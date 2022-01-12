Products to help reach your fitness goals: water bottle, digital scale, and more
05:05
Share this -
copied
Celebrity trainer Bob Harper joins TODAY with five game-changing products aimed at helping you reach your health goals including a water bottle, digital food scale, massage ball, sweatsuit, and Fitbit Luxe.Jan. 12, 2022
Escape the winter blues with these mindset tips
03:22
Now Playing
Products to help reach your fitness goals: water bottle, digital scale, and more
05:05
UP NEXT
305 Fitness trainer shares dance cardio moves you can do at home
03:44
How 2 friends are helping people with addiction receive help
03:31
Doctors transplant pig heart into a human patient in last-ditch effort to save his life
00:29
COVID-19 vaccine providers working on booster shot aimed at omicron variants