathtaking!"

Sizes: 5.5-11 | Colors: 12 | Material: Nylon and leather | Warranty: Lifetime of the sole

It's almost time to break out our flip flops and summer sandals again-but if you're in desperate need of an upgrade, Rainbow Sandals has got you covered.

"I have been wearing my Rainbow flip-flops since high school, and I think it’s finally time to retire them for a new pair this summer," says Witonsky. "I know firsthand how long these comfy shoes last, but it’s reassuring to know they have such a great lifetime warranty should the strap pop out or the sole come unglued sometime in my next 10 years of use!"

Sizes: 5-12; including standard and wide options | Colors: 3 | Material: Mesh, EVA and Omni-Grip rubber and leather | Warranty: Customers can submit a warranty claim on products other than outerwear

For a hiking boot that's durable, truly waterproof and provides great grip for wet terrains or rocky roads, opt for this Crestwood hiking boot from Columbia.

Reviewers recommend sizing up, or wearing thick socks, because the boot runs a bit large.

Sizes: XS to 2XL | Colors: 8 | Fabric: 100% recycled nylon | Warranty: Lifetime

Senior social media editor Kate McCarthy has a version of this jacket that is no longer available, touting its longevity over the years, calling it the "best investment" she could have ever made.

"I’ve had it for fourteen years, and have had two replacements through The North Face’s warranty, since the lining of the hood has deteriorated and crumbled away multiple times (seriously I wear this thing everywhere)," she says. "Each time, bringing it in to The North Face to get it fixed has been no problem, and their customer service has exceeded my expectations. It takes a few weeks to get the jacket back, but not a huge issue in the grand scheme of things. This type of customer service is why I’ve been a loyal North Face customer for over a decade."

Size: Carry-on; 39.8 liters | Colors: 8 | Material: 100% polycarbonate shell | Warranty: Lifetime

Away's warranty was a major selling point for associate editor Emma Stessman, on her decision to splurge on a suitcase.

"I almost always travel exclusively with a carry-on — and this one does the tough job of holding nearly all my essentials, whether I’m traveling for a weekend, a week or more," she says. "It’s been pulled through airports, across cobblestone streets and even dragged up the stairs of my old fifth floor walkup apartment when I was too lazy to carry it. Given what I’ve put it through, the wheels and exterior are in surprisingly pretty good condition."

McGrath emphasizes the warranty that Away offers, naming it one of the more impressive ones she's seen.

"Away Luggage is known for its limited lifetime warranty that covers certain defects essentially forever, including a lot of those annoying things that happen to luggage, like stuck zippers nonfunctional telescoping handles (there’s also a two-year limited warranty on the battery)," she says. "Note that this does not include cosmetic damage and normal wear and tear, but if you’re dropping a few hundred dollars on a carry-on (more than you’d usually spend on that type of thing), knowing that Away will cover manufacturer defects always might give you peace of mind."

Size: N/A | Colors: 1 | Material: Nylon | Warranty: One- to five-year warranties; 60- and 90-day money back guarantees

For an "impressive look" at a fraction of the cost compared to competitors, this Shark styling and drying hair tool comes with six different attachments to dry, curl, straighten or give your hair the ultimate blowout.

This "powerful" tool is loved by commerce writer Danielle Murphy, who also says that her hair feels smoother and her morning routine now takes less time.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. But when these products deteriorate, are defective or wear down, we rely on the warranties to get us through. Whether we bought the product because of its amazing guarantee, or have personal experience taking advantage of the warranty again and again, we rely on personal experience to make shopping easier for our readers.

Meet the experts