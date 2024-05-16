What women need to know about heart health and menopause
What women need to know about heart health and menopause
To mark National Women’s Health Week, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to highlight ways to focus on preventive care, which heart disease risk factors are specific for women and how to feel empowered to advocate for yourself in getting the care you need.May 16, 2024
