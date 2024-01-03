Nordstrom knew we weren’t done shopping — what to grab during the Half-Yearly Sale

You know what they say: New year, new you! And if that entails a refreshed wardrobe, updated home decor or an improved beauty routine to carry you into 2024, we know the perfect place to get everything you need — and some, for half the price (literally).

The holidays may be over, but Nordstrom knows a lot of dedicated shoppers are still willing (and eager!) to shop great deals. So they extended their bi-annual Half-Yearly Sale to help you kick start the new year with markdowns on popular brands — like Ugg, Clinique, Our Place and even more — up to 50% off. The savings last through Jan. 8, 10a.m. PT, so you still have plenty of time to shop all the must-haves Santa may have missed on your Christmas list.

We scoured the sale, so you don't have to, and listed a few of our favorite deals below.

Fashion | Beauty | Home

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale fashion deals

If you love Ugg's cozy (and super popular) slip-ons, you'll fall deeper in love with the brand's air-stitched socks, which are designed to keep your feet warm without overheating.

A LBD doesn't have to mean "cocktail dress." It can be as comfortabe as a ribbed sweater option, which can be dressed up or down, depending on where and how you want to wear it.

Sweater weather is far from over, so make sure you're not caught in the cold by stocking up on quality knits and wools. This mockneck option with a dropped shoulder and bell sleeves would look chic paired with denim or a fitted trouser.

Save 40% off on the classic blue jeans with a straight, ankle-length fit and an "authentically faded" wash design.

The Chelsea boot is the footwear trend that will never die (not on our watch, at least). Its a versatile style you can pair with pretty much anything — and this Steve Madden pair comes in multiple colors to match all your winter looks.

When temperatures drop, you won't regret spending top dollar on a good puffer coat. But during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, you can spend half that on this water-resistant style that is "cut from silky, machine-washable polyester micro pongee," according to the brand.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale beauty deals

Take advantage of this Nordstrom Exclusive deal if you prefer tame, fuller-looking and more defined brows. And if you like 40% off discounts, you won't want to wait.

If the 18-shade palette (that range in a series of mattes and metallics) didn't already sell you, maybe the idea of syrup-scented makeup will. No, we're not kidding ...

How do you reduce dark spots, brighten undereyes, even skin tone and save money all at the same time? You can grab this three-piece Clinique set for 25% off!

With this hair care kit, there's no such thing as flat hair. All four products included are designed to either thicken strands, boost volume and/or strengthen "from root to tip."

Make 2024 the year you find your signature scent! Though, Nordstrom may have just made your search short-lived with this deal on Rebecca Minkoff's jasmine- and coriander-forward fragrance.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale home deals

No matter your beverage of choice, this ceramic coated stainless steel cup will keep it at its ideal temperature, giving you the perfect sip every time.

If you're not able to warm up by an actual fire, this candle (with notes of cardamom, nutmeg, birch tar, patchouli and cedarwood) can recreate that warm fireplace scent.

During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, you can also save on kitchen basics and quality brands, including Staub's ceramic cookware.

We love finding an Our Place pot on sale — and Nordstrom just cut the price by 32% on multiple colors!

Upgrade your coffee game with a brand-new Zwilling grinder, which features over 140 grinding options and won't heat the beans in the process, according to the brand.