Target's shoe section has us in the mood for fall — 11 styles we're eyeing this season

Just like that — another summer season is winding down. Whether you're soaking up the final weeks of August or counting down the days until pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks, now is a great time to reset your routine and refresh your closet. Naturally, we're starting our fall fashion shopping at Target.
To help transition our wardrobes into a new season, we've got our eyes on a few pairs of the retailer's fall-friendly shoes. From trendy, brand-name booties to versatile and affordable sneakers, we've rounded up 11 styles available at Target that'll help you put your best foot forward this fall.
Our shopping list includes comfortable loafers, cozy slippers, trendy flats and more. Keep on scrolling to see our favorites, or add 'em all to your cart by clicking the button below.
Jackie Ballet Flats
$19.98
Betsy Clog Mule Flats
$29.99
Melissa Pumps
$29.99
Courtney Sneakers
$34.99
Tullie Slip On Square Toe Loafer Flats
$38.99
$64.99
Jenna Platform Boots
$39.99
Vegan Leather Casual Trainer Sneaker
$39.99
$65.00
Zea Combat Boots
$40.00
Xena Western Boots
$42.99
Greta Genuine Shearling Clog
$49.95
$75.00
Greyfield Chelsea Boots
$120.00
A New Day Jackie Ballet Flats
One of this season's trendiest shoes also happens to be among the most comfortable. From the fall fashion week runways to the streets of Paris, the humble ballet flat is definitely having a moment. Take the latest resurgence as a sign to add this chic, under-$20 style to your closet. It comes in ten colors, from staple neutrals including black, blush and white to on-trend hues like flashy metallic silver and 'Barbiecore' hot pink.
Universal Thread Betsy Clog Mule Flats
In case you hadn't heard, ugly shoes are "in." And, as something of a stereotypical dad shoe, the sensible slip-on clog is a perfect candidate to dip your toe in the water of the comfy trend. This indoor-outdoor option is a great transitional mule that'll help you step from summer into fall in style.
A New Day Melissa Pumps
Got a fall wedding on the calendar? These versatile, classic black pumps are down to party. The closed toe is smart heading into cooler weather, and the approachable 2.25-inch block heel will ensure your feet will be up for dancing all night long.
Universal Thread Courtney Sneakers
Fall always feels like a bit of a fresh start, so there's no better time to replace your well-loved white sneakers with a new, clean pair. This highly-rated sneaker is up for the task, with a classic silhouette and comfort-forward design that'll complement just about any casual outfit. And, at less than $35, this option won't break the bank.
Journee Collection Tullie Slip On Square Toe Loafer Flats
Fall is synonymous with back-to-school season, so a fresh pair of loafers feels smart, versatile and fitting. These vegan suede flats feature a wide-width footbed, square toe and padded insole. They're currently marked down and already selling out in certain colors, so be sure to add a pair to your cart while they're still in stock.
Universal Thread Jenna Platform Boots
Don't let the 3.5-inch heel fool you — these boots were made for walkin'! Be prepared for any fall event with this option, which comes in black, brown and off-white and features a comfortable block heel, memory foam insole and platform sole combination your feet will appreciate. Reviewers say they danced and walked comfortably in these for hours.
Levi's Oats 3 Vegan Leather Casual Trainer
Everyone needs a dark sneaker in their wardrobe heading into fall. This pair from Levi's is sure to become your new go-to, ensuring you'll stay comfy on your feet wherever your day takes you. But run, don't walk — the pair is currently on sale for less than $40 at Target, so snag yours while they're still in stock.
Wild Fable Zea Combat Boots
If you'd prefer to stomp into the season in something a little chunkier, you can't go wrong with an all-black combat boot. This platformed pair features a hidden side zipper for easy access. The staple never seems to go out of style and always lends more feminine looks some edge — perfect to transition your favorite summer skirts and dresses into fall.
Universal Thread Xena Western Boots
Have you heard of the coastal cowgirl trend? Allow these chic, western-inspired boots to be your introduction to the latest TikTok-fueled fashion movement. They come in both black and tan and are outfitted with cool stitched details on the leather upper, a pointy toe and a memory foam insole. One reviewer calls them a great "y'allternative" to pricier cowboy boot options on the market. Yeehaw!
Fireside by Dearfoams Greta Genuine Shearling Clog
'Tis the season for comfy, cozy slippers. These genuine shearling-lined clogs are peak comfort. Moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating and water-resistant, according to the brand, the super soft cushioning cradles feet for maximum comfort.
Timberland Greyfield Chelsea Boots
Did you know you can cop a pair of Timbs at Target? Thanks to a high quality leather upper and lightweight, cushioned footbed, these pull-on boots strike the perfect balance of fashion and function. Lean into comfort and style them with joggers or jeans, or pair them with your favorite summer skirts and dresses for a transitional outfit with an edge.
