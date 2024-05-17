IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bobbie’s Bests for Less: 50% off handbags, skin care, more

How to figure out how much you need to save for retirement
May 17, 202404:20

  • Best solo travel destinations to visit in 2024: Portland, Dallas, more

    03:36

  • 11-year-old advocates to get gluten labeled as an allergen in US

    06:04

  • Laurie Hernandez on who to watch in Olympic gymnastics qualifier

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    How to figure out how much you need to save for retirement

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Shop these apps and gadgets geared toward improving health

    04:21

  • Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs’ CEO, responds to Harrison Butker’s speech

    02:49

  • How to know if an online retail site is reputable

    04:06

  • Police detain golfer Scottie Scheffler outside PGA Championship

    00:28

  • North Korea test-fires suspected short-range missiles off its coast

    00:26

  • Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas compete for spot on Team USA

    03:16

  • Dow crosses above 40,0000 for the first time: Is it just symbolic?

    01:37

  • US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys

    02:04

  • Justice Alito responds to upside-down US flag on his front lawn

    00:52

  • Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as a serial liar

    02:45

  • Hearing on Biden special counsel interview spurs personal attacks

    02:27

  • At least 4 killed around Houston after severe weather, flooding

    02:56

  • Hoda and Jenna react to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

    05:09

  • STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!

    04:24

  • Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks

    02:29

  • Uber offers new services for caregivers: Here's how it works

    03:04

How to figure out how much you need to save for retirement

04:20

NBC's Christine Romans joins TODAY with what to consider when planning for retirement and shares tips for reaching those financial goals — including implementing the 50/30/20 rule and more.May 17, 2024

  • Best solo travel destinations to visit in 2024: Portland, Dallas, more

    03:36

  • 11-year-old advocates to get gluten labeled as an allergen in US

    06:04

  • Laurie Hernandez on who to watch in Olympic gymnastics qualifier

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    How to figure out how much you need to save for retirement

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Shop these apps and gadgets geared toward improving health

    04:21

  • Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs’ CEO, responds to Harrison Butker’s speech

    02:49

  • How to know if an online retail site is reputable

    04:06

  • Police detain golfer Scottie Scheffler outside PGA Championship

    00:28

  • North Korea test-fires suspected short-range missiles off its coast

    00:26

  • Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas compete for spot on Team USA

    03:16

  • Dow crosses above 40,0000 for the first time: Is it just symbolic?

    01:37

  • US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys

    02:04

  • Justice Alito responds to upside-down US flag on his front lawn

    00:52

  • Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as a serial liar

    02:45

  • Hearing on Biden special counsel interview spurs personal attacks

    02:27

  • At least 4 killed around Houston after severe weather, flooding

    02:56

  • Hoda and Jenna react to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

    05:09

  • STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!

    04:24

  • Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks

    02:29

  • Uber offers new services for caregivers: Here's how it works

    03:04

At least 4 killed around Houston after severe weather, flooding

Hearing on Biden special counsel interview spurs personal attacks

Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as a serial liar

Justice Alito responds to upside-down US flag on his front lawn

US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys

Dow crosses above 40,0000 for the first time: Is it just symbolic?

Bailee Madison talks 'Pretty Little Liars,' growing up on-set, more

Emma Grede offers advice to owners pitching their small business

Howie Mandel says this season of 'AGT' is the 'most awe-inspiring'

The best way to cut a bell pepper? Hoda & Jenna try kitchen hacks

Best solo travel destinations to visit in 2024: Portland, Dallas, more

11-year-old advocates to get gluten labeled as an allergen in US

Director and star of ‘Back to Black’ talk honoring Amy Winehouse

How to figure out how much you need to save for retirement

Spruce up your space with The Home Edit's Walmart collection

'One Chicago' stars quizzed on topics their characters should know

STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!

What women need to know about heart health and menopause

Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Bailee Madison talks 'Pretty Little Liars,' growing up on-set, more

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Emma Grede offers advice to owners pitching their small business

Howie Mandel says this season of 'AGT' is the 'most awe-inspiring'

The best way to cut a bell pepper? Hoda & Jenna try kitchen hacks

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Ageless beauty tips: 3 makeup techniques for mature skin

Brittany Howard talks making acting debut in ‘Thelma the Unicorn’

What does it mean when my kid says '4+4'?

Hoda and Jenna react to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

Shop these swimsuit trends for the whole family

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

TODAY’s Bestsellers: Stay cool in the sun with these products

Shop must-have products from AANHPI-owned businesses

TODAY Bestsellers: Summer dress, Crocs wedges and more

Ally Love shares makeup picks for warm-weather

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!

Make eggs two ways for Mother’s Day: Shakshuka and a frittata!

Take a trip to Bermuda with these 2 fresh and fruity recipes!

Shrimp scampi, chicken bruschetta: Get the Mother’s Day recipes

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes