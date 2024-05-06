IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

35 expert- and editor-approved Mother's Day gifts to make her smile

Trump accuses Biden officials of running 'Gestapo' organization
May 6, 202402:02

Trump accuses Biden officials of running 'Gestapo' organization

02:02

As his criminal hush money trial heads into the third week, former President Donald Trump ignited new controversy during a private retreat with top Republican donors and potential running mates where he compared the Biden White House to the Gestapo, the Nazi secret police. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.May 6, 2024

