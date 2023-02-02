Stackable, sealable and silicone — these ice cube trays are space-saving miracles

For $13, you get four trays that each make 14 cubes each, which comes out to a total of 56 cubes. I also got to choose from a selection of five fun colors (yellow, green, red, blue and black). I opted for green because I ordered them during the holiday season, so it seemed the most festive. (It's the little things that get me excited about hydration.)

And although I'm very happy with the amount of ice I'm getting, my favorite part has to be the lids they come with. They snap onto the trays so I can stack them on top of each other, which helps me save plenty of space in my freezer.

The lids are also meant to keep liquids from transferring from one cube to another. According to the brand, if you want to freeze different kinds of drinks (juice, coffee, etc ...) in different reservoirs, you won't have to worry about them spilling all over each other. Unfortunately, when I tried making separate water and fruit juice ice cubes (to add some flavor to my plain H2O) in one tray, my liquids ended up mixing together. So, on my next attempt, I just filled one tray with filtered tap water and another with my favorite low-calorie orange drink.

Courtesy Jewel Elizabeth

One thing I didn’t expect to be so impressed with is how easy it is to release the cubes once they’re frozen. Thanks to its flexible silicone design, emptying an entire tray takes less than five seconds (if you're used to twisting and banging your plastic trays to get them to pop out, you know how much of a relief this is). I can't tell you how much of a game-changer this will be next time I host a party or happy hour with friends — no more taking up the whole freezer for days just to prep enough ice. It's also an essential when tailgating for the big game.

On the other hand, if you indulge in a daily solo seltzer or ginger ale once in a while like I do, it's also really easy to take out one or two cubes at a time. Just push the silicone cup from the bottom and, voila!

Is it silly to be so impressed with a seemingly trivial product? Maybe, but I still can't say that I'm not. If having the ability to save space in my freezer and up my hydration game at the same time is silly, so be it.