Memorial Day is just over a week away!
This year, the holiday falls on Monday, May 27
What to shop during Memorial Day | TODAY-exclusive deals | How we chose
Early Memorial Day deals to shop
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
If you’re looking to replace your earbuds, these bestselling Apple AirPods are just under $80 right now. They’ve racked up over 600,000 Amazon ratings with reviewers raving about the sound quality and ease of use. You can also shop them at Walmart for the same price right now.
More Memorial Day Apple Deals to shop:
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $189.99 at Amazon (24% off)
- Apple AirTag (Pack of 4), $79 at Walmart (20% off)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation), $249 at Amazon (24% off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), $199 at Best Buy (20% off)
- Apple Watch Series 9, $399 at Best Buy (25% off)
Free Assembly Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress
This lightweight dress provides the perfect solution for transitioning between seasons, thanks to its cotton material and length that stops right above the knees.
More Memorial Day dress deals to shop:
- Old Navy Sleeveless Linen-Blend Mini Dress, $24.49 at Old Navy (30% off )
- J.Crew Capitaine Shirtdress in Linen, $63.50 at J.Crew (50% off)
- Gap Factory Smocked Squareneck Maxi Dress, $39.99 at Gap Factory (50% off)
Crocs Baya Clog Sandals
The warmer weather means it is the season for Crocs! You can grab a new pair of the fan-favorite Baya Clogs in multiple colors for under $35.
More Memorial Day Crocs deals to shop:
- Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs , $37.88 at Amazon (24% off)
- Crocs Women’s Baya Platform Flip Flops, $27.99 at Target (30% off)
- Crocs Women’s Brooklyn Croco Shine Low Wedge Sandals, $41.99 at Target (30% off)
- Crocs Unisex Crocband Clog Sandals, $44.99 at Walmart (18% off)
Hearth & Harbor Temperature Regulating Cooling Pillow
Constantly flipping your pillow over to lay on the refreshing, cold side? Switch to a cooling pillow, where both sides will provide a temperature drop, especially as the weather outside starts to skyrocket.
This gel-infused memory foam pillow has a bamboo exterior, thoughtfully designed to ventilate heat rather than trap it inside.
More Memorial Day bedding deals to shop:
- Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $34.97 at Amazon (31% off)
- Helix Midnight Mattress, $999 at Helix (25% off)
- The Big One Gel Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow, $31.99 at Kohl's (20% off)
- The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, $649 at Nectar (40% off)
Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set
If you're looking to upgrade your luggage for the upcoming season, this three-piece hardshell set is on sale for 70% off. The set includes one large, one medium and one carry-on size suitcase — in 10 colors to choose from.
More Memorial Day luggage and travel deals to shop:
- Bagail Packing Cube Set, $16.98 at Amazon (43% off)
- Soma EverStretch Travel Bra Dress, $69 at Soma (37% off)
- Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case, $49.99 at Mark & Graham (27% off)
- Samsonite Spin Tech 5 20” Carry-on Spinner, $122.39 at Macy's (62% off)
- Costway 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Set, $159.99 at Target (62% off)
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Access all of the best streaming services from your screens at home with a Fire TV Stick. All you have to do is plug it into your TV, and you're all set to go. Score almost 40% off with Amazon's early Memorial Day deals.
More Memorial Day Amazon device sales to shop:
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $99.99 at Amazon (35% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $94.99 at Amazon (32% off)
- Amazon Blink Outdoor Security Camera (4th Gen), $199.99 at Amazon (50% off)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe, $279.99 at Amazon (28% off)
Clinique Almost Lipstick Black Honey
Clinique Almost Lipstick has gone viral for its moisturizing effect and subtle shade. Right now, you can try it for 37% off!
More Memorial Day beauty sales to shop:
- Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara Makeup, $5.99 at Amazon (29% off)
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Despite summer nearing, it is still spring cleaning season, so you'll want to stock up on cleaning essentials while the Memorial Day sales are still up. We've had our eyes on this Shark vacuum, for instance, which offers floor-to-ceiling cleaning for the toughest spots and stains. It's also on sale for 40% off!
