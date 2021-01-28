Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote Amazon products. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases.

With February just days away, most of us are either chugging along with our New Year's resolutions or have slowly let them fade out (there's always next year, right?).

Regardless of how you've made it through the month of January, you've likely relied on a number of things to help make some changes in your everyday life, or have been attempting to find some solutions to the challenges that come with creating new routines.

Whether you've been trying to get more at-home workouts in, indulge in different forms of self-care or simply have been looking for an excuse to purchase a new fashion staple, we've combed through some of the most popular products from the last month to find the practical picks that are worth adding to your cart.

From egg cookers to walking shoes, read on for the full list of bestsellers that shoppers can't stop shopping.

This Shop TODAY reader favorite has been a coveted item for a while now — and not just because of the price tag. It's the No. 1 bestselling mascara on Amazon and the retailer's entire beauty category, and reviewers love it for its formula, which helps define and separate lashes and amp up volume without clumping.

Not the type to skimp on your hair routine? This in-shower conditioning treatment is said to help hair be smoother, shinier and healthier-looking in just eight seconds. It works on all hair types, including color-treated, and only needs to be applied two to three times per week.

Loungewear is a trend (or necessity) for many shoppers right now, and this versatile set lets you transform the style however you want. It comes in 20 different colors, and you can dress up the long-sleeve top with jeans or pair the shorts with another T-shirt.

Eggs are a super easy way to get your protein, but it can be a pain timing it right so that the yolk sets just the way you like it. Take the pain out of meal planning with this bestselling egg cooker. It cooks up to six at a time and can whip up hard-boiled, poached and scrambled eggs — and even omelettes. And it's compact enough that it won't take up too much space in the pantry or on the counter.

Big isn't always better, and this immersion blender proves it in the kitchen. This versatile gadget does a variety of tasks, from blending smoothies and soups to frothing milk and beating eggs, thanks to a few different included attachments.

If your eyes are feeling strained from screen use, you can slide on those glasses that aim to block blue light. These frames are the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's women's eyeglasses category, and it comes in a variety of colors to suit your style.

While being more diligent about cleaning our devices is a must, it can be a pain to handle. This double-sided tool makes it easy with a soft brush that sweeps away dirt and dust and a microfiber pad that tackles fingerprints and smudges.

Nearly 30,000 verified buyers have given this hair care set a perfect five-star rating. A powerhouse duo of apple cider vinegar shampoo and coconut oil conditioner is formulated to help thin, weak, damaged hair and dry scalp. Take it from one Shop TODAY contributor who said this product addresses all her hair needs.

Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the women's walking shoes category is designed to be breathable, lightweight and flexible so that anyone who needs to walk or stand for long times has the support and comfort they need. One verified reviewer said it's a great option for health care providers, such as nurses and doctors.

Slip into something stylish yet comfortable for any casual setting, whether you're taking video calls from home or running errands. Available in a variety of prints and colors, this long-sleeve tunic with buttons can be worn with jeans, tights or leggings for a different look every time.

If your resolution is to organize your space, simplify your life or declutter your mind, maybe start here. This set of four clear organizing bins can tidy up your cabinet or pantry and help reduce the number of bags and boxes taking up space on your shelves. They're made from a BPA and shatter-resistant plastic and can easily be cleaned with warm water and soap. As Amazon's Choice for "clear pantry bins," more than 860 verified five-star reviewers are raving over these bins that make it easy to see and store everything in their kitchens.

If you're tired of chargers and wires taking up space on your counters or on your nightstand, you can kiss cords goodbye with this pick. It features LED indicators that let you know when your device is ready to charge, when it's charging and when it is fully charged. It's the bestselling cellphone charging station on Amazon, not only is it on sale right now, but it also comes in two dozen different colors.

Getting serious about your weight loss goals? A BMI scale can come in handy if you're trying to monitor more than just your weight. Renpho's scale works with not only its own app, but can also be used with Samsung Health, the Fitbit App, Google Fit and Apple Health to help you keep track of your progress. If your household is working on fitness as a New Year's resolution, the scale can record and track the progress of more than just one person.

As we trek deeper into the winter months, keeping warm and cozy is a priority. Even if you've cranked your thermostat all the way up and grabbed your fuzziest blankets, a space heater can help make a room feel extra toasty. If you want the warmth without making a steep investment, this portable heater from GiveBest is a popular option among Amazon shoppers who have given it more than 15,000 five-star reviews.

