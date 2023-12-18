This creamy eyeshadow stick is my new travel companion for quick touch-ups — and it’s only $12

Nowadays, eyeshadows seem to come in multiple forms: palettes, creams, liquids — the list goes on. But one of my favorite eyeshadow application methods is eyeshadow sticks. As someone who requires touch-ups throughout the day (I unfortunately have the tendency to frequently touch my face), eyeshadow sticks fit perfectly in a small compact and most everyday handbags. And any time my eyelids require a bit more coverage before I leave the office, I whip out my eyeshadow stick — which is easier to carry than an entire palette — and begin my makeup application.

But, finding the right eyeshadow stick is tricky. My skin leans on the drier side, and is extra dry on my eyelids. Matte eyeshadows never do me justice, and shimmer shadows tend to emphasize dry areas. That doesn’t take into account the other struggle when using eyeshadow: Powder eyeshadows break easily, and creams disappear in a few hours. Thus, I am always stumped and disappointed while shopping for eyeshadows in general, until I came across the Julep Crème-to-Powder Eyeshadow Stick.

According to the brand, this is a highly pigmented crème-to-powder formula that “glides on effortlessly.” Meaning, you don’t need an eyeshadow brush to blend the product (even if you use multiple at once). Just your fingertips alone should give you your desired look, but at the end of the stick is a built-in smudger for smoother blending.

The formula has skin care benefits

Since it transitions into a powder, the product dries matte with little to no creasing. And because it is waterproof, it should last throughout the day, even if you have dry and/or oily lids like myself. The eyeshadow stick also claims to have skin care benefits inside, including vitamins C and E, to hydrate and nourish the skin and improve texture. All of that sounded pretty impressive when I first read the description, especially since it is just under $12 for a single stick. But, I wanted to put the product to the test to see if it lives up to expectations.

The eyeshadow stick currently has over a four-star rating, with 27,400 being reviews citing five stars. Most of these ratings complimented the beginner-friendly application, along with the creamy and pigmented formula. One issue I have with most eyeshadow sticks and single eyeshadow pots, other than the expense, is that they are tough to apply. When I went in directly with the eyeshadow stick (I got the colors copper shimmer and cocoa), I paid close attention to the way it glided on: Did it tug the skin? Is it blotchy in any way? Is it drying too quickly?

I beamed when I quickly discovered that the reviews were true to what they claimed. The formula is extremely smooth, and is even creamier when you blend. Although it does dry eventually, you have enough time between application and the final results to play around with the product.

It's easy to layer

I managed to build the pigmentation (it's already highly pigmented on it's own, though), and had no issues when I layered the matte and shimmer eyeshadow sticks together. It definitely is a product for natural, everyday looks, considering the shade range (it goes from bronze hues to rosy undertones), but I could definitely see myself using it for dramatic makeup, too, when I need extra sparkle. The built-in smudger wasn’t overly helpful when blending since your finger and a simple fluffy brush does all the work. However, for smokey eyeshadow looks, the blender might come in handy.

When it comes to the wear, I was impressed to see that the formula lasted me all day. Not once did I take the product out of my makeup bag to reapply or touch-up any areas. The claims that the formula is crease and wear-proof live up to the hype because my eyelids looked just as new as they did in the morning. For the price point, this is something you cannot find with its equal and more expensive counterparts. And as a beauty writer, I've tried most on the market.

There are around 23 shades to experiment with. The affordable price point means you can play with multiple at once to find your best shade, but you can get the eyeshadow stick duo if you have two that have caught your eye.

Overall, if you want a product that's great quality, easy to apply and portable, this pick is for you. And at an affordable pricepoint, why not give it a try?