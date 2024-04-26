Couple uses cocktails for gender reveal — with a twist!
00:59
Gisele Bündchen emotional in traffic stop while fleeing paparazzi
02:44
Massive fire burns historic pier in California
00:26
Harvey Weinstein accusers furious after rape conviction overturned
02:48
Possible hail and tornadoes threaten 20 million in US
01:28
USC cancels main commencement amid nationwide protests
02:32
Now Playing
What Supreme Court justices say about Trump’s immunity claims
07:57
UP NEXT
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction overturned in New York court
00:29
Matthew Hussey shares tips to finding love, owning your happiness
07:00
How robots are giving firefighters an edge over wildfires
03:53
Is there harmful radiation coming from wireless headphones?
04:30
Boy writes song to celebrate grandma not needing walker anymore
00:49
TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app
01:53
Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages
02:13
Father faces prison after violating new law in Turks and Caicos
02:56
Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas
02:02
Will Trump be punished for violating a gag order amid criminal trial?
02:45
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump immunity
04:07
Police clash with demonstrators as campus protests grow
02:48
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow teachers to be armed
02:04
What Supreme Court justices say about Trump’s immunity claims
07:57
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
The Supreme Court heard arguments over Donald Trump’s claim that presidents should be immune to criminal charges. While conservative justices appear skeptical presidents don’t need some protections, they seem unpersuaded that Trump should be completely immune. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.April 26, 2024
Couple uses cocktails for gender reveal — with a twist!
00:59
Gisele Bündchen emotional in traffic stop while fleeing paparazzi
02:44
Massive fire burns historic pier in California
00:26
Harvey Weinstein accusers furious after rape conviction overturned
02:48
Possible hail and tornadoes threaten 20 million in US
01:28
USC cancels main commencement amid nationwide protests
02:32
Now Playing
What Supreme Court justices say about Trump’s immunity claims
07:57
UP NEXT
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction overturned in New York court
00:29
Matthew Hussey shares tips to finding love, owning your happiness
07:00
How robots are giving firefighters an edge over wildfires
03:53
Is there harmful radiation coming from wireless headphones?
04:30
Boy writes song to celebrate grandma not needing walker anymore
00:49
TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app
01:53
Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages
02:13
Father faces prison after violating new law in Turks and Caicos
02:56
Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas
02:02
Will Trump be punished for violating a gag order amid criminal trial?
02:45
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump immunity
04:07
Police clash with demonstrators as campus protests grow
02:48
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow teachers to be armed