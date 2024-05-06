Trump accuses Biden officials of running 'Gestapo' organization

Bonnie Hammer on what women need to succeed in the workplace
As his criminal hush money trial heads into the third week, former President Donald Trump ignited new controversy during a private retreat with top Republican donors and potential running mates where he compared the Biden White House to the Gestapo, the Nazi secret police. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.May 6, 2024