More Memorial Day vacuum and floor cleaner deals to shop now
- Eufy RoboVac 11S Max and Charging Base, $179.97 at Amazon (37% off)
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner, $98.59 at Amazon (20% off)
- Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop, $89.99 at Target (26% off)
Calvin Klein Women's High-Rise Straight-Leg Pants
Save close to 50% on these stylish work-appropriate pants that go with any blouse! With a high-rise design and a straight-leg finish, you'll look polished while remaining comfortable.
More Memorial Day pants and shorts deals to shop:
- Old Navy Curvy High-Waisted OG Jean Shorts, $19.99 at Old Navy (50% off)
- Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pant, $35 at Banana Republic Factory (50% off)
- Women’s Levi’s 501 Original Jean Shorts, $39.99 at Kohl's (33% off)
- Madewell Low-Slung Straight Jeans, $49.99 at Madewell (61% off)
- Lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Pant, $89 at Lululemon (30% off)
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
If you like to save time by cooking two things at once, this is the perfect air fryer for you. With a dual basket, you won't have to wait until one side is done to prep another. Plus, it's almost 50% off right now for Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale.
More Memorial Day kitchen and appliance deals
- Keurig K-Slim Iced Coffee Maker, $43.62 at Walmart (60% off)
- Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $110 at Our Place (26% off)
- Lodge 10.25-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 at Amazon (42% off)
- JoyJolt Wine Glass Set, $41.95 at Target (38% off)
- Art & Cook 2-Speed Immersion Blender, $10.79 at Macy's (64% off)
- Carote 10-Piece Cookware Set, $79.99 at Amazon (47% off)
HP OfficeJet 8015e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
Right now, you can save $60 on this all-in-one wireless printer. The best part? It comes with three months' worth of free ink, so you won't have to worry about ordering restocking anytime soon!
More Memorial Day home office deals
- Acer Chromebook 315 Laptop, $179 at Best Buy (10% off)
- FlexiSpot Standing Desk, $139.99 at Amazon (22% off)
- CushZone Office Seat Cushion, $16.99 at Amazon (43% off)
- Karat Home Velvet Office Chair, $189.99 at Target (26% off)
More early Memorial Day deals to shop
Early deals in home
- Home Depot: Through May 27, you can save up to $500 off appliances, up to 25% off storage and organization essentials and even score 20% off a four-burner Nexgrill grill for summer.
- Le Creuset: You can save up to 30% off on select stoneware. Shop casserole dishes, serving platters and more.
- JCPenney: Upgrade your home decor during JCPenney’s Memorial Day Home Sale, where you can receive up to 50% off select styles. And if you use code YOURHOME, some items can earn an extra 30% off.
- Samsung: Receive up to $1,900 off Bespoke Refrigerators, plus a complimentary set of secondary panels, free installation and a $1 Samsung Care+ membership.
- Target: The retailer is offering up plenty of discounts on Apple products, home goods and beauty must-haves so you don't have to wait to stock up.
- Ashley Furniture: Until June 3, the furniture retailer has deals on furniture and mattresses, with some being discounted as low as $69.99.
- iRobot: You can receive up to $185 off select iRobot products and bundles as a part of their special offers.
- CB2: Ready for summer? Shop up to 30% all outdoor items, from furniture to decor. Additionally, you can even score up to 50% off their new items.
- Williams Sonoma: From cookware to cutlery, Williams Sonoma is offering up to 75% off across many kitchen goods. And with code EXTRA, you can earn another 20% off.
- Pottery Barn: Take advantage of Pottery Barn's Spring Sale with 50% off home decor and furniture.
Early deals in sleep
- Mattress Firm: Score over 60% off mattresses and frames during this Mattress Firm clearance sale. Plus, select mattresses are an extra $100 off if you use the code SCORE100.
- Nolah: During Nolah’s Early Access Sale, you can save 35% off plus two free pillows with purchase on select mattresses.
- Casper: It was just Casper’s 10th birthday, and the celebrations are continuing for Memorial Day! Save 30% off mattresses for a limited time.
- Brooklinen: Need a bedding refresh? Bedding, bath and loungewear are some items you'll find discounted up to 50% off on Brooklinen's site.
- Puffy: Save $1,350 on mattresses and 15% off accessories when using the code MEMORIALDAYSALE.
