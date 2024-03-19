Shh! Amazon’s secret outlet section has deals on everything from tech to travel

Fashion deals under $50 | Home and kitchen deals under $50 | Tech deals under $50 | Beauty deals under $50 | Other deals under $50 | How we chose

When you think of Amazon sales, you're probably thinking of big sale days like Prime Day or their Big Spring Sale. While those are great times to save, they only happen for a few days at a time each year. But did you know there's another way to score steep discounts all year long?

Unbeknownst to many, Amazon has an under-the-radar outlet section where you can find jaw-dropping discounts on everything from tech to travel. There are thousands of items to scroll through, so to get you started, we found some of the best deals under $50 in every category.

Amazon Outlet fashion deals under $50

In the early years, kids grow out of their clothes in the blink of an eye. Available in baby and toddler sizes, these basketball shorts come in packs of three which is perfect for little ones who seem to get everything dirty.

Shuffling around the house just got much comfier in these memory foam slippers.

Looking to upgrade your spring wardrobe? This dress comes in a beautiful shade of purple that's perfect for warmer months.

Whether you're gifting these to someone else or stocking up for yourself, these Calvin Klein boxer briefs come with a five-star stamp of approval from nearly 9,500 verified shoppers.

Amazon Outlet home and kitchen deals under $50

Gone are the days of needing open flames to light your candles. This electronic option makes it easy to bask in your favorite scents without the risk of burning yourself. Plus, the safety button makes it the ideal option to keep in a house with kids.

Declutter your countertop with this rotating makeup organizer. It comes in this trendy green and gold colorway and has three tiers so you can fit everything from sprays to brushes.

If you've got a pup at home, you know they're just as much a part of the family as their human counterparts. Help them get the best sleep possible with this cozy bed that's offered in five sizes and three different colors.

Don't miss your chance to snag a California King-sized sheet set for just $30! The set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet.

High-quality knives are more expensive than you think, so you won't want to pass up the opportunity to upgrade at a wallet-friendly price like this one.

Amazon Outlet tech deals under $50

For less than $3, you can get a screen protector and phone case — a deal that's almost unheard of nowadays! You can choose from almost 30 colors for the case.

These wireless earbuds are perfect for staying hands-free whether you're working out or just running errands. According to the brand, they last 12 hours on a single charge, can be fully charged within two hours and have an IPX5 rating for sweat- and water-resistance.

Trying to declutter the mess of wires at your desk? This sleek wireless charging pad is the perfect replacement to keep your devices at 100%.

Ensure your WiFi is as strong as it can be in every part of the house with this signal extender. It's on sale for a whopping 57% off right now!

Amazon Outlet beauty deals under $50

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably guilty of losing (or breaking) more claw clips than you can count. So a sale this good is one we’ll never pass up.

The right lighting is key to perfecting your makeup look. Now you can do that on the go with this travel lighted makeup mirror that fits perfectly in any bag.

Like claw clips, we're also guilty of constantly misplacing scrunchies. But now we can restock at a price that'll make everyone happy!

Bye bye waxing and shaving. Get spring break ready with this easy-to-use "magic" hair eraser. It's designed to take the pain out of the hair removal process

More Amazon Outlet deals under $50

If you love a planner but aren't the best at keeping up with it every single week, an undated style is ideal for you. You just fill in the dates whenever you use it and don't have to skip any wasted pages.

Buying miniature versions of your go-to beauty products adds up quickly. Skip the additional costs (and additional plastic) by opting for these reusable TSA-friendly toiletry bottles.

Spring is on the horizon which means the time for outdoor picnics is almost here. While a traditional picnic basket is cute, it can get pretty heavy and be a burden on your arms. Instead, opt for this backpack that comes with everything you need for set up and even has a cooler compartment.

How we chose

We scoured through Amazon's Outlet section to find the best deals that are actually worth your time and money. We searched for the best of the best in every category from tech to travel.