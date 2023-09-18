A style expert shares transitional trends for your fall wardrobe — starting at $10

Garcia loves a jumpsuit, and she says this one is the perfect transitional piece. Thanks to its 100% cotton construction, it's cool enough to wear from late summer into October. As the weather starts to cool, Garcia suggests layering it with a lightweight turtleneck underneath or a chunky cardigan on top. At $40, it’s a fool-proof outfit that you truly can’t mess up — the only thing left to do is pick out your shoes.

Are your beloved sneakers looking a little worse for wear? Fall is a great time to snag a fresh pair to upgrade your shoe game. These are Garcia's pick for a timeless style that'll give your outfits a laidback, street style vibe.

Besides denim, Garcia says the one pair of pants to add to your fall wardrobe is a wide-leg trouser. She says this style is effortless, versatile and comfortable, because the pants don't cling too tight to the body. These come in a ton of colors and sizes, and they're easy to dress up or down, depending on what you pair them with.

This blazer is one of many pieces we love from Target's latest fashion collaboration with Reese Blutstein. Garcia says the wool-blend blazer is a must this season, because it lends a polished, tailored and sophisticated look to any outfit. She suggests sizing up for an oversized "boyfriend" fit, and says it will pair well with everything from Bermuda shorts and jeans to trousers and faux leather leggings.

Everyone needs a good basic tee, and Garcia thinks this $10 one is the perfect silhouette. While the name suggests the t-shirt is "shrunken" and it has a slight crop, don't freak out — Garcia says no skin shows when it's on and that it's the perfect length. Because no T-shirt tucking is necessary, it adds less bulk in the midsection, which comes in handy when you're layering pieces.

Garcia calls this cardigan the ultimate fall layering piece. With a plush, cozy and warm texture, this open-front sweater is bringing all the fall vibes. Layer it with the aforementioned tee and trousers, or throw it over your go-to summer maxi dresses to help transition them into cooler weather.

Style the top and sweater above with a pair of jeans. This cropped pair comes in a light wash with a trendy raw-edge hem.

Mary Jane flats are having a major moment in the fashion world right now. Garcia says these are the perfect transitional shoe because they provide more coverage than a sandal, but still allow you to skip the socks. Because this casual option comes in both standard and wide fits, you can be sure to get a perfect fit. Plus, they're on sale right now.

After years of gold jewelry reigning supreme in the trend world, silver is having a resurgence. Garcia says she's spotted this trend all over the runways and loves that it is inherently more laid back than gold. This chunky nugget necklace makes a statement but is surprisingly easy to wear — just throw it over any basic top for an elevated touch.

These lightweight hoop earrings are another wearable way to incorporate the silver trend into your wardrobe. According to the brand, they're made with a nickel-free material to suit most skin types and will instantly make your look effortlessly chic.

More Target shopping guides: