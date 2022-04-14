From freezer trays to organizers, 21 trending kitchen tools to make cooking easy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Maybe you've upped your chef skills in the recent months — or you're just turning on your oven for the first time. Either way, keeping your kitchen updated with the latest tools and gadgets is essential for making the cooking experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. From prep work to post-cleanup, and all the chopping, sautéing and seasoning in-between, Amazon has you covered for whatever your cooking needs may be.

From cleverly designed butter spreaders to bestselling immersion blenders to a multi-blade veggie chopper making the rounds on TikTok, these top-rated kitchen items are just what you need to elevate your daily and nightly meal game.

Below are some of the most popular — and beloved by Amazon customers — items of the moment, whether you’re cooking for a family or are a solo chef.

Never spill or over-pour your favorite (and expensive) olive oil again with this popular dispensing bundle. The set comes with a carafe, two spouts with caps and a funnel for clean transfer — and cleaner, oil-free fingers.

Whether you're beating eggs for a morning omelette, whipping cream to top a birthday cake, or pureeing veggies to create a game-day dip, this bestselling immersion blender will come in handy. The must-have kitchen tool features a compact design, two speed options and detachable blending arm for easy cleaning.

If you cook with garlic often, you're probably aware of the lingering scent it leaves on your fingers long after you've finished your meal. Not only will this time-saving device help you avoid being sticky and smelly, it can also mince up to three whole cloves at a time and features an ergonomic handle for comfortable squeezing, according to the brand.

If you're tired of spooning out lemon pits or cleaning up stray spritzes of freshly squeezed fruit juice, this kitchen tool might become your new best friend in the kitchen. The brand says it's made with a durable metal and protected coating, and is designed to squeeze out every last drop.

Chop, julienne, grate, shred, slice, dice — whatever your meal prep needs, this 10-in-1 kitchen must-have delivers. Easily switch out the five included blades to accomplish any cutting need, and when you're done, just remove the pieces and pop them in the dishwasher.

Part shelf liner, part decor, these colorful non-slip mats will make all the difference when storing food and kitchen accessories. They're made with 100 percent food grade EVA, which is non-toxic and easy to clean — just use a damp cloth to wipe away spills and crumbs.

This never-knew-you-needed-it gadget has gone viral recently. According to TikTok and Instagram videos, It can make beverages (like milk, juice or even cocktails) more accessible. It eliminates the need to handle heavy containers and can prevent spills and messes.

Why pack your lunch in multiple storage boxes, when you can just store it in one? This clever Bentgo container offers four compartments to hold your main dish, toppings and dressings. It also comes with a reusable fork that clicks into place at the top, so it's out of the way of your food.

Preparing meat can be stressful, especially if you're a newbie in the kitchen. According to the brand, this handy gadget can determine temperatures in just three seconds, eliminating the worry of over- or under-cooking any poultry dishes.

Since appearing on "Shark Tank" last year, this silicone freezer tray has been selling like hotcakes online. (The larger tray even sold out at one point!) The design boasts four compartments meant to perfectly portion out soups, broths or other recipes you can make ahead of time.

This handheld tool is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and holds a five-star rating from over 30,000 reviewers. According to the brand, the five-blade design allows for chopping and mashing with ease and is even good for scraping remnants off the side of bowls. It's also said that the nylon head is heat-resistant and won’t damage your pans.

Great meals begin with great organization. This cutlery drawer is an Amazon’s bestseller in flatware organizers and beloved by reviewers for its compact design, which fits into even the slimmest of drawers. The handy photos printed next to the slots lets you know which utensil goes where.

This mini waffle maker makes snack-size versions of your favorite treat, or, for low-carb lovers, it can easily whip up a chaffle in minutes. While you can choose from several color options, we suggest looking at the fun shapes and designs available, including pineapples, hearts and a few holiday-inspired ones.

This bestselling over-the-sink drying rack is a storage-friendly way to air-dry dishes or rinse fruits and veggies. When you're done, just roll it up and tuck it away, making clean-up a snap.

This multi-functional gizmo has won over Amazon and social media users. It’s another space-saver as it easily clips to whatever pot or pan you have to strain, without taking up the same cupboard space as a traditional colander.

As chef Zoe Adjonyoh told Shop TODAY, a food scale is a must-have for pros and kitchen novices alike to accurately measure out ingredients or portions. Though she uses a Salter, this top-rated pick delivers the same functionality at a modest price point of $12.

The slotted spatula has quite a devoted following, especially on Twitter. Despite the name, this tool is pretty multi-functional because of its thin, angled edge, which makes flipping food in a pan much easier — from fish to pancakes.

Spice up your organization routine with this TikTok favorite, which allows you to assemble all of your herbs and spices so they are all the same size — and in the same place. The airtight containers also come with labels for the top and sides of the jar.

Sure, you can crack an egg on the side of your counter, but then where would you rest your spoon? This (odd) little tool has an elevated center, which can be used to easily crack an egg without getting bacteria on your workspace, or, for eggless meals, work as a convenient spoon rest.

You may not have realized your can opener was lacking until now. This cordless electric version promises to open cans with a single click and cuts around the rim without leaving sharp edges. With more than 40,000 five-star ratings from nearly 60,000 Amazon users, this might be the last can opener you ever need.

Never tear your toast with cold butter again thanks to this clever 3-in-1 knife.. The knife has mini cutouts on the side to create easily spreadable coils of butter. It also has a hole at the top for creating larger ribbons, and a serrated edge to cut even pieces.

