There's no better way to start the New Year off than with a skin care sale, especially if one of your New Year resolutions happens to be in the realm of self-care.

Now through Jan. 31, Ulta is hosting the "Love Your Skin Event" where you can score up to 50% off of top beauty brands. To keep you on your toes, the retailer will be changing the deals weekly and having even steeper daily deals. You can save up to 50% on Daily Beauty Steals, which will include IT cosmetics, Sunday Riley and Kiehl's. Plus 30% off weekly skin care deals that allows you to save on bestselling sunscreen from Neutrogena, acne-fighting treatments and more.

If you're ready to start the New Year off right with savings while keeping your skin healthy and happy, keep reading to check out our favorite deals from the Ulta skin care sale.

Ulta's Love Your Skin Event daily deals

With winter weather comes parched skin; treat your skin with a hydrating skin mask infused with avocado and glacier water. You can grab this daily deal for 50% off.

According to the brand, this night cream works to improve the appearance of fine lines, dryness and more. The moisturizer is infused with ceramides, hyaluronic acid and jojoba seed oil, says the brand.

According to the brand, this serum contains 20% of the purest form of vitamin C to help fade dark spots, promote collagen and target signs of aging. It's on sale for 50% off for today only.

Ulta's Love Your Skin Event weekly deals

Shop these weekly deals now through Jan. 6.

Dermatologists often stress the importance of wearing SPF year-round. This oil-free facial sunscreen is formulated to feel lightweight and have a matte finish without causing breakouts, says the brand.

Don't forget to stock up on SPF for your body; you can grab this SPF 50 from Vacation for 30% off. According to the brand, it has a transparent application so you won't have to worry about a white cast.

Infused with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, the brand says this night cream works to help restore and replenish your skin from environmental stressors while you sleep.

Looking to give your under-eye area a boost? This retinol product comes in stick form for easy application and is meant to help improve dark circles, fine lines and skin texture, says the brand.

You'll save 30% off this three-step Proactiv acne treatment system. The set includes a cleanser, retinoid treatment gel and moisturizer.

Help rejuvenate your under eyes with these cute hydrating whale eye patches. According to the brand, they're formulated with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help your delicate skin feel moisturized and rejuvenated.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new makeup remover or want to try double cleansing, this makeup-removing cleansing oil claims to "melt away" makeup and unclog pores without leaving the skin feeling dry.

According to the brand, this eye cream contains caffeine and peptides to help lift sagging skin and target wrinkles and dark circles within four weeks of use.

Save 30% off this three-system that will help reduce fine lines and deep-set wrinkles, says the brand. The set includes a facial serum, moisturizer and eye serum.