Trying to keep cool in the heat? 7 genius solutions that don't require AC

Summer days are heating up — and it feels like summer nights are just as hot, too. Whether you're hosting late night hangouts with friends or just trying to sleep without overheating, keeping cool is likely top of mind.

Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share seven innovative finds that can help you beat the heat. From a cooling pad for your bed to a cooling mist that also hydrates your face and body, you'll wonder how you've gone this long without these genius finds.

Keep reading to shop Ndlovu's summer solutions, plus even more finds for hot summer nights.

Shop All Day: Hot Summer Nights

While these cups were designed for wine, Ndlovu says you can put any kind of drink in them so you can enjoy them at the perfect temperature. The cups are insulated with a cooling gel that acts as a wine chiller when frozen (or you can stick it in the fridge to enjoy reds at cellar temp), says the brand.

Ndlovu also found a cup for the beer lovers out there! These pint glasses are also insulated with the same cooling gel that can keep brews at the right temperature, once frozen. While these are also designed for alcoholic beverages, this glass size is perfect for sodas and milkshakes, too.

It can be hard to fall asleep (and stay asleep) when you feel too hot. This pressure-activated pillow pad is designed to provide up to three hours of cooling relief, depending on your room conditions, and it automatically "recharges" after 15 minutes of non-use, according to the brand. It can be used over or under your pillowcase to help you cool down. TODAY viewers can score 30% off at CoolCareTechnologies.com with code TODAY30 through August 2.

If you don't think a pillow pad can provide enough relief, the brand also makes a bed pad that utilizes the same cooling technology — and measures 3.5-feet long. According to the brand, it can help provide relief from hot flashes, sunburns and more. TODAY viewers can score 30% off at CoolCareTechnologies.com with code TODAY30 through August 2.

This multitasking fan is perfect for camping trips, barbecues and more, Ndlovu says. Not only does it work as a fan, but it also doubles as a light and as a misting fan for up to 36 hours, according to the brand. It's portable and doesn't require a cord in order to function, so you can take it with you to sporting events, barbecues and more. Plus, it features foldable hooks to help you prop it into place wherever you bring it.

We've all spent too much time in the sun at one point or another — and we know how painful it can feel afterwards. This spray can help cool you down and soothe your skin after you experience irritation or whenever you could use some relief from the heat. According to the brand, it is formulated with eucalyptus, spearmint, cucumber and other ingredients that offer cooling and healing benefits.

The heat can also cause you to work up some extra sweat and shine — this powder acts as a way to reset your look, Ndlovu says. According to the brand, all you have to do is blot it on your face in order for it to absorb oil (luckily, it comes with a compact mirror). If this pick looks familiar, it's because this is the same blotting powder that Rihanna used mid-performance during the Super Bowl to keep her look fresh.

More cooling must-haves

Fanny packs are a huge trend right now — but this style combines trendiness and functionality. Not only does it have a cool retro look, but it's an actual cooler, too. It comes in several different colors that are bright and bold enough for summer (or your '80s-themed Halloween costume).

Can't decide whether you want to wear long-sleeves or shorts to bed? This four-piece set includes a button-down shirt, tank top, shorts and straight leg pants made from a polyester-spandex blend to help you keep cool at night. You can shop it in over two dozen different colors in sizes XS-XXL.

Want to enjoy a personal pint of ice cream without your hands turning ice cold? Meet the Sok It Ice Cream Sleeve. This fun find acts as a koozie for your ice cream, so you can enjoy it while your hands stay warm and condensation-free. The brand says its Thermofoil Protective Barrier helps to make it all possible.

Whether the heat causes your feet to swell or you simply can't keep cool, these cold therapy socks can offer some relief when you need it. The socks come with full-length and half-length gel packs, so you can target pain behind your heels, over your toes or along the bottom of your foot.

According to the brand, this cooling tie can provide relief in a span of hours or days. All you need to do is soak it in water and then wrap it around your neck to let the cooling power get to work. Reviewers say that it's a "must-have" for hot weather activities and they love that it comes in several colors and designs.

Nothing says breezy like a tiered maxi skirt. It's the perfect way to take your look from day to night without having to recreate an entire outfit, and you can pair it with just about any shoe.