I own a lot of makeup. Not that I’m complaining, though — my inventory gives me plenty of room to experiment. That said, my stock of products is too much for my makeup bag. I equate it to the likes of the New York City subway during rush hour — my makeup bag simply can't fit anything else into it.

There are a few things I enjoy about my current makeup bag, though: it zips up quietly, comes with a compact mirror and has one large compartment for products — or so I thought. As I began receiving products to test for Shop TODAY and purchasing more of my own, that space has started to feel smaller and smaller. The compartment is wide, but it is not deep enough for extra storage. It also takes up quite a bit of space in my luggage when I travel, while simultaneously not having enough room to store my necessities inside. I also found it extra difficult to rummage through my mess whenever I was in a time crunch.

Evidently, the more products that started to accumulate, the more problems I noticed. Sure, owning less products might do the trick. But as someone who loves makeup, I find it difficult to get rid of what I already own. While trying to clean out my products, I often tell myself things like, "I could eventually see myself using this lip liner for the holidays," or "perhaps I'll try this eyeshadow for this specific look." The excuses could go on and on, and I need a bag that will happily accommodate them.

That’s where the Lay-n-Go Drawstring Bag enters the picture. I came across this bag while scrolling through my For You Page on TikTok. While it might not look like a typical organizer, it claims to be incredibly spacious, and has the reviews to back it up (it has over 2,000 five-star reviews!). I instantly knew I had to test the bag out for myself.

There are two sides to the bag: one with a zipper, and one without that looks slightly padded. While you could technically use either, you get all the benefits when using the side with the zipper. The storage pocket can fit smaller items, such as a compact, a few lip products and more. But, I decided to take advantage of the open space over the zipper. That way, I can have full sight of everything once opened.

At the center, I laid out all of my favorite products. The raised sides were helpful to keep everything in place inside the bag, and not rolling off, as I was picking and choosing which items to store. I loved that there were elastic bands, too, in case I wanted to store makeup brushes. The only part I had difficulty with was picking which products to put inside (I ended up filling the bag with more than 20 products). There is so much room.

To close the bag is quite simple. All I had to do was pull the drawstring and voilà! The bag was shut and there was no possibility of my products spilling out. Another perk is that the drawstring feature closes the bag so snuggly, it also makes the bag incredibly compact for storing in your carry-on, gym-bag or other things.

Courtesy of Madison San Miguel

While the storage aspect of the bag is its main appeal, the brand claims the fabric (which is water-resistant!) is “machine washable and wippable.” If your foundation or powdered blush accidentally breaks during your travels, just a pop in the wash or a make-up wipe can clean the mess up.

You should still be careful with your products, though, since there isn’t a protective barrier within the bag. That doesn’t dismiss that it makes for a great solution when those spills do happen.

Courtesy of Madison San Miguel

The brand calls this bag a “4-in-1” solution because it carries multiple products, is easy-to-clean, leaves minimal mess and offers tons of storage. Plus, this isn’t just for makeup. According to customer reviews, you can use the bag for other essentials, including skin care, toys and stationary tools. For a bag that is reasonably priced, this multi-functional aspect makes it a great bargain. I’d even consider it a stocking-friendly gift if you’re already shopping for the holidays, considering there are two sizes (20-inch and 22-inch) and 30 styles to choose from.

I’m more than happy to admit that I’ve finally found the makeup bag that I've always needed. I look forward to taking it with me during my travels, even if it is weekend trips home or just a night over at a friend’s. But for now, I’m going to enjoy filling it up with more and more products.