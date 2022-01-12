Products to help reach your fitness goals: water bottle, digital scale, and more

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

Celebrity trainer Bob Harper joins TODAY with five game-changing products aimed at helping you reach your health goals including a water bottle, digital food scale, massage ball, sweatsuit, and Fitbit Luxe.Jan. 12, 2022

