Kendra Scott just launched at Target — and these stylish pieces are all under $50

Your accessory game is about to get a lot better, because Kendra Scott just launched at Target!

The Austin, Texas-based company, best known for its stylish and elevated jewelry, and the beloved retailer teamed up for a collection of more than 200 exclusive necklaces, earrings and more, with many pieces ringing in at under $40.

“Family, fashion and philanthropy are the guiding principles of the Kendra Scott brand, and closely connect to Target’s purpose of bringing joy to all families,” Kendra Scott shared in a release. “We partnered with Target as they have a strong presence in our local communities, the place that matters the most to us. Together, we’re introducing a quality, style-forward collection and celebrating both brands’ shared commitment to our communities.”

The line launched on Oct. 22 and pieces are already selling out. Here, we're highlighting some of the top accessories that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Kendra Scott Target collection

The new collection doesn't just feature jewelry! It also includes accessories, like this organizer. It has multiple zippered compartments that you can keep your most precious pieces in while you're traveling. The brand says the soft material helps to protect your jewelry from scratches.

Simple and chic with the perfect amount of sparkle, these studs check practically every box!

This dainty and sweet necklace is practically made for gifting. Give it to someone who has your heart — or get it as a treat for yourself.

For just $34, you can get two pairs of classic stud earrings that you'll want to wear time and time again. Each one is made with 14K gold-coated brass.

This pendant comes in nine different colors, so you can go bold with the Magenta Magnesite or opt for a more classic style with the Mother of Pearl. Regardless of which one you choose, it's sure to become a staple in your rotation.

Add some flair to your bracelet stack with this stylish cuff. It will look great when worn on its own or paired with simple bangles or chains.

You can't go wrong with a pair of huggies, and these ones feature a dangling teardrop-shaped stone. The brand says they're lightweight, which makes them great for all-day wear.

Love the layered look? This necklace has multiple strands so it's like you're getting two in one.

These earrings put a spin on the classic hoops, thanks to the stud at the base, which adds a pop of color. Pair them with a sleek updo to really show off the style.

If you want even more color, opt for these hoops, which come in multicolored or white jewel options.