Maybe you’ve upped your cooking skills in recent months — or are still trying to get your New Year’s resolution of eating in more to stick. Either way, these trending kitchen items are just what you need to elevate your nightly meal game. (And some even help make clean-up easier, which should be music to many home cooks' ears.)

Below are some of the most popular — and a few unusual — items of the moment whether you’re cooking for a family or are a solo chef.

Since appearing on "Shark Tank" in February, this silicone freezer tray has been selling like hotcakes online. (The larger tray even sold out at one point!) The design boasts four compartments meant to perfectly portion out soups, broths or other recipes you can make ahead of time.

This handheld tool quickly became an Amazon bestseller and holds a five-star rating from nearly 18,000 reviews raving about how well it chops and mixes different kinds of meat over the stove. The nylon head also won’t damage your pans.

Great meals begin with great organization. This cutlery drawer is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in organizers and beloved on TikTok for its compact design, which fits into even the slimmest of drawers. The handy photos printed next to the slots lets you know which utensil goes where.

You’ve likely seen this bestselling item on over social media — TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest, to name a few. The mini waffle maker makes snack-size versions of your favorite treat, or, for low-carb lovers, it can easily whip up a chaffle in minutes. At less than $10, it makes sense why this gadget has been trending for months.

When TikTok falls in love with an item, they’ll really let you know. This over-the-sink dryer keeps popping up as a storage-friendly way to air-dry dishes or rinse fruits and veggies. Then you just roll it up and tuck it away, making clean-up a snap.

This multi-functional gizmo has won over Amazon and social media users. It’s another space-saver as it easily clips to whatever pot or pan you have to strain, without taking up the same cupboard space as a traditional colander.

As chef Zoe Adjonyoh told Shop TODAY, a food scale is a must-have for pros and kitchen novices alike to accurately measure out ingredients or portions. Though she uses a Salter, this top-rated pick delivers the same functionality at a modest price point of less than $11.

The slotted spatula has quite a devoted following, especially on Twitter. Despite the name, this tool is pretty multi-functional because of its thin, angled edge, which makes flipping food in a pan much easier — from fish to pancakes.

Spice up your organization routine with this TikTok favorite, which allows you to assemble all of your herbs and spices so they are all the same size — and in the same place. The airtight containers also come with labels for the top and sides of the jar.

Sure, you can crack an egg on the side of your counter, but then where would you rest your spoon? This (odd) little tool, called a “must have” by one TikTok user, has an elevated center, which can be used to easily crack an egg without getting bacteria on your workspace, or, for eggless meals, work as a convenient spoon rest.

You may not have realized your can opener was lacking until now. This cordless electric version promises to open cans with a single click and cuts around the rim without leaving sharp edges. With nearly a 4.4-star rating from nearly 24,000 Amazon users — and a devoted TikTok following — this might be the last can opener you ever need.

Never tear your toast with cold butter again thanks to this clever 3-in-1 knife that has been gaining interest on TikTok and Pinterest. The knife has mini cutouts on the side to create easily spreadable coils of butter. It also has a hole at the top of the nice for larger ribbons and a serrated edge to cut.

