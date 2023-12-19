End-of-year sales to wrap up your 2023: Save up to 80% at J.Crew, BaubleBar, more

There's no better way to celebrate the New Year than shopping sales galore. In case you've been experiencing buyer's remorse from Black Friday, you're in luck because many retailers are offering holiday deals and end-of-year sales that will make even the biggest Scrooge's day.

We've scoured the internet to find the best sales so you can save a pretty penny before the new year, and if you're looking for any last-minute gifting deals. Below we found up to 80% off at J.Crew, Abercrombie & Fitch and Target — just to name a few!

From a Skims slip dress to boots to bestselling jeans, these are a few of our favorite end-of-year deals to wrap up 2023.

Target | Nordstrom | Kohl's | J.Crew | Abercrombie & Fitch | Alo | BaubleBar | More end-of-year sales

Target end-of-year sale

Target is currently running a few "Last-minute Deals" where you can save on winter clothing, shoes and holiday gifts. They even say select items will arrive by Christmas Eve if you order by Dec. 20.

Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or some new games, Potter fans will be excited to see Hogwarts Legacy is currently 42% off. The game allows you to customize your very own character and explore Hogwarts and the wizarding world.

This layering piece is the perfect cozy choice for chilly days. The cardigan comes in seven colorways and is currently 40% off at Target.

These chunky winter boots are a style that's been everywhere this season. It features a faux-fur inner lining and a two-inch platform. Grab it now while it's 30% off.

A collaboration between Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, this cordless immersion blender can make whipping up soups, mashed potatoes and more recipes easier than ever. The brand says you can expect up to 30 minutes of running time.

Nordstrom end-of-year sale

Nordstrom is having a couple of end-of-year sales, which includes deals on beauty item and designer style. We even found some impressive deals in the sale section that are worth grabbing.

Shackets are one of the hottest trends right now and looking stylish has never been more affordable thanks to Nordstrom.

It's no secret that SKIMS has taken the internet by storm and this customer-loved slip dress is rarely on sale. While just the camel color is discounted, this is a steal nonetheless.

Necessaire was part of the first-ever Shop TODAY's Gifts We Love and we can confirm that we love this set. Exclusive to Nordstrom, you get the body serum and lotion for a fraction of the normal price.

Available for 40% off in eight different colors, this sweater features an eye-catching back cutout. Excuse us while we add this to our carts.

It's never too late to grab a new pair of cozy, comfy PJs. Featuring a sassy leopard print, this set will spice up any movie night.

Kohl's end-of-year sale

Right now Kohl's is offering last-minute deals on clothing, jewelry and home appliances. If you're still holiday shopping, they say if you order by midnight, you can receive your items by Christmas Eve.

It's the time of the year to take some much-needed R&R and these pants could do just the trick. With nearly 3,000 reviews, it's safe to say that people can't get enough.

Nothing says classy quite like a pair of pearl earrings. These freshwater gems won't break the bank either, what more could you want?

Yes, you read that right, Levi's are on sale for nearly 50% off! The brands 501's are legendary for a reason and these are no exception.

Since you spend about a third of your life in bed, upgrading your sheets is a no-brainer. Right now this set is available in a variety of colors and sizes.

Caffeine addicts (we aren't judging!), this one's for you. K-Iced coffee maker automatically adjusts the brew temperature, starting hotter to extract full flavor, then cooling down to minimize ice melt, according to the brand.

If you're looking to air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast or dehydrate, then this is the machine for you. Not only does it include all of those settings but it also allows you to flip it up against your backsplash when not in use to save precious counter space.

J.Crew end-of-year sale

Right now J.Crew is having a holiday deals event where you can grab 50% off "almost everything." Plus you can score up to an additional 60% off on sale items with code SHOPFAST.

A customer favorite since it launched in 2007, this turtleneck is a staple in any closet. Whether you want to layer it under your favorite puffy coat or just throw a cardigan over it, for under $15, you can't beat this deal.

Another classic is this vintage turtleneck with an added button twist. It's made in vintage rib with a lightweight, cotton blend inspired by the easy styles of the ‘70s, according to the brand.

