Memorial Day sales blowout: Save up to 65% off Stanley, Baublebar, Cuisinart and more

Memorial Day Weekend signifies the start of the summer season and brands are offering up to 65% off must-haves that you'll want to have on deck for summer.

TODAY contributor Chassie Post and Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share exclusive deals on some of the hottest items you'll want as the weather warms up.

Whether it's discounts on swimsuits for the entire family, an at-home ice cream machine or cooling bed sheets, Shop TODAY is here to help you find the best deals on staples for the season.

Memorial Day Weekend deals seen on TODAY

Gap is offering a large sale on all their summer styles, hoping to help your wardrobe become refreshed and ready for the new season by the time the weekend is over. This lightweight dress is 50% off, making it less than $40. Wear it as a swimsuit cover-up, to the farmer’s market, to a backyard barbecue and more.

Associate editor Kamari Stewart recently raved about Shapermint’s Essentials collection, which includes everyday basics like camisoles, bodysuits, high-waisted leggings and more. This cami is 40% off for Memorial Day, and Stewart loves it because it’s the most compressive out of the three Essentials pieces she owns.

“It provides enough support to be worn without a bra and pairs well with jeans if you want to wear it on its own,” she says. “I like to throw this on under a T-shirt to smooth out my silhouette.”

Another favorite of Stewart’s, these high-waisted shorts rotates through her daily lineup often. She's been wearing them once a week for months. They help prevent chafing while holding everything in place, without riding up.

While these shorts are currently 50% off during Memorial Day Weekend, the brand has discounts of up to 70% off select items on their site, too.

While this may look like a timeless, classic accessory, this bracelet can be placed in the freeze for four or more hours to provide up to a half hour of cooling relief. Similar to an ice pack, each pearl is filled with non-toxic gel that stays cold during wear and the bracelet has an easy-to-maneuver magnetic clasp. The brand notes that the wrist is a pulse point that regulates body temperature, meaning this bracelet can help lower your temperature in moments of stress or warm weather.

The brand is offering 25% off sitewide over Memorial Day Weekend if you use the code TODAY at checkout. You can also stock up on other products in their line, such as necklaces, using the same discount.

Experts say that a good walking shoe should include arch support, enough room for your feet to move around inside, cushioning and be durable. This pair from Reebok checks all of those boxes, and is available in a wide range of sizes and four colors.

Save 38% off your new go-to’s, which reviewers love because there’s no break-in period, no blisters and a lot of comfort.

Traveling this summer? A crossbody bag makes day trips and airplane rides easier, due to having easy access to the essentials. This quilted cotton option from Vera Bradley is 30% off this weekend, and has two compartments and a back slip pocket.

It’s available in five different patterns perfect for the upcoming season, including florals, flamingos and paisley prints.

Memorial Day Weekend deals seen on the 3rd Hour of TODAY

Memorial Day Weekend marks the official start to summer — and the weekend that most public pools and beaches decide to open their doors. With suits, sizes and styles fit for the entire family, Summersalt continues to be a Shop TODAY favorite when it comes to swimwear for all body types.

The brand proclaims The Sidestroke as their “most iconic” piece, thanks to its ruched sides and full coverage, providing more fabric around the rear and chest areas. There’s a handful of men’s swim trunks available in patterns to match, as well as children’s options to shop too. Even better? You can snag 25% off when you use the code TODAY at checkout through May 30.

Make this the summer of the skort with this versatile pick from Soma that the brand says can be worn for virtually anything, from pickleball to playing with your dog, running errands and more. Made out of a spandex and nylon blend fabric, it includes a side pocket that makes carrying essentials like a phone, cards or keys much easier.

The brand mentions that the ultra-soft fabric hopes to provide a smoothing, flattering look.

With a range of items on sale, from bracelets to necklaces, rings, earrings and even beaded bottle openers, Baublebar is offering up to 65% off well-loved accessories. With multiple metals and designs to choose from — even some customizable options — you can shop styles starting at $10.

We love Baublebar for curating a simple-yet-sophisticated bracelet stack, thanks to their easy to mix-and-match jewelry options.

I scream, you scream! This at-home ice cream maker has options to make gelato, sorbet, froyo, slushies and more. Blend together toppings like cashews, chocolate chips, sprinkles and more to make a sweet treat in just 30 minutes.

