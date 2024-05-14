Amazon has early Memorial Day deals worth shopping now: Save on Apple, Shark, more

Amazon recently announced the exciting news of Prime Day's return, which is coming this July! But until then, we thankfully have Memorial Day sales to hold us over.

Ahead of the three-day weekend, the retailer has dropped tons of early Memorial Day deals that you can take advantage of right now. We found up to 58% off on summer fashion, Apple AirPods for under $80, bedding and more can't-miss deals across every category.

So whether you're looking to upgrade home essentials or spruce up your seasonal wardrobe and beauty cabinet, we found discounts on Shark, Bissel, Laura Geller and more brands — starting at $4!

Amazon early Memorial Day electronic deals

Ever wonder how to clean all that gunk out of your earbuds? This cleaning toolkit has a 3-in-1 brush design that will get into the crevices of your speakers and earpieces. You'll want to grab them while they're on sale for $4.

According to the brand, this energy-saving lightbulb can be controlled straight from your smartphone. It has the the option for scheduling, dimming, and it even can be synced with Alexa and more smart devices.

This power strip has a spot for 12 different plugs, helping you clean up your wires in any room. One Shop TODAY writer says she liked it for how many cord-length options it comes with, too.

You can save 32% off on this Roku streaming device. The sleek stick is compact and can easily hide behind your TV, says the brand, and allows you to watch all of your favorite streaming apps on one device.

Don't miss out on your chance to grab a pair of Apple AirPods for under $80. According to the brand, they offer easy connection between devices and over 24 hours of listening time.

Amazon early Memorial Day beauty deals

This hair wax stick will come in handy for the upcoming summer weather, from battling frizz to flyaways. "It’s so easy to apply and doesn’t create a mess," wrote one Shop TODAY editor. "You just gently push the bottom to raise the wax, then gently smooth out flyways and strays."

If there was ever a time to stock up on sunscreen, the time is now. And this Neutrogena option is on sale for 46% off! According to the brand, the formula is oil-free, making it ideal for acne-prone skin.

A dermatologist previously told Shop TODAY that this snail mucin serum is great for "moisturizing and healing." The No.1 bestselling serum is made from 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which is meant to target dry skin and improve skin texture, says the brand.

This travel-size foundation from the Shop TODAY reader-favorite brand, Laura Geller is only $20 right now. According to the brand, it provides a buildable coverage, without looking cakey or settling into fine lines.

What makes this hot air brush tool different from the rest is that it has two different modes. One mode is the normal drying option for a salon-worthy blowout, and the second mode offers heated plates to help smooth frizz and perfect your blowout, says the brand.

Amazon early Memorial Day fashion deals

Select colors of this bestselling bodysuit are on sale for as high as 58% off — and it comes in over 25 shades. It features a thong design so you don't have to worry about panty lines.

If you're looking to stock up on shades for the summer season, you can score these trendy, oversized sunglasses for 44% off. They come in nine different colors are made with UV-protecting lenses, says the brand.

While you're stocking up on summer swimsuits, you might be on the hunt for a cute coverup, too. This option comes in over 20 colors and patterns on sale for as low as $21. It's so cute you'll be easily able to wear it from the pool to lunch.

Right now, you can grab this timeless sandal for 40% off. The No.1 bestselling shoe is made with 100% genuine suede to contour the foot for maximum comfort, says the brand. "These are so comfortable! No breaking in needed. Better arch support than other brands, a slightly padded heel support, and adjustable straps," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

One Shop TODAY writer says this dress helped her elevate her everyday look this season. "I am obsessed with ditsy print dresses; they are always so fun, make me feel youthful, and pair nicely with sandals and white sneakers," she wrote.

It comes in over 20 colors and different prints, including solid shades — grab it while it's on sale for 45% off.

Amazon early Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

If you're looking to upgrade your bedding, we have a deal for you. This bestselling pillowcase comes in a set of two and it's under $6! According to the brand, the satin fabric will help tame frizzy hair and help reduce acne — plus it comes in tons of colorways.

This meat No.1 bestselling meat thermometer will come in handy for all the upcoming summer barbecues and cookouts. The brand says you can get a temperature read in under five seconds. Grab it now while it's 40% off.

This multifunctional kitchen tool makes meal prepping faster than ever. It can dice, grate and even has an attachment to separate eggs. You can score it now for 51% off.

Select colors of this highly-rated bed sheet set are on sale for 50% off! It has over 255,000 five-star Amazon ratings with people raving about how soft they are. They're made of microfiber fabric and designed with deep pockets, says the brand.

According to the brand, this portable cleaning machine will tackle tough stains from carpets, furniture and cars. Many reviewers say it works wonders for pet accident stains, too.

This lightweight vacuum offers powerful suction and converts multiple ways, allowing you to maneuver under couches and other hard-to-reach spaces, says the brand. It's currently on sale for 40% off.

During Memorial Day sales, you can expect a lot of discounts on mattresses, and right now, this memory foam option is under $300. According to the brand, it has a medium firmness and is ideal for most sleep types.