This 100% cotton button-up is the ultimate everyday piece. The styling possibilities are truly endless with a shirt like this.

Sherpa is all the rage right now and with this jacket, it's easy to understand why. Offered at nearly 70% off right now, you'll want to add this to your cart ASAP.

Not only is merino wool extremely warm, but it's also fashion-forward. Better yet, it's also available in three colors but act fast, sizes are selling out.

Nothing says winter like the perfect pair of corduroy pants. At 50% off right now, you have your pick of eight different colors. From classic navy to Barbie pink, you can find your perfect shade.

Abercrombie & Fitch end-of-year-sale

A&F is currently holding a holiday sale where you can score up to 30% on select styles, including must-have jeans and sweaters.

New Year's Eve is right around the corner. If you're looking for a shiny top to wear for the festivities, the cropped velvet option will pair well with jeans, trousers or skirts.

If you're wanting to stock up on winter sweaters, this Abercrombie bestseller is 30% off. According to the brand, it's made of a wool-blend fabric so you can expect it yo be warm and cozy.

It's very rare for Abercrombie jeans to go on sale, that's why you'll want to take advantage of this end-of-year deal. The '90s straight jean comes in over 30 washes and is 30% off.

This top-rated puffer vest is super on-trend and will keep you warm this season, without sacrificing style. According to the brand, it's made with faux-leather fabric and is both water- and wind-resistant.

Alo end-of-year sale

While Alo isn't having an official sale at the moment (they are offering free two-day shipping!), taking a peak at their sale section is worth it. You can score deals on bestselling leggings, bras and more.

What could be better than a sports bra made from a soft, sweatshirt material? Made with a French terry material, this piece features a scoop neck, racerback silhouette, and a ruched chest band.

Whether you’re hitting the pavement for a long run or headed to a high-intensity Orange Theory class, these leggings will keep everything in place. Not to mention, they were a winner in Shop TODAY's first-ever Wellness Awards.

Designed with a partial tearaway design at the legs, these pants are screaming track star. With over two hundred five-star reviews, we expect these to sell out quickly.

Hit your next yoga class in style with this fun tie dye mat. According to the brand, the Warrior Mat is made with a non-toxic, natural rubber that has a never-ever-slip grip and perfect cushion.

Reviewers didn’t have a single bad thing to say about these houndstooth leggings. Perfect for barre, walks or other low impact workouts, these leggings are the real deal.

BaubleBar end-of-year sale

You can enjoy up to 80% off during Baublebar's End-of-Year sale. We found deals as low as $10!

During BaubleBar's End-of-Year sales, you can score deals on popular jewelry like this stackable Pisa bracelet for $10. It comes with a choice of eight different colored charms.

This personalized necklace features a cubic zirconia studded initial, and the brand says it can be layered with other necklaces, too. You can grab it now for 58% off.

These huggie-style earrings can be worn for a variety of occasions, from the office to formal events. According to the brand, they're 18-karat gold-plated over sterling silver, so they're a good option for sensitive ears.

More end-of-year sales to shop

Perfect as a layering or as a stand-alone piece, this necklace from EVRY Jewels will dress up any outfit. You can grab it now at an impressive 80% off.

Snail mucin-infused products have been trending big time this year. If you're looking to add it to your skincare routine, you can grab this option from the popular South Korean skin care brand, Missha, for 60% off.

Classic for a reason, no brand does denim jackets better than Wrangler. Offering the weight of a jacket with the look of a snap shirt, this style offers the best of both worlds.

A Shop TODAY favorite, many editors on the team swear by their Pura devices. Not only do they keep your favorite scents rolling in your house but it's all controlled from an app on your phone that you can personalize to a T.

If you're hoping to upgrade your bedding this season, you can grab these 480 thread count sateen sheets for 40% off. They have over 22,000 reviews and one Brooklinen reviewer said it was their "favorite sheets ever."

Considered the crème de la crème of cooking dishes and utensils, Staub deserves all the hype. Ideal for slow-cooking meat or simmering hearty stews and soups, this is a piece you'll be able to keep in your kitchen for years to come.