I don't cook a lot, but when I do, it's mostly macaroni and cheese. My least favorite step is draining the pasta. I always lose a few noodles or end up burning my hand. To make matters worse, I'm stuck with a clogged colander I have to clean by hand. Fortunately, those days are behind me as companies keep coming out with cool kitchen gadgets that solve centuries-old problems. For example, I recently discovered this bestselling clip-on silicone strainer on Amazon. It works so well I'm tempted to start cooking more.

Thousands of cooks love it

You know you've reached adulthood when you're reading pasta strainer reviews. The Snap N' Strain kitchen strainer, which comes in four colors and is made by Kitchen Gizmo, has more than 6,900 reviews. In fact, it's the second bestselling strainer (and the first silicone one) on Amazon's list of bestsellers in food strainers. It's probably so popular because it's affordable — it starts at just $17 — and it's a quality product — hence the 4.5-star average rating.

It fits on almost anything

Amazon

I don't have a plethora of pots and pans, but this strainer fits every single one I have. It also clips onto bowls and my favorite Pyrex glass containers. The two clips that attach the strainer to your cookware's rim open pretty widely. It would have to be a really thick bowl or a really small circumference to not work. Also, I don't have an Instant Pot, but one reviewer who does says it didn't fit. Still, he left a five-star review. Another five-star reviewer appreciates how it makes it easier for his 9-year-old granddaughter to help make macaroni and cheese.

It strains almost anything

Katie Jackson / TODAY

At first I was skeptical that the strainer was big enough to keep the contents I was trying to strain from falling into the sink. But even when I was straining an entire pan of macaroni, I didn't lose a single noodle. I've also used it to strain heavier items like beets.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

While I don't cook much meat, I did read a review about how it works great for grease when straining things like ground beef.

I can use it with one hand

Katie Jackson / TODAY

Since I don't have to hold the colander or position it in the sink, I can strain most things with one hand. I can't count the number of times I've burned myself by awkwardly trying to hold up a hot pot to strain or by touching a metal colander that traps heat, but I don't have to worry about either of those problems anymore! Plus, unlike metal colanders, this one is dishwasher safe (but it has to be on the top rack). At the very least, even if I'm not cooking more, I'm washing fewer dishes. If that's not a kitchen win, I don't know what is.