Early deals in fashion
- American Eagle: If you spend $100 or more, you can receive 30% off your order with code SUNSET. $50 and $75 orders can earn 20% to 25% with the same code. There's also a sale on shorts, jeans and cargos for a limited time.
- Macy's: Macy's Memorial Day section has deals on home, fashion, beauty and more.
- Vince Camuto: Looking for a new pair of shoes? Score 20% off select sets using the code BEACHDAY at checkout.
- Carter’s: Shop up to 50% off everything, ranging from swim, jumpers and other summer apparel.
- Universal Standard: Select styles have only a final few sizes left, with some discounted at 80% off.
- Cotopaxi: The traveling brand is offering big discounts on past season clothing and gear for their Summer Kick-Off Sale.
- JCrew: In honor of their new summer collection, JCrew is offering 50% off the women's line for a limited time.
- Athleta: Looking for new activewear? Stock up on leggings, tanks and other fitness apparel essentials for up to 60% off.
Early deals in beauty
- NuFace: Shop select bestsellers at 10% off, with a few skin care picks on sale for 35% off.
- Amazon: During Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul event, the retailer is offering major discounts on top beauty brands, such as Maybelline and Revlon, plus a $10 credit if you spend $50 or more. Learn more on how to grab these sales here.
- Nordstrom: For a limited time, Nordstrom is offering up to 20% to 25% off beauty selects from MAC, Augustinus Bader, Aveda and more.
- Violet Grey: Shop the best in beauty, including fragrance, makeup and more, for up to 50% off.
- Lancôme: Until 5/30, Lancôme is offering up to 30% off all products as a part of their Family & Friends Sale. Shop everything from their best-selling foundations to sweet-smelling fragrances.
- Dermstore: Because sunscreen is one of the most important steps in your routine, stock up on your next round of SPF with 20% off all EltaMD products on Dermstore. Use code SUN to receive the discount; applicable until 5/27.
- T3: Receive 25% off sitewide when using code FF25, and earn discounts on hair dryers, curlers and other styling tools.
What to shop during Memorial Day weekend?
In the past, we saw steep Memorial Day discounts across categories and even on high-priced items from major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart and bedding companies. In fact, experts previously told Shop TODAY that Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times to score the biggest deals on mattresses from big box retailers and brands such as Casper and Mattress Firm.
And that’s not all, experts also say this month is even a great time to score savings on summer clothing, outdoor essentials and appliances. And we’ll be keeping our eye out!
Exclusive deals to shop now
You don't have to wait for major sales to shop these deals! You can download our exclusive coupon finder to take advantage of savings at any time.
Laura Geller Modern Classic Cream Lipstick
Download our coupon finder and take 40% off of your purchase at Laura Geller.
$7.35
$21.00
Laura Geller
Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream
Download our coupon finder and take 10% off of your purchase at Versed.
$18.00
$19.99
Versed
Versed Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask
$26.99
$29.99
Versed
Download our coupon finder and take 10% off of your purchase at Versed.
$26.99
$29.99
Versed
No More Baggage Under Eye Cream
Download our coupon finder and take 20% off of your purchase at Dr. Brandt.
$38.40
$48.00
Dr. Brandt
Harvest 2.0
Download our coupon finder and take 10% off of your purchase at Aerogarden.
$80.95
$89.95
Aero Garden
FragranceNet Happy Eau De Parfum Spray 3.4 oz
Download our coupon finder and take 30% off of your purchase at FragranceNet.
$29.39
$41.99
FragranceNet.com
RoC Multi Correxion Even Tone + Lift Chest, Neck & Face Cream
$26.40
$32.99
RoC Skincare
Download our coupon finder and take 20% off of your purchase at RoC Skincare.
$26.40
$32.99
RoC Skincare
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Download our coupon finder and take 10% off of your purchase at Ilia.
$43.20
$48.00
ILIA
Case-Mate Essential Phone Strap with Wallet
Download our coupon finder and take 30% off of your purchase at Case-Mate.
$28.00
$40.00
Case-Mate
Detroit-Style Pizza Squares - Choose Your Own 3 Pack
$84.95
$104.95
Goldbelly
Download our coupon finder and take $20 off of your first purchase of $100+ at Goldbelly.
$84.95
$104.95
Goldbelly
How we chose
The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products and sales out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.