Waiting for Memorial Day sales to start? Shop these early Target deals up to 60% off

May is officially here, which means one of our favorite shopping events is just around the corner: Memorial Day sales. In years past, we’ve seen the three-day weekend bring major markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech, beauty and more, so we’re anticipating some serious savings this year — and Target is a retailer we have our eyes on.

While Target has yet to officially announce its 2024 Memorial Day sale details, the retailer's website already has some great early deals running, including a spring home sale featuring discounts up to 40% off. Better yet, we've done our own digging and found even more deals that you can get your hands on now, with discounts up to 60% off! So get your virtual carts ready for shopping and be sure to check back for more details as Memorial Day sales begin to roll out.

When is Memorial Day 2024? | Target early Memorial Day deals

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Each year, Memorial Day takes place on the last Monday in May. This year, that falls on May 27, 2024. Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, you can anticipate the post office and most banks to be closed, though many grocery and box stores will remain open, particularly with major sales happening.

We'll update this story as more details on Target's Memorial Day sale become available.

Target early Memorial Day deals

A crossbody bag is just the cute-meets-convenient accessory to keep your phone, cards and cash safe during all of your summer adventures. This faux-leather option is fully lined, available in three colors and boasts multiple compartments with a zippered closure. And with an adjustable strap you can customize it for your desired fit.

Whether you've got little ones at home or just need your own spot to cool off, this inflatable pool will do the trick for less than $20! With a cushioned floor and vibrant colors, it's sure keep everyone who hops in comfortable and captivated during their day in the sun.

A sweet doormat is the perfect way to welcome guests into your home — and right now this one is 50% off! It can be hose-cleaned, making it easy to maintain. And woven from natural coir, it's eco-friendly and high-quality, per the brand.

Whether you're heading out for a morning walk or sitting around a summer campfire, you can't go wrong with a pullover sweatshirt. Available in black and pink, this hoodie is made from a soft, flexible and lightweight fleece fabric blend, according to the brand. Not only is it cozy, but due to the hip length it's super flattering.

If you're looking to incorporate some strength training into your wellness routine, an at-home kettlebell might be just the thing to help you out. This Target-exclusive option by Blogilates is so cute. You can add it to your lunges, swings and squats to build strength and stability, according to the brand.

Slide sandals are a summer go-to for their ease and practicality, so you can't go wrong adding another pair to your wardrobe. These white slip-ons will match everything, plus they feature a memory foam insole for comfortable wear, per the brand.

If you have a summer getaway (or two, or three) planned, this Diane von Furstenberg for Target weekender will make for a practical purchase. Designed with a a zip and double-snap closure, interior cell phone pockets and a front zip pocket, it will keep your items safe yet easily accessible.

Whether you're headed to the beach, park or campground, a portable umbrella is a great way to keep you cool and sheltered from harsh UV rays. This umbrella has UPF 50+ sun protection, according to the brand. Plus, a push button tilt mechanism lets you angle the umbrella at your own discretion.

Now that it's almost time for patio living, consider an outdoor area rug to really elevate your space. Made from durable fibers, this one is built to last, according to the brand. And right now you can snag it for 50% off!

We spend a third of our lives in bed, so having a high-quality set of sheets is a must — but that doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. This Becky Cameron set is made from 100% cotton for all night comfort, according to the brand. It includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and matching pillowcases — and it's 40% off right now!

Shark is a recognized brand in the world of cleaning products, so deals always catch our eye! With powerful suction that captures dry debris, as well as spray mopping that cleans grime, this one doubles as a vacuum and mop. Plus, it has headlights for hard-to-see spaces.

In the age of work from home, a great desk is a must-have for a lot of us — and this 64% off pick by Costway fits the bill! The top surface has tons of space for a computer, desk lamp and more. Plus, the double shelf underneath can host stationery supplies, books and additional tech.

If your cookware has seen better days, Target is the place to look for an upgraded set! This Carote collection is chic and modern, and it features 20 pieces for under $100! They stack easily, are simple to clean thanks to nonstick granite and are oven safe up to 480 degrees.

If you love a summer beach day, picnic or camping trip, a high-quality set of folding chairs is a buy you won't regret. Not only are these said to be comfortable, but they can be carried with padded shoulder straps for easy transportation.

Air fryers are a modern kitchen staple and this Cuisinart option is a popular pick at Shop TODAY. With seven functions — air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm and toast — it allows you to customize your cooking experience.

Every kitchen deserves a high-quality knife set and this Henckels option is just that. Along with the wooden block, it includes 12 knives: a four-inch paring, five-inch serrated utility, five-and-a-half-inch hollow edge santoku, six-inch utility, eight-inch bread knife, eight-inch chef’s knife and six steak knives, plus a sharpening steel and kitchen shears.

Staub is a celebrity-loved luxury brand, but right now you can get this set of three pieces at Target for 52% off! Featuring two open-top baking dishes and one with a lid, they're perfect for roasting and baking. According to the brand, the porcelain enamel glaze prevents food from getting too dry. Plus, they display beautifully in the kitchen, whether in white, red or blue.

Hardshell luggage makes your travel life simple, so this set — which is over 60% off right now — will be a worthwhile investment if you're in the market for new suitcases. With 360 rotating wheels, a side-mounted TSA lock, expandable zippers, and a fully lined interior, these are high-quality and durable, per the brand.

A contemporary bistro set will offer an instant upgrade to any balcony or backyard, as well as provide a comfortable spot to share snacks and drinks with family and friends. This three-piece option is 60% off right now, a great deal considering it's made from weather-resistant PE rattan and powder-coated steel, according to the brand.