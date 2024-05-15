Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

Doctor debunks fitness myths around stretching, lifting and more
The average American consumes 17 teaspoons of sugar every day, but the recommended consumption for men and women is less than 10 teaspoons. Health and wellness expert Dawn Russell joins TODAY with delicious recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth and curb cravings.May 15, 2024