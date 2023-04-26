The summer solstice begins on on June 23 this year.

For most folks, however, Memorial Day marks the beginning of the season and Labor Day unofficially ends it.

Observed on the last Monday in May, many people have Memorial Day off from work and use the long weekend to unwind at the beach or fire up the grill for backyard cookouts with loved ones.

Though the holiday is often marked with happy celebrations, it's intended as a solemn remembrance of U.S. lives lost in service to our country.

Whether you plan to spend the day placing flowers or flags at the cemetery, in quiet reflection or catching up on shopping the sales before the workweek begins, you may be wondering when is Memorial Day in 2023?

Thankfully, we've got all the details about Memorial Day, including this year's date, the meaning behind the holiday and why we commemorate it.

When is Memorial Day in 2023?

This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29. As is typically the case, federal and government agencies, schools and most banks will be closed in observance of the holiday, reopening on Tuesday, May 30.

So, if you've got financial transactions to square away or packages to send, make sure to take care of business in advance of the long weekend.

What is the meaning behind Memorial Day?

In 1868, Memorial Day was officially designated as a day to honor those fallen in service to our country during the Civil War.

According to the Library of Congress, three years after the end of the war, John A. Logan, Commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, set aside May 30 for "Soldiers' Memorial Day" or "Decoration Day" as it was previously known.

Intended to remember Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the conflict, Logan decreed that the day should be for "strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

Eventually, Memorial Day was extended to include fallen soldiers from all American wars. In 1971, Congress declared it a national holiday, changing the observance from May 30 to the last Monday in May.

How is Memorial Day commemorated?

Each year, many communities across the U.S. hold parades or ceremonies to recognize veterans, active service members and other military personnel.

It's also a day for loved ones to visit the gravesites of those lost to place flowers, flags and other decorations in their memory.

Each year, a wreath is placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a ceremony held at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia.

In 2000, Congress signed the "The National Moment of Remembrance Act" into law. From that point forward, citizens were encouraged to pause for a moment of silence to remember those who've died in service to our country at 3 p.m. local time each and every Memorial Day.

If you plan to fly a flag on Memorial Day, it should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon, then it should be briskly raised to the top of the staff until sunset.