When is Starbucks bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte? Here’s what we know

Right now, there are three letters on every Starbucks fan’s mind: P-S-L. Fall-focused folks across the web are aching to know when America’s biggest coffee chain will be dropping the infamous latte, and the rumor mill is buzzing.

On July 27, popular snack-spotting Instagram @markie_devo shared a post purporting to ihclude Starbucks’ leaked fall menu — which includes multiple new items.

“The fall menu is speculated to drop on August 24th!! It was recently moved this past week!!” wrote @markie_devo.

The rumored menu shows the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew as well as the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, a beverage first introduced in 2021 to rave reviews. And a new version of the beverage is allegedly coming: the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

Also returning, of course, is the O.G., the Pumpkin Spice Latte, much to the delight of suede bootie-wearers the country over. There’s allegedly also a new tea, too: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

In addition to a new type of ground coffee from Guatemala called “Casi Cielo,” food both new and returning are slated to appear at your local Starbucks. These include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, an Owl Cake Pop (which by the looks of it has a distinctly Bee Cake Pop-type feline vibe to it), and a new Baked Apple Croissant, which apparently is only available at warming stores.

“This menu is rumored to drop on August 24th and will run until November 1st at all participating locations nationwide,” the post concludes.

Has Starbucks actually confirmed any of this? TODAY.com reached out to the chain, but it has decided to remain tight-lipped about it — for now.

“We’re currently enjoying Starbucks new summer sip, the Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® and are not quite ready to welcome fall yet!” a Starbucks spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Other store chains have already beaten Starbucks to the pumpkin spice punch, if you will. 7-Eleven came out the gate strong on Aug. 1 by announcing its autumn offerings. Then, on Aug. 7, Krispy Kreme announced it was kicking off pumpkin spice season by releasing its fall-flavored collection of doughnuts, which include two all-new treats: the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, both available now.