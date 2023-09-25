Target’s affordable new kitchen brand is surprisingly chic — what we’re shopping

Target continues to cement itself as the ultimate one-stop shop for just about everything. Yesterday, the retailer launched its first exclusively-owned kitchen brand, Figmint.

With more than 250 products, the new line includes essential cookware and bakeware such as dutch ovens and sheet pans, space-saving storage solutions and small kitchen appliances. The stylish color options — blue, cream, sage green and terracotta orange — make it tempting to buy an entire set or mix and match. Prices start at $3, with most items under $30.

When it comes to choosing cookware, the little details matter. Target worked with occupational therapists to help design easy-open lids, sturdy handles and more, according to a release from the brand. Additionally, many of the pieces are crafted with multi-functional materials that are meant to last such as cast iron, ceramic and acacia wood. An example of this can be seen with the cookware's nonstick ceramic coating — it’s easy to clean while also reducing the amount of butter or oil needed while cooking, says the brand.

“What I love about Figmint is that this brand meets so many different guest needs. It’s beautiful design at amazing prices,” Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in the release. “From product to packaging, the collection makes the kitchen more accessible to every home cook."

We scoured the launch for our favorite finds. Below, shop 16 must-have Target kitchen essentials from Figmint.

From homemade casseroles to aromatic desserts, there isn't much a solid set of stoneware can't hold. This set comes with two different sized pans to fit your individual cooking needs — and according to the brand, they're dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe.

Even for the experienced chef, chopping veggies can be one of the most time-consuming and boring parts of home cooking (and don't even get us started on those onion tears!). This handy little gadget can shave prep time in half — so you can focus on not letting that pasta over boil. Additionally, its compact size and deconstructable parts make for easy storing.

When it comes to crafting your picturesque dream kitchen, having matching utensils on display in a cute crock is a must. But no need to break the bank to ensure long-lasting quality — this entire set is made with durable acacia wood for under $15.

If there's a time a year that we spend yearning for a dutch oven, it's when the weather cools and all of the sudden nothing sounds better than a piping-hot cup of grandma's chicken noodle soup or famous pork stew. Dutch ovens are incredibly versatile, and the cast iron construction is durable for years to come, but they can be pricey. This one is a great deal at $60.

Achieving thin slices with a knife is intimidating enough on its own, but if you're like us and not exactly a trained chef, it can seem nearly impossible to make produce thin enough for our favorite recipes. This mandoline is not only a lot safer, but takes the guesswork out of creating even slices.

Raise your hand if your potholders have seen better days. Grab a cute new set for just $10 — these are even machine washable.

According to the brand, these baking sheets are designed with aluminized steel that heats evenly and resists unsightly warping. For three pans total, $20 is a major steal!

If you're tight on kitchen space or don't have access to a stovetop, opting for an electric kettle over a traditional one is an underrated hack. Not only do you free up coveted burner space, but it can boil water for your tea, coffee, instant noodles and more.

Sure, these mini spatulas may not be an everyday necessity, but you'd be surprised how often we find ourselves hosting and wishing we had utensils small enough to fit inside the little jars of jam and spreads for a no-mess clean up. And for only $5? Consider us convinced.

Stir fries and tacos and noodles, oh my! Woks can be used for just about any dish, which makes them the holy grail for those of us who do everything they can to minimize post-cooking clean up. They're especially handy when you need to toss, coat and evenly cook those veggies and proteins in one go. Many chefs and home cooks agree that carbon steel is the superior wok material.

If you're looking for an easy way to spruce up your kitchen decor, consider spending a little more on a wood cutting board. They're display-worthy, functional and considerably longer lasting than plastic counterparts. The Figment collection continues to show attention to the little things — the border grooves on this board work to minimize over spillage of all that extra juice and water, says the brand.

While you're already here refreshing your entire kitchen, maybe it's time to finally take a crack at that "miscellaneous" drawer, too. Daunting, yes — but starting small by tossing your mismatched collection of chip clips and opting for ones that stick to your magnetic fridge will make a bigger difference than you think.

With different colors for size and a stackable design, these bowls take the complications out of 'Tupperware Tetris'. "As someone who has grown fond of keeping miscellaneous food storage containers in my cupboards over the years, this set may just be bringing an end to that," says one reviewer.

Featuring a a stockpot with a lid, a saucepan with a lid, a sauté pan with a lid and a frypan, this sleek and modern cookware set is designed to withstand all your cooking adventures — the good and bad — for years to come, says the brand.

These terry cloths are super cute and affordable — a nearly effortless way to add a pop of color to any kitchen space. For only $3, we recommend grabbing a few to stock up.

Cut down on the cupboard bulk by opting for cutting mats instead of full-sized boards. They still check all the boxes: Protecting countertops from damage, seamless clean up, affordable and easy to store.

