Target's shoe section has us in the mood for fall — 11 styles we're eyeing this season

One of this season's trendiest shoes also happens to be among the most comfortable. From the fall fashion week runways to the streets of Paris, the humble ballet flat is definitely having a moment. Take the latest resurgence as a sign to add this chic, under-$20 style to your closet. It comes in ten colors, from staple neutrals including black, blush and white to on-trend hues like flashy metallic silver and 'Barbiecore' hot pink.

In case you hadn't heard, ugly shoes are "in." And, as something of a stereotypical dad shoe, the sensible slip-on clog is a perfect candidate to dip your toe in the water of the comfy trend. This indoor-outdoor option is a great transitional mule that'll help you step from summer into fall in style.

Got a fall wedding on the calendar? These versatile, classic black pumps are down to party. The closed toe is smart heading into cooler weather, and the approachable 2.25-inch block heel will ensure your feet will be up for dancing all night long.

Fall always feels like a bit of a fresh start, so there's no better time to replace your well-loved white sneakers with a new, clean pair. This highly-rated sneaker is up for the task, with a classic silhouette and comfort-forward design that'll complement just about any casual outfit. And, at less than $35, this option won't break the bank.

Fall is synonymous with back-to-school season, so a fresh pair of loafers feels smart, versatile and fitting. These vegan suede flats feature a wide-width footbed, square toe and padded insole. They're currently marked down and already selling out in certain colors, so be sure to add a pair to your cart while they're still in stock.

Don't let the 3.5-inch heel fool you — these boots were made for walkin'! Be prepared for any fall event with this option, which comes in black, brown and off-white and features a comfortable block heel, memory foam insole and platform sole combination your feet will appreciate. Reviewers say they danced and walked comfortably in these for hours.

Everyone needs a dark sneaker in their wardrobe heading into fall. This pair from Levi's is sure to become your new go-to, ensuring you'll stay comfy on your feet wherever your day takes you. But run, don't walk — the pair is currently on sale for less than $40 at Target, so snag yours while they're still in stock.

If you'd prefer to stomp into the season in something a little chunkier, you can't go wrong with an all-black combat boot. This platformed pair features a hidden side zipper for easy access. The staple never seems to go out of style and always lends more feminine looks some edge — perfect to transition your favorite summer skirts and dresses into fall.

Have you heard of the coastal cowgirl trend? Allow these chic, western-inspired boots to be your introduction to the latest TikTok-fueled fashion movement. They come in both black and tan and are outfitted with cool stitched details on the leather upper, a pointy toe and a memory foam insole. One reviewer calls them a great "y'allternative" to pricier cowboy boot options on the market. Yeehaw!

'Tis the season for comfy, cozy slippers. These genuine shearling-lined clogs are peak comfort. Moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating and water-resistant, according to the brand, the super soft cushioning cradles feet for maximum comfort.

Did you know you can cop a pair of Timbs at Target? Thanks to a high quality leather upper and lightweight, cushioned footbed, these pull-on boots strike the perfect balance of fashion and function. Lean into comfort and style them with joggers or jeans, or pair them with your favorite summer skirts and dresses for a transitional outfit with an edge.

