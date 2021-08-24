Starbucks has a new drink for fall — and it's apple-flavored

Starbucks has a new fall-flavored drink that's perfect for anyone who is adamantly anti-pumpkin spice (shoutout to Al Roker).

Sure, the chain's Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning today, but that may not be biggest coffee-related news of the day: Starbucks just added an Apple Crisp Macchiato to its drink lineup.

The new drink features layers of apple and brown sugar blended with espresso, steamed milk and a caramelized spiced apple drizzle. The Apple Crisp Macchiato merges the flavor of several red apple varieties together and also includes apple juice, apple puree, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Similar to the chain's other fall beverages, the new release will be available in hot or iced varieties.

The new drink aims to achieve the flavor combo you get when you eat a warm apple crisp with a cup of coffee. Chelsea Kyle / Courtesy Starbucks

According to a press release, Starbucks tested a range of apple flavored items while developing the drink to help achieve the perfect fall flavor. The research and development team was particularly inspired by the flavors you taste when you eat a warm apple crisp with a cup of coffee — an undeniably cozy combo.

It's only Tuesday, but it's already been an exciting week for Starbucks fans. On Monday, the chain announced that its PSL would be making its grand return on Aug. 24, making this the 18th year that the popular drink has been on Starbucks' fall menu. It is also joined by the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a drink that's been around for three years.

Starbucks is also adding two new seasonal bakery items to its menu: the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Pumpkin Scone.

Pumpkin spice-flavored drinks and desserts might reign supreme in the fall, but Starbucks isn't the only chain that's adding different fall flavors to its menu to satiate customers who don't have a penchant for pumpkin. Last week, Panera announced that it will be launching a new Cinnamon Crunch Latte on Sept. 1.

The fall drink was inspired by the bakery-cafe chain's popular Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, and Panera seems pretty pumped to shake up the fall latte game.

"It’s time to upgrade your 'basic' tendencies and explore a new fall latte - because, let’s face it, Cinnamon Crunch trumps Pumpkin," the company said in a press release.