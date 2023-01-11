Shape Best in Fitness Awards: Shop an equipment set, accessories and more winning picks

Now that the new year is officially here, you might be feeling that spark of motivation to make some healthy commitments. Whether your 2023 plan is to join a gym or to just focus on moving your body more, getting started is half the battle. But luckily, there's tons of multifunctional and easy fitness products that can help you begin (and ultimately succeed!).

Just in time to kick off your New Year resolutions, Shape launched their first ever Best in Fitness Awards. This extensive list features more than 160 winning products in categories that include equipment, activewear and more.

According to Shape, each item was throughly tested and reviewed by certified trainers, athletes and Shape editors. And since people are working out at home more than ever, Shape says their goal is to bring you everything you need for your own home gym. Shape Editorial Director Alyssa Sparacino stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to highlight her some of her favorite winners, from a viral accessory to an at-home starter kit.

Keep reading to see all of the top seven winning picks and what you should invest in for your fitness goals.

Shape Best in Fitness Award winners

Best belt bag

It's no surprise that this viral Lululemon belt bag is a winning pick, and Shop TODAY is always on the lookout for when it's back in stock. Sparacino said this accessory received multiple votes during their testing process and she loves how versatile it can be, from wearing it on hikes to running everyday errands. Featuring waterproof fabric and multiple pockets, you can wear it as a traditional fanny pack or sling it around as a crossbody bag.

Best bike helmet

Whether you're a skilled cyclist or a casual commuter, Sparacino says this is a great helmet for every kind of bike rider — including those who are just getting started! Featuring a removable sun-shielding visor and an adjustable tightening knob, the brand says the helmet is designed with the "Multi-directional Impact Protection System" or MIPS, which reduces forces on the brain caused by potential impact.

Best foam roller for deep pressure

If you're getting back into work regimen (or just getting started), Sparacino says foam rolling is an essential part of any fitness routine to help relieve muscle pain, tightness and improve circulation and mobility. According to the brand, this foam roller features a hollow design that can withstand a lot of weight and pressure, and the grid design allows you to roll through tight muscles.

Best wrist and ankle weights

To add an extra challenge to your workouts, whether it's pilates, walking or even everyday chores, Bala Bangles comfortably wrap around your wrists or ankles and give you that extra resistance, says Sparacino. Coming in a pack of two, the brand says they're made of silicone material and you can choose between one or two pounds.

Best jump rope

Sparacino says this compact weighted jumprope is easy to add to your warmup or workout routine. According to the brand, the handles come with a removable weight for customizable resistance and Sparacino notes the extra weight keeps the rope from tangling, so you don't have to worry about tripping or spending time unraveling.

Best strength training starter kit

You get more bang for your buck with this bundled equipment set, says Sparacino. According to the brand, the set comes with two sliders for core workouts, resistance bands and a small exercise ball. Shape especially likes this equipment since it's both easy to store and extremely versatile.

Best pickleball paddle

If you're looking to get active without hitting the gym, Sparacino says pickleball was the breakout activity of the year, and it's easy to get started. These fiberglass paddles from Recess not only come in tons of fun patterns and colors, but also are extremely lightweight and feature a sweat-proof, faux-leather grip, according to the brand.