The traditional "rule" of wearing no white before Memorial Day is derived from a variety of tales and origins. Although the guidelines are simple, we (admitting-ly!) have broken this so-called fashion rule repeatedly.

But the gates are finally open, and that means our wardrobes can flourish with the color again without raising eyebrows — and we aren't holding back. Meaning, you shouldn't either.

While there are some summer fashion trends to expect, there are also a few eclectic styles to look out for post-holiday. In fact, Eva Chen, the Director of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram, recently shared with TODAY her top trends to embrace during the holiday (and all summer long!). You'll find her recommended picks and some Memorial Day deals you can still grab, below.

Post-Memorial Day fashion trends seen on TODAY

Next level florals

"Maximalism is here to stay," says Chen. "Mix different floral patterns and add 3D rosette jewelry for a bold statement. Florals are a spring staple, but this trend goes well into the summer. "

Summer is calling! Wear this printed kaftan dress on its own with Chen's suggested accessories to wear for a dinner or special occasion. Otherwise, it makes for the perfect beach cover.

Editor's note: Although Chen's pick is out of stock, shop a similar option below.

This dress reminds us of the coastal grandma trend from last year — and we can guess it will make a reappearance this season. Reviews suggest sizing down since it runs a bit large.

Did you hear? Ballet flats are trending again, and might just be summer's most wanted shoe. Hop on the trend ahead of the season before the style sells out.

Simple white tanks

"A closet staple that looks good on anyone," Chen notes. "Elevate the classic look with layered, chunky jewelry and a perfect denim skirt." And an added touch? "Throw on a blazer to take the look from day to night," she suggests to add.

Now that the rule has passed, embrace wearing white into your wardrobe with this classic tank from Buck Mason. It's ribbed from a stretch cotton fabric, and has a wide scoop neck.

The latest denim trend? Maxi skirts. In fact, the style has been favorited since last summer, and will surely make headlines this season, too.

Birkenstocks are one of the most comfortable — and fashionable — shoes for your feet. For instance, they tend to have contoured footbeds to mimic the natural shape of the feet for all-around comfort. But instead of a cork footbed, these are made from (waterproof!) rubber.

Avoid having to clasp multiple necklaces to get a layered look. This set has a multi-strand link to give an illusion of multiple pairs.

Mermaidcore

"What’s a holiday without a little sparkle? Shades of silver, shimmery ocean blue and breathable net dresses/tops will bring some glam to your summer wardrobe," recommends Chen. "Mix metals and stack shell inspired jewelry to complete the look."

If you are embracing mermaidcore, nothing sets sail more than crochet. That's why Chen recommended this pick from A New Day that we can easily picture wearing on a beach somewhere.

Slip these sandals on and off for when you're taking on the coast this summer. Plus, the adorable floral design across the strap and incredible price are too good to pass up.

This gold and nickel-free beaded bracelet set is proof you don't need to splurge on cute accessories.

These stylish bangles are a perfect alternative to the beaded bracelets if you have a preference, or they can be layered together with your other accessories for tons of bling!

Quintessential of tides and sandy beaches, Madewell's shell earrings are designed with genuine turbo seashells gold-plated with recycled brass. We could argue that they're mermaid-approved.

The best part of this claw clip is not just the shell design, but the deal! For Memorial Day, the brand is offering discounts on summer essentials. And with the code LONGWEEKEND, you can earn an extra 25% off.

Cute co-ord sets

"Whether you’re keeping cool by the lake or barbecuing in your backyard, cute co-ords are a great option for Memorial Day weekend," says Chen. "Look for sets with super soft gauze-y textures and linens — perfect for easing into summer. Co-ord sets are great for kids, that is super easy for mom — it’s an instant outfit that looks great, and you can mix and match."

For mom

We are all for matching sets, and this cropped tank is just a start. It comes in various lengths (tall, petite and regular) and various sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

Match the tank with their complimentary shorts, which just so happens to be 50% off for a limited time.

Add a bit of texture to the monochromatic look by adding this textured bag. It can be worn as a crossbody or by held by just its wooden handles.

From the chunky platform to the jute wedge heel, this Old Navy sandal might just be on our shoe rotation this summer. In fact, everything about it reminds us that warmer weather soon awaits.

For daughter

Your little one will most likely want to match with you. And this set checks every box for both you and them: Easy to put on, comfortable and compliments your co-ord oufit, too.

At just $8, your toddler can join the Mary-Jane shoe trend with these adorable Old Navy jelly flats. They're fruit-scented and come in various sparkly designs that they'll adore.

Memorial Day fashion deals you can still shop

For all your summer essentials, Madewell is offering 20% off summer styles with code LONGWEEKEND, including this gorgeous smocked dress. All sale items qualify with the discount, too, for double the savings.

When Aritzia has a sale, you have to take advantage of it. Their Into The Sun sale is offering 30% to 50% off select items. You can count that we are shopping it.

This puff-sleeve top was initially marked at 18% off, but J.Crew is giving shoppers an extra 60% off sale styles with code SUMMER. That makes the blouse nearly 80% off!

The deals are still on! Gap Factory is offering 50% to 70% off multiple items, including this squareneck maxi dress, with an extra 55% off clearance.

The iconic 501 shorts from Levi's are highly discount in various washes for Memorial Day only. Score your next favorite pair of shorts for less while you still can.

Madewell's double discount applies to shoes and accessories, too! These double-strap slide sandals also happen to be a best-seller for the brand because of their versatility and comfort.

Abercrombie's Summer Kickoff Event is here! Shop almost everything for 20% off. One of our favorite picks from the sale is this affordable baby doll top.

Looking to upgrade your workout attire? Athleta is offering up to 60% off on their sale items, from leggings to workout tanks.

As part of Saks Off Fifth's Memorial Day sale, multiple styles, from clothing to accessories, are majorly discounted. This crossbody bag happens to be 64% off already, but if you want the deals to continue, the retailer is offering an additional 25% orders over $150+ when using the code OFF.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY team spoke with Eva Chen, the Director of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram, to gain insight into the best post-Memorial Day fashion trends to follow, as well as product recommendations for styling.

We then scoured the internet and chose shopper-loved items that met the guidelines provided by the experts. We also shared a few of our personal favorites.