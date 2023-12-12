Still searching for the perfect gift? An expert shares last-minute finds from Target

With a $235 value, this limited-edition Drybar gift set is perfect for anyone who aims to nail a salon-grade blowout at home. The Half Shot Small Round Blow-Dryer Brush combines a classic round brush with hot air, allowing you to both dry and style with one modern tool. As Takhtehchian points out, it also comes with two hair clips and a mix of best-selling Drybar hair products to prep your locks, tame frizz and finish your look. All packaged in a box with a handle, this bundle is ready for gifting. Better yet, it's currently 30% off!

Takhtehchian says this in-shower diffuser will turn your morning routine into a spa-like experience. Designed to lower your stress levels, a quick push of the button will fill your shower with a calming aroma. It comes packaged with a mount for easy and secure attachment to your shower wall, as well as an essential oil blend that's ready to pop into the diffuser and use. Plus, the brand says it has an auto-timer that turns off after 8 minutes.

This five-piece Discovery Set helps you identify your favorite essential oil fragrances; pair it with the shower diffuser or gift it on its own to an existing Lifelines diffuser lover! According to the brand, each bottle is blended in the US and made from sustainably sourced botanicals (think: lemon, lavender, vanilla and pine), and is free from parabens, phthalates and dyes.

Having a dependable on-the-go beverage bottle is essential, and since Stanley is a Shop TODAY favorite brand it's no surprise that we'll be gifting its bottles and cups this season. Takhtehchian says this Classic Legendary Bottle is leak proof, making it top-notch for traveling on cars, trains or planes with coffee, tea or even soup. Plus, the lid doubles as a drinking cup! This exclusive collaboration with Magnolia's Hearth & Hand collection offers the bottle in calming earth tones.

Favored for good reason, the internet-famous Stanley quencher was designed with a car cup holder-compatible shape, making it easy to travel with. It also boasts double wall insulation which keeps drinks cold for 9 hours and iced for 40 hours, according to the brand.

As Takhtehchian notes, this Adventure To-Go bottle could make a great gift for anyone who loves the outdoors! Not only are Stanley vessels designed to keep drinks hot for 40 hours and cold for up to 35, but they're dishwasher safe, too.

Takhtehchian loves this pick for the music lover on your list! A smooth record spinning in the background is an amazing way to create a warm, celebratory mood. This three-speed record player uses Bluetooth to stream music from your smart device and plays your records through any external Bluetooth speaker. Put your favorite festive album on to set the holiday scene.

If you didn't know, Target has an impressive collection of vinyl records, including exclusive editions with special colors. Hailed as one of the greatest albums of all time, if there's one record to have on hand, it's Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours." If you've got any entertainers on your list, it makes a great dinner party soundtrack.

Have a rock fan in your life? This "Hackney Diamonds" vinyl won't disappoint.

Offered on ruby vinyl, this "Queen Greatest Hits" set feels festive yet is sure to keep listening ears satisfied year-round.

Fenty Beauty became available at Target in October with fun sets like this one. This gloss bomb trio makes your lips look shiny, but according to the brand the formula isn't sticky, making this set the ultimate stocking stuffer for beauty lovers. Plus, Takhtehchian notes that the small size of these glosses makes them even easier to transport.

Earbuds tend to get dirty fast, making this detail kit a charming and practical add-on gift — especially if you're giving someone a new pair this year. Set with a two-in-one cleaning tool, three cleaning towelettes, a reusable microfiber cloth, 10 black cotton swabs and more, it's an on-the-go cleaning savior.

Kids love to get cozy during the winter, so Takhtehchian thinks this bean bag chair is perfect for a kids' playroom or bedroom! Said to mold around the body, this bean bag chair is a cozy and comfortable place for them to sit, play and relax. With a sleeve pocket designed to hold a book or handheld device, as well as a loop handle on the back for easy mobility, it's as convenient as it is cute.