The Met Gala is one of New York City’s biggest annual events — and definitely the most fashionable.

The coveted invitation to attend brings out stars in their finest couture each year on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The 2024 Met Gala is no different, with the A-listers donning what is expected to be a stylish, stunning and unexpected array of ensembles that fit this year’s “The Garden of Time” theme.

The May 6 gala marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” as well as raises funds for the organization. It's also invite-only and comes with a hefty price tag.

This year's exhibition pays tribute to the natural world. “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue about the exhibition, which is shaped around three main “zones”— land, sea and sky.

While the theme is up for interpretation, expect to see co-chairs of the gala, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, dressed to impress.

As for other attendees, the guest list is usually kept hush, hush, with people wondering who they will see walk the iconic (and long!) carpet. Among the questions asked ahead of the first Monday in May are: Will Taylor Swift make an appearance at the Met Gala? Will she bring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce? Will the Kardashian-Jenners turn heads and will Rihanna once again be among the best dressed?

Follow along as TODAY.com shares updates in real time about celebrities getting ready, arrivals, unexpected moments and more.