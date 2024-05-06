The Met Gala is one of New York City’s biggest annual events — and definitely the most fashionable.
The coveted invitation to attend brings out stars in their finest couture each year on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The 2024 Met Gala is no different, with the A-listers donning what is expected to be a stylish, stunning and unexpected array of ensembles that fit this year’s “The Garden of Time” theme.
The May 6 gala marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” as well as raises funds for the organization. It's also invite-only and comes with a hefty price tag.
This year's exhibition pays tribute to the natural world. “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue about the exhibition, which is shaped around three main “zones”— land, sea and sky.
While the theme is up for interpretation, expect to see co-chairs of the gala, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, dressed to impress.
As for other attendees, the guest list is usually kept hush, hush, with people wondering who they will see walk the iconic (and long!) carpet. Among the questions asked ahead of the first Monday in May are: Will Taylor Swift make an appearance at the Met Gala? Will she bring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce? Will the Kardashian-Jenners turn heads and will Rihanna once again be among the best dressed?
Follow along as TODAY.com shares updates in real time about celebrities getting ready, arrivals, unexpected moments and more.
Who are the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs and what do they do?
Vogue's Anne Wintour started overseeing the Met Gala in 1995 and has co-chaired every year since, with the exceptions of 1996 and 1998, according to the publication.
A group of A-listers are selected annually to work with Wintour. For the 2024 Met Gala, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth were tapped to be the co-hosts for the evening. Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are also honorary chairs.
The co-chairs act as a committee that helps ensure the star-studded night is a success.
While Hemsworth will make his debut at the gala on May 6, his fellow co-chairs have made multiple appearances on the famous Met steps. In her TODAY interview, Wintour gushed about her co-hosts and pointed out that it will be Lopez's 14th time attending. She also complimented Bad Bunny's stage presence and compared Hemsworth to a fairy tale prince.
"And then Zendaya, you know, a couple of years when she couldn’t come," Wintour said. "I felt gloom hung over the internet. Like, you know, a cloud of sad emojis because everyone always looks forward to what she’s gonna wear. And I know she will not disappoint."
How much does it cost to go to the Met Gala?
The Met Gala is one of the most exclusive events in Hollywood — only a select group of celebrities receive the special invitation.
But the price to attend fashion’s biggest night of the year isn’t cheap. AP reported in 2023 that an individual ticket cost $50,000 and the starting price for tables was $300,000.
Wintour approves the guest list, which is kept a secret until the arrivals begin.
The gala serves as a fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute. The 2023 Met Gala raised nearly $22 million, setting a record for the event, according to Vogue Business.
What is the 2024 Met Gala theme?
Every year, the Met Gala theme matches the latest exhibition at the museum's Costume Institute.
The new exhibit at the museum this year is titled, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and includes approximately 250 pieces from the Costume Institute's archives.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour explained on TODAY that the "Sleeping Beauties" refers to "taking these masterpieces from different periods" and giving the "fragile" art new life in the museum.
To coincide with the theme, the dress code for the evening will be "The Garden of Time," a reference to J. G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name, according to Vogue.
Wintour told TODAY co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager that she expects there will be plenty of flowers on the red carpet.
The "Sleeping Beauties" theme follows the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme last year that honored the late fashion icon, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. Other past themes include "Gilded Glamour," "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" and "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination."
A brief history of the Met Gala
Established by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, the first Costume Institute Gala, or Met Gala, took place in 1948. As it is now, the high society event was a fundraiser for the then-newly founded Costume Institute, marking the opening of its annual exhibit.
According to Vogue, in its early days, the annual event was an exclusive dinner held at various locations across the city. It wasn't until former Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland became a consultant for the Costume Institute in 1972 that it became what it has become now. Vreeland moved the Gala to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and created the concept of co-chairs.
In 1995 current Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took the reins as chairman of the Institute. Up until 1999, the Met Gala would take place in December or late November. However, per Vogue, it was later changed to spring because the season was less crowded with social events; thus the first Monday in May was born.
From its inception, the invitation-only Met Gala celebrates historical periods, genres, individual creators and moments in time, with celebrities, models, designers, influencers and select A-listers invited. It has also evolved to include special performances by big stars like Rihanna, Cher, Lady Gaga, Madonna and more.
Over time, the price of the ticket has jumped from under $100 to $75,000 for one ticket in 2024, according to the New York Times.