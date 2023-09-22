Target and Rowing Blazers just dropped the collab of the season — what to shop

The arrival of fall brings some of our favorite things: color-changing landscapes, pumpkin spice and, of course, cozy fashion. Essentially, autumn evokes the feeling of being straight out of a movie — so we can't help but feel the need to dress the part. As if on cue, Rowing Blazers — a designer fashion brand known for its playful updates to classic, preppy styles — and Target have teamed up for a limited-time collection that is sure to feature all of our must haves for the season.

By combining the accessibility and mass appeal of Target and the vision of beloved New York City-based brand Rowing Blazers, this collab is a match made in heaven. Already "a favorite amongst the fashion elite," Rowing Blazers' "signature aesthetic will be available to Target’s guests for a fraction of the price,” according to a press release.

The line, which drops today both in-store and online at Target, spans a variety of categories such as home decor, accessories, board games and clothing to mix and match for the whole family — including your furry friends. Featuring a wide variety of reimagined classics that will live in our wardrobes forever to eclectic homeware and preppy prints, get ready to bundle up for the colder months ahead in style. Prices range from $5 and $150, but most items are under $30.

If past Target designer collaborations are any indication, we expect this drop to sell out fast — so don't wait to snag your favorites before they're gone. Below, we picked our 20 can't-miss items from the Rowing Blazers x Target collection.

Rowing Blazers x Target collection

Midi dresses are a must for the transitional season. They’re easy to style with a jacket or cardigan, and the length allows for more coverage against a brisk breeze. Mix and match with casual sneakers or a boot for an elevated look, depending on the mood!

If there’s a piece we can rely on ever time the cold weather rolls around, it’s a V-neck knit. The cut and cream color is effortless and chic, no matter what’s trending — so you don’t need to worry about it ever going out of style.

The matching blazer and pant combo with this crossbody bag is sure to make a stylish statement — without breaking the bank. The two interior and exterior pockets are perfectly sized for your phone, and the strap is detachable and adjustable so it can be turned into a clutch or even a belt bag.

This crewneck features a creative take on the classic varsity-letter sport style. If you ask us, it’s one of the stand-outs from the iconic collab — and perhaps even the most likely to sell out quickly. Shop it now in sizes XS-5XL.

Is there a such thing as having too many belt bags? So far, the answer is absolutely not — especially when they're as fun and cute as this rose-printed one. The collab also features a pink and red checkered version, and at such an affordable price, you can bet we're scoring both.

Listen, we all have hoards of cotton tote bags (they’re just so convenient and cute!) — but storing them is a pain, and many go untouched as our collection grows. This vibrant option is not only roomier than the typical beige tote, but it’s collapsible as well. According to the brand, it’s also water resistant!

Corduroy reigns supreme as one of our favorite autumn textures due its soft, warm feel and 70’s vibe. Available in pink or cream, this blazer will add an extra touch of style and academic prep to this season’s ‘fits.

Not only are blazers a classic fall staple, but they're also an effortless way to add a pop of color or a statement to your wardrobe rotation. The double breasted lapel and timeless stripes are so chic and can be easily paired with a layering tank and comfortable trousers.

Fall is the ideal time to switch up your cozy throws. For all the maximalists out there — this jack of spades throw is sure to be a conversation starter during holiday dinners or game nights.

Pair these corduroy trousers with the matching blazer and crossbody bag, or rock them on their own with an everyday tee and loafers.

Just because summer has ended doesn't mean winter hibernation has begun quite yet. If you ask us, autumn is underrated when it comes to outdoor fun — no sweltering sun, and it's prime-time sport season. Grab this blanket to squeeze in a few more park picnics, or take it to those weekend tailgates.

According to the brand, this earthy-scented candle contains about 40 hours of burn time. Once it's is finished, the reusable jar is chic enough to use as storage or decoration around the house.

We're obsessed with the classic look of this hip-length cardigan. The timeless navy wash is easy to style with anything already in your closet, and the gold buttons add a feel of old-school luxury (without the exuberant price point!).

Featuring one of the Rowing Blazers logos, this shearling baseball cap would make a great gift for the upcoming holiday season — or keep it for yourself to add some sporty-chic flair to the class blazer and trouser duo.

Graphic crews are a versatile staple that belong in every fall wardrobe. They're a step-up from a plain sweater, but don't feature heavy patterns or textures if that just isn't your thing. Our favorite way to wear them is oversized with leggings and a collared shirt underneath.

One of the things that makes the Rowing Blazer’s collab special is the fact that many of the pieces are either non-gendered or the same style is available in different fits for the entire family to sport matching attire. You can score this shirt for him initially, sure, but don't be surprised when you find yourself constantly stealing it from his closet to style with your favorite pants and loafers!

Grab a new journal so you can finally live the fantasy of curling up by a fireplace (in your brand new Rowing Blazers x Target crew sweater, of course) and etching away as the leaves fall outside.

This 18-ounce water bottle sports the cutest little rugby shirts — some which are in the collection, so you can have a matching shirt and water bottle. According to the brand, it can be used for both hot and cold beverages.

Planning that weekend getaway to catch the autumn foliage at its prime? This large weekender bag is the perfect travel companion due to its roomy interior and multiple pockets. It also features a separate shoe compartment, so you can keep them away from clean clothes and save on extra space in the bag itself.

A Rowing Blazers collab wouldn't be complete without a pair of high quality, classic twill pants. These are mid-rise with a flattering straight cut and oxford lining.

