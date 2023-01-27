18 TikTok viral fashion finds that you can shop on Amazon — starting at $10

From skin care to clever kitchen gadgets, we're constantly amazed at the unique products that we find while scrolling through our For You Pages on TikTok. We can't even count the number of times that we've seen a video and immediately rushed to Amazon to buy the product.

And lately, there have been quite a few fashion items that have inspired us to hit "add to cart." From accessories to winter must-haves, users on the app have been posting plenty of products that highlight new and affordable ways to wear the latest trends.

Here, we're sharing some the best viral Amazon fashion finds that the Shop TODAY team has seen come across our FYPs (and some that we've even bought ourselves). From a belt bag to a podiatrist-approved sneaker, these 18 TikTok-famous essentials will help you stay on-trend this year.

TikTok clothing must-haves

Searching for the perfect pair of pants that will take you straight from the office to dinner with friends? Look no further than these stylish trousers. Multiple reviewers said that they bought the bestselling pants after seeing them on TikTok. "They’re even better than I imagined!" one shopper wrote. "Professional, yet comfortable. If you’re debating, get them!!"

While plenty of leggings have made waves on TikTok in the last couple of years, we can never forget the original "Amazon leggings." These ones went mega-viral after users praised their ability to give your backside a flattering lift.

One former Shop TODAY writer who tried them said that they provide a "lift in all the right areas" thanks to their cinched design, and can even smooth the area.

Shackets (aka shirt-jackets) are all the rage this season, and fashion and beauty expert Makho Ndlovu previously shared that this one was going viral and racking up millions of views on TikTok. It comes in multiple color options and is perfect for layering over a tee or wearing on its own.

Comfy and cozy staples tend to be some of the most sought-after items on TikTok. And we think that this bestselling viral find seems like a great option for movie nights, lazy days, afternoon school pick-ups and more.

ICYMI, like so many trends from the '90s, sweater vests have made a big comeback. This one, which we've spotted on TikTok, features an oversized fit and a stylish houndstooth design, so it'll be a a great way to reintroduce the style into your collection.

Another trend that TikTokers have brought back? Yoga pants. Except now they're calling them "flared leggings." And these ones are said to be soft, breathable and moisture-wicking. Plus, the brand says that they'll retain their shape, even after many washes.

Levi's are the original blue jeans, so most of us are no stranger to their appeal. But TikTokers seem to love this pair in particular — one user even called them the "only jeans I will ever need." The jeans feature the brand's highest rise and a classic straight leg, so they have that on-trend mom jean look.

Freelance Commerce Writer Hannah Baker said that she was influenced to buy these leggings after seeing them on TikTok. She described them as "so soft," "light" and added that the high waist makes it so they don't roll down.

A few years ago, the Orolay coat (aka "the Amazon coat") made a splash on the internet. But more recently, TikTokers have discovered how warm and practical it is. "Got this from a TikTok recommendation and I am not disappointed!" one reviewer wrote. "A great price for a luxurious coat! It is giving rich mom walks when I wear it! I purchased the light colored one and it has held up great around my 2 messy pups. It hides dirt well!"

Shop TODAY Editorial Assistant Sierra Hoeger said that she's been thinking about buying this button down since it popped up on her TikTok. While it seems like it would be a great pick for the season, it has a beachy, casual vibe, so we imagine that you could also wear it with shorts and a tank when the weather gets warmer.

Viral Amazon accessories

Socks may not seem like the most exciting product to add to your shopping list, but these ones actually may be. In the last few months, we've come across multiple videos of people raving about how comfortable these socks are and how they hit at just the right spot on your ankle. After seeing so many videos, I was convinced to add them to my cart and I can confirm that they're great for styling with Converse, boots or even sneakers (for when you want that trendy high sock look).

I was also influenced to try this unique fashion hack after seeing it on TikTok. The detachable collar makes it easy to elevate any look, from a sweater to a dress, without adding the extra bulk that you might get with a collared shirt.

Belt bags — or as you might know them, fanny packs — are all over TikTok. But this one seems to be a favorite of users on the app for its style and affordability. It's currently the No. 1 bestselling "fashion waist pack" on Amazon and has more than 4,700 five-star ratings. Shoppers say that's roomy enough to fit all your essentials.

"After finding these earrings on a TikTok review I had to check them out for myself and let me say they did not disappoint," one shopper wrote. "They are the perfect size to be both casual and formal, not to mention how lightweight they are."

Commerce Editor Vivien Moon was influenced to buy this necklace after seeing it on TikTok. The trendy initial necklace is great for gifting and is designed to last, the brand says.

Viral Amazon shoes

Everyone wants to feel like they're walking on a cloud, right? That's why it's not surprising that these plush, pillowy "cloud slides" went viral. Currently a No. 1 beststseller on Amazon, they're designed to provide stability and shock absorption, so you can wear them around the house, post-workout or even to the beach.

Rock the clog trend with these shoes. "The foot bed of this shoe is very comfortable and easy to stand on all day," one shopper wrote. "I bought all three colors! Did I mention the price? You cannot go wrong buying this shoe!"

Dads, fitness lovers and podiatrists have been fans of New Balance's shoes for a while now, but TikTok is in part to thank for their resurgence as one of the hottest sneakers of the moment. And we've spotted this specific style on the app quite a few times. They're said to have lightweight cushioning, for all-day support, and are stylish enough to wear to work or brunch.