6 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

Keeping up with fitness goals can be be difficult, especially if you don't know what you need or where to start. Do I have the proper equipment? Am I eating right to make my goals a reality? How can I track my progress? There are so many questions, and luckily we have answers.

Whether you want to join a gym, try a new sport or simply want to be more active, there are products that can help you in your fitness journey. Bob Harper, host of “The Biggest Loser” and a celebrity fitness trainer, stopped by TODAY to share five must-have exercise products.

Read on to shop products that will help you achieve your 2022 fitness goals, from sauna suits to wear at the gym to a kitchen scale for post-workout meals.

Stay hydrated while working out with this insulated tumbler. Made with double-wall vacuum insulation, this tumbler can keep drinks cold for up to 18 hours. The straw also has an inner valve to make sure nothing will spill out even when dropped. All pieces are dishwasher safe for an easy clean up as well.

If part of your fitness goal is to eat healthier, this classic kitchen scale might be a great way to measure portions at home. This scale offers readings down to the gram and has an 11 pound capacity. The sleek design could also make this scale a perfect fit for your kitchen.

Designed to be used for the back and neck, this muscle massager is made to curve around the spine to safely target muscles on either side. You can also customize the vibration settings to your comfort. This massager can help release soreness, reduce muscle tension and increase movement, says the brand. Small and lightweight, the Wave Duo can also be used on the go.

Used by boxers before competitions, this sauna suit is designed to make you sweat five times more than usual. This sweat suit is lightweight and comfortable and can be worn while exercising in the gym, running outdoors and during any other workout.

You can also find the Hotsuit in women's sizes, whether you want to go for the full suit or just the jacket. You don't have to be a boxer to wear it — it's designed to reflect and retain body heat during any activity to help you sweat more easily.

Track your workouts, sleep, heart rate and much more with this activity tracker. Fitbit is compatible with both Android and Apple products and is also water resistant. The sleek jewelry design is also stylish and can be worn at all times.

