35 Memorial Day food deals to help you kick off the summer

Memorial Day (aka the unofficial start to the summer season) is rapidly approaching, and we couldn’t be more psyched to welcome warmer weather.

To celebrate the long weekend, many restaurants and brands are serving up some of their best food deals of the season. Ready to cash in on the sales and freebies? We’re rounding up the best of the best below.

1800baskets.com

1800baskets.com customers can save up to 50% off select gifts (no code needed) between May 23 — 28.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Between May 24 — 27, Abuelo’s customers can enjoy an American Flag Margarita for $8.95. The special drink is made with frozen sangria, frozen La Grandeza and Blue Curacao liqueur.

Archer Roose

Elizabeth Banks’ canned wine brand Archer Roose is offering customers 15% off sitewide using the code 15MDW24 through May 27.

Buffalo Wild Wings

For a limited time, Buffalo Wild Wings has all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries for $19.99 on Mondays and Wednesdays. Lucky for us, Memorial Day falls on a Monday!

Chamberlain Coffee

Chamberlain Coffee is offering customers 15% off sitewide on Memorial Day weekend.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Cheryl’s Cookies customers can save up to 50% off select gifts (no code needed) between May 23 — 28.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

On May 26 — 27, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one 50% off offer on all drinks from 2 p.m. to close.

DavidsTea

DavidsTea is offering customers 25% off sitewide through May 27.

Fazoli’s

To celebrate Memorial Day, Fazoli’s customers can save $10 on orders of $50 or more at participating locations. For online orders, simply use the code MemorialDay24.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is offering active-duty personnel or veterans 50% off meals on the holiday. If you’re dining with one of these customers, you’ll get 10% off your meal.

Free Rein Coffee Company

Free Rein Coffee Company is offering customers 25% off sitewide through May 28.

Goldbelly

New Goldbelly customers can save $20 on orders of $100 or more using the code BELLY20. The deal isn’t valid on sale items and excludes shipping. Additional exclusions may apply.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 30% on GourmetGiftBaskets.com through June 21 using the code MTODAY. The offer exclude flowers and same-day deliveries.

Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s offers veterans and military service members 15% off every day, including Memorial Day, with a valid ID.

Grubhub

Throughout the month of May, Grubhub+ members can enjoy the following deals:

Wendy’s: Free Baconator when you spend $25 or more

Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO wings when you spend $20 or more

Jersey Mike’s: 50% off The Original Italian Sandwich when you spend $25 or more

CVS: 25% off when you spend $30 or more (up to $15 off)

Panera Bread: 20% when you spend $25 or more (up to $8 off)

Papa Johns: $5 off when you spend $25 or more

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

On May 27, active military members or those who have previously served can enjoy a free lunch buffet (that includes a drink) or a free little Joe pizza at Happy Joe’s. There’s no purchase necessary.

Harry & David

Harry & David customers can save up to 50% off select gifts (no code needed) between May 23 — 28.

Insomnia Cookies

Between May 24 — 27, military personnel and veterans who show a valid ID will get two free classic cookies in-store (no purchase required) at Insomnia Cookies.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill has two offers in store for Memorial Day weekend (May 24 — 27):

$13 red, white and blue margarita flights for customers dining in

20% off all food for all active duty military, reserve and gold star families who dine in

Krystal

Between May 24 — 28, Krystal customers can get an Original Sackful for just $12 (use the code OG) or a Cheese Sackful for only $15 (use the code CHEESY) online.

Lavazza

Craving caffeine? Italian coffee brand Lavazza has two sales for customers between May 20 — 28:

20% off coffee with the code SUMMER10

$10 off your purchase of $80 or more with the code SUMMER10

Long John Silver’s

Customers can get $5 off family meals online for a limited time at Long John Silver’s using the code 5OFFFAM. Between May 23 — 27, guests who sign up for the restaurant’s new rewards program will also get a free family-size fries with a $10 purchase.

Marco’s Pizza

Many Marco’s locations will be open on Memorial Day. For a limited time, the chain is running a Mega Deal, which features a large one-topping pizza, Cheezybread and Cinnasquares for just $19.99 (price and participation can vary). To score the deal, use the code MEGAMEAL. It’s not valid with other discounts or on third-party delivery.

Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings customers can score double points on purchases made between May 25 — 27.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks has three deals in store for customers in honor of Memorial Day:

Pieology

Pieology loyalty members can get two free perks when they buy a create your own salad, pizza or calzone between May 25 — 27. The offer can be redeemed in stores, online or in the restaurant’s app.

Pokeworks

Pokeworks customers can get $2 off a large entrée in-store and online using the code MEMDAY24 between May 25 — 27.

Rubio’s

Rubio’s has a couple of deals in store for Memorial Day:

Rewards members can order two entrees for $16 between May 24 — 27

On May 27, all military members/veterans can take advantage of a BOGO deal with a valid military ID in-restaurant only

Round Table Pizza

Between May 24 — 31, Round Table Pizza rewards members will get a mystery offer on each order (10%, 15% or 20% off your entire order).

Simply Chocolate

Simply Chocolate customers can save up to 50% off select gifts (no code needed) between May 23 — 28.

Smoothie King

When you spend $10 or more at Smoothie King between May 25 — 27, you can save 15% in the chain’s app. The offer can be redeemed once per day.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse will serve a red, white and blue steak topping for $19.95 between May 24 — 27. Also, the restaurant is giving 20% off all food for veterans, active-duty military, reserves and gold star families.

TGI Friday’s

Between May 24 — 27, TGI Friday’s customers can save 25% on takeout platters, party trays and family meals using the code 25OFF.

The Popcorn Factory

The Popcorn Factory customers can save up to 50% off select gifts (no code needed) between May 23 — 28.

Twin Peaks

Veterans and first responders can save 20% off food at Twin Peaks (one entrée per valid ID) on May 27.

Yogurtland

Between May 24 — 27, Yogurtland rewards members will earn double points in-store and online. Third-party delivery orders, gift cards and merchandise are excluded.

Which Wich

Which Wich is offering customers $10 off catering (online and app orders) between May 23 — 27 at participating locations using the code 10offcater.

White Castle

Between May 25 — 27, White Castle is offering customers $3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 sliders. To score the deal online, use the code CLUTCHDEAL.

Wolferman’s Bakery

Wolferman’s Bakery customers can save up to 50% off select gifts (no code needed) between May 23 — 28.