Plus, it comes with a warming station that makes it easy to prep hot fudge, caramel, or peanut butter to drizzle on top. And for Memorial Day, the brand is offering a 35% off discount when you use the code TODAY at checkout.

For a feeling as good as the cold side of the pillow at all times, try cooling sheets that promise to deliver a refreshed feeling throughout the entire bed. Made of a rayon fabric derived from bamboo, these sheets thermoregulate heat, rather than keeping it trapped under blankets and your comforter.

Memorial Day Weekend deals seen on Hoda & Jenna

For a pair of denim shorts that won’t feel restrictive, NYDJ is here to help. The brand offers pairs that feature their lift tuck technology, smoothing out the front, while a stretchy, high waistband helps to tuck in the sides.

A longer inseam means they won’t ride up when walking or sitting down, either.

Experts say this product can help reduce sweat stains as well as help prevent or lessen chafe burns in places like the inner thigh. It’s simple to use, thanks to its deodorant stick-like design, and it promises to keep spots like your thighs and the underside of your arms comfortable during long days outside while walking around.

Now, you can save 25% off this anti-friction stick when you use the code TODAY at checkout on the brand's website.

Senior editor Jess Bender recently decided to commit to a nice set of bath towels, selecting these from Brooklinen. She says they have yet to let her down, and she loves them because they’re soft, absorbent and wrap comfortably around her body.

The brand credits their softness to the turkish cotton they’re made out of, promising to add a touch of luxury to everyday life. Save 25% off this set when you use the code TODAY at checkout.

It’s no secret that at Shop TODAY, we love our water bottles. The Stanley, especially, is a crowd favorite. This version is no exception, with a stainless steel interior and concealed straw that tucks away to prevent leaks and spills.

A flexible handle makes this tumbler easy to carry, while the brand promises it’ll keep drinks warm for up to 12 hours and cold for up to two days. A 30% off discount is available in citron and lavender colors on Stanley's website only — just be sure to use the code TODAY at checkout!

Hosting over the long weekend? A Boarderie charcuterie board feeds the masses without you having to lift a finger. Choose from a variety of boards that can satisfy up to 10 appetites, including options that have spreads of crackers, cheese, meats, jam, jellies, fresh fruit and more. Save 30% off sitewide by using the code TODAY when purchasing.

More Memorial Day Weekend Deals to shop

No matter how many times you apply and reapply bug spray, sometimes it’s no match for mosquitoes. These wipes promise to keep bugs at bay with one swipe, thanks to the active ingredient citronella, more commonly found in repellant candles.

The brand says these wipes are good for up to two hours before needing to reapply. It’s also available in a travel spray option which is good for those on-the-go this summer. Plus, you can save on this item when you plug in the code TODAY at checkout.

Does your bathrobe need a refresh? Make the upgrade this Memorial Day Weekend while Brooklinen is still offering 25% off their robes — just use the code TODAY at checkout.

Made with the same ultra-soft fabrics as the towels above, this robe is available in 11 different colors and prints, plus a range of sizes.

Truly say goodbye to under eye circles, bags and dark spots with this concealer that appeals to a range of skin tones, from light to deep, as described on the brand's site.

According to the brand, this product is waterproof, meaning it'll stay in place on warmer days. Plus, you can snag 30% off with the discount code TODAY.

We love a multitasking product at Shop TODAY, especially when it combines two practical products already in our beauty routine. This CC+ cream combines foundation with SPF to provide a full coverage and protected look to last you throughout the entire day.

Senior partnerships editor Francesa Cocchi Zabloudil uses this foundation in place of traditional foundation, that is oftentimes too heavy.

"The “your skin but better” tagline is actually a great way to describe the results," she says. "Rather than cover up my skin, it evens out any redness or dullness, leaving my face looking natural yet refreshed. I also love that it has SPF, especially for the summer when I’m wearing less makeup."

According to the brand, this tote is both water- and tear-resistant, making it the perfect go-to for beach days. Choose from a handful of colors, then customize it with initials or a pre-selected icon, like a cowboy boot or a palm tree, for example.

The bag has two small holes on the bottom to allow sand and water to filter through, ensuring none of it gets tracked into the car or house afterwards.

How we chose

We secured TODAY-only exclusive deals around fan- and editor-favorite products and brands, plus search for the best deals. To ensure we found the biggest discounts, we only included deals that were 20% and above.