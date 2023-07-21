7 Amazon bestsellers thousands of reviewers are loving right now, under $50

Just like that, the last week of July is here! We're celebrating the end of the month by taking a look back on the most popular purchases that shoppers were adding to their cart over the course of the last 30 days.

With vacations in the books, outdoor fun to be had and festivities underway, it looks like reviewers couldn't get enough of versatile finds for this time of year.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by Studio 1A to share seven bestsellers — from a flattering dress to the ultimate tote bag — that you may just want to buy for yourself, too.

Amazon Bestsellers: July 2023

This versatile one-and-done dress is lightweight, loose and stretchy to get you through summer days and all the way into the fall. Aside from its comfortable feel, Brach loves that it also has pockets roomy enough to hold your phone while you're out and about. While the cute button detailing on the front makes it a stylish pick, she says that they're not functional, which means you won't have to worry about any "fashion emergencies."

Whether you're headed to a barbecue or enjoying ice cream cones, summer is the time of year to indulge in messy treats. Brach says this spray is a must-have for treating drips or mishaps while you enjoy them, as it works on everything from t-shirts to carpets. According to the brand, it can be used on fresh or dried stains and is kid- and pet-safe. All you'll need to do is spray, blot and rinse to get ride of stains practically anywhere.

This isn't your average tote bag! The extra-large design of this bag means it truly can do it all — and it's actually chic, says Brach. The brand, Scout, was founded by a former Vogue editor and mom of four, so you know it was designed to combine fashion and function. The bag is made from a tarp-like material, which makes it sturdy enough to use for everything ranging from beach days to grocery runs. Whenever you're not using it, you can neatly fold it and stow it away in the car or in your closet.

The Shop TODAY team has been a fan of this genius skin care tool for years! Rather than spending money on single-use blotting sheets, this reusable roller can absorb excess oil in just a few swipes, over and over again. The roller ball, which is made with volcanic stone, can be washed with soap and water and then air-dried before popping it back into the holder. Oh, and did we mention it can be used on clean skin or a full face of makeup?

It seems like the Barbiecore trend is just about everywhere — including the hair care scene. The Tangle Teezer is already a bestselling brush (with over 60,000 reviews), but the hot pink upgrade makes us want to add it to our carts immediately. The brand says each brush features 325 flexible bristles and a two-tier design, which makes it suitable to use on wet or dry hair to detangle and reduce breakage.

If you want to make detangling even more of a breeze, this leave-in conditioner is formulated with keratin, plum seed oil and olive oil to help reduce damage to your hair. It is formulated for kids with curly hair, so it helps to make detangling knots and snags a more gentle experience.

Associate editor Shannon Garlin uses these bestselling earplugs in her New York City apartment and says they block out noise and help her sleep better at night. They're not just for your bedtime routine, though. The brand (and thousands of reviewers) say they can be used at concerts, on airplanes and more to help alleviate your ears. Plus, they come with different sized ear tips, so you can adjust for a comfortable fit.

More July 2023 Amazon bestsellers

Hitting the road? Shoppers love this phone holder for road trips, since it can mount to the dashboard and windshield. It comes with its own 3M dashboard pad, which provides a surface for it to stick onto. According to the brand, it can accommodate phones with screens up to 7.1-inches long.

Sometimes your towel isn't strong enough to remove sand after a long day at the beach. This microfiber pouch can be wiped on your hands, feet, arms and legs to remove sand and leave your skin feeling smooth. Once you've cleaned up, it can be stored in the included storage pouch for convenience.

Lip oils are a big beauty trend this summer and it seems like reviewers can't get enough of this nourishing formula. It comes in over two dozen tints and flavors, including Appleberry, Applemint and more, and has over 6,500 verified five-star ratings.

Keep flyaways at bay or create a slick ponytail with the help of this reviewer-loved wax stick. According to the brand, the beeswax and Japan wax in the formula allow it to create instant texture control and definition.

Spruce up summer outfits with these chic statement earrings! They're Amazon's Choice for dangle earrings for women and can be worn (or gifted) for just about any occasion. We're loving the bright pink and yellow styles for summer, though.

For hands-free travel, shoppers are loving this magnetic hat clip. It attaches to your bag handle and can be used on baseball caps, straw hats and more to keep them in place.

Whether you plan on clocking miles or going for a brisk walk, a comfortable pair of shorts can make exercising even more enjoyable. These lined (and zippered) shorts have over 5,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers who say they're great for casual wear, workouts and more.