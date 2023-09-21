We’re fall-ing for these new Target arrivals — 16 editors' picks to get in the mood for fall

Tree Hut's affordable body scrub was a winner in our inaugural Beauty Awards, receiving rave reviews from our staff and earning the stamp of approval from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades, who says it is gentle enough even for dry or eczema-prone skin. Now, it's available in a number of seasonal variations, including Cinnamon Dolce and Iced Coffee, but my pick is Pumpkin Spice. It smells like fall in a jar and is keeping my skin ultra-soft heading into the drier autumn months.

Speaking of pumpkin spice — when I polled the team for their favorite fall finds at Target, associate editor Shannon Garlin came through with a piping hot take. She told me that she refuses to pay $8 for a sugar-infused PSL every day, but that doesn't mean she'll be missing out on the infamous fall beverage. She's excited to buy these flavored coffee pods, which satisfy both her cravings and her frugal nature.

Seconds after sending me the link to her beloved coffee pods, Garlin messaged me again with important news — and the perfect addition to the growing list of pumpkin spice editor favorites at Target.

"Omg and they have oatmilk creamer for $3!!" Garlin typed. "BRB, going to Target right now."

If there's one thing that never fails to get me in the fall mood, it's lighting a candle. This acorn spice one from Mrs. Meyer's is the ideal fall scent to burn while you cozy up inside.

These colder months are the occasion to break out the flannel sheets, and senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil found the perfect set to give your bedding a refresh.

"I love cozy bedding for the fall and winter, so I’m excited to see that Target has launched some new and affordable flannel sheets," she says. "I’m partial to the thin gray stripe pattern, but all of the options are giving comfy-cozy vibes."

Cocchi Zabloudil's excellent taste also extends into her wardrobe picks — I stopped her in the office recently to inquire about this sweater, which she told me just launched at Target last month.

"When fall rolls around I always like to refresh a few of my layering staples, so I grabbed this new scoop neck top in two colors," she told me. "It’s perfect for transitional weather because it’s made of a sweater material, but it’s thin and lightweight rather than bulky — ideal for tucking into jeans and skirts!"

The team recently found out that editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger is allergic to pumpkin. Despite her seasonally-tragic condition, eternal optimist Hoeger chooses to look on the bright side this time of year and assures me that she still enjoys a good seasonal treat.

"Since I can’t have pumpkin, I’m all about apple cider during fall!" Hoeger says. "These remind me of going apple picking in college and rewarding ourselves with donuts afterwards! Plus, they’re glazed ... even better."

She may not be able to have real pumpkins in her apartment, but Hoeger couldn't help herself from recommending these adorable faux pumpkin decorations, which she gushes are "oh so cute!"

Continuing with the pumpkin theme, this serving bowl makes a sweet dish for everyday dining and fall parties alike. The neutral tones and speckled stoneware construction make it a stylish addition to any interior. Plus, it's both microwavable and dishwasher-safe, for easy heat-up and clean-up.

These statement earrings make fall accessorizing a piece of cake — er, pie? SUGARFIX by BaubleBar is a line of Target-exclusive, affordable jewelry. If this eye-catching pair of earrings is any indication, their new fall arrivals are every bit as fun as they are sweet.

When I asked for the team's recommendations, commerce writer Jannely Espinal responded: "I can’t go into Target because I have no self-control."

But Espinal bravely perused the retailer's website just for the Shop TODAY readers. Ten minutes later, she sent me four products she'd added to her cart, including this adorable crossbody in the denim fabric, saying "I can’t. Target, take my money."

You can't hibernate properly during the colder months without a plushy throw blanket. This $15 option is reversible, featuring both a chic, modern windowpane print and a super soft shearling side to snuggle up under.

One of the easiest ways to make your space feel on-theme for the fall is by swapping in some seasonal throw pillows. This 24-inch wide pumpkin-patterned pick has a timeless feel that'll look right at home on your sofa, bench or bed.

Vice president of commerce Jen Birkhofer is loving this skirt she just bought from the latest drop of the Future Collective with Reese Blutstein clothing line. It's got a saddle-style wrap and comes in a rust color that feels perfect for fall.

Seasonal hair loss is a thing — and September happens to be the time of year when we shed the most hair. While it's normal to see some strands on your brush after you've pulled it through your locks, this new, highly-rated shampoo (and conditioner) launch from Briogeo is targeted at fine or thinning hair and contains ingredients the brand says are scientifically proven to boost density.

I'm personally intrigued by this "pancake cereal," which recently had a viral moment on social media. The brand refuses to categorize the concoction as just a pancake or just a cereal, and it's new to Target in this variety that has the maple syrup flavor baked right in. The bite-sized morsels are easy to heat up in the microwave or on the stove, and the brand suggests topping them with butter, syrup, berries, milk or whatever else you're into. Bon appétit